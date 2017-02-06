Celebrating centenarian Flossy Marrone of Matthews

“Flossy,” formally known as Martha Elizabeth Burnett Marrone, turned 100 years old on Feb. 3, 2017. Family and friends threw her a party in the fellowship hall at Wilson Grove Baptist Church in Mint Hill, where she has been a member her whole life.
Ten decades is a long time. During those years much has happened in history: the Great Depression, the Holocaust, Vietnam, Civil Rights, Three Mile Island, 9/11. Lifestyles have changed with the invention of the car, televisions, microwaves, computers and the internet. Flossy has been through all of this and said she’d like to be a child again.
One of 14 children and the oldest daughter, she grew up on a working farm in the Wilgrove area of Mecklenburg County. She milked cows, picked cotton and plucked chickens.
Her great-grandson Dalton Hinson, 24, said she reminds the grandchildren that her bacon and eggs came from the backyard. If she wanted a tomato, she went out and picked one off the vine. They ate what they had on the farm. This was a literal farm-to-table before people called it that.
Widowed at age 36, she raised her three children working in restaurants throughout Charlotte. She worked at Ming Tree, Ho-Toy, the Holiday Inn by the old coliseum, Midway BBQ and the Palace. Her late husband ran and owned the first Picadeli’s in Monroe.
The restaurant business continued in the family; grandson Phil Hinson owns and runs Hinson’s Drive-In on Hwy. 74 at the Mecklenburg/Union County line.
“She taught us how to moonwalk, before the Jacksons,” he said with a chuckle, “chasing us with a hickory switch.”
He is one of seven of her grandchildren. Great-granddaughter Maggie Hinson, 21, said she also has 12 great-grandchildren, two great-grea- grandchilden and one on the way. Three of her siblings are still living. It’s a big family and they all gathered to celebrate her life.
The room filled with family and friends who sang happy birthday to her as she placed a hand over her face, perhaps hiding a few tears and overwhelmed by the attention.
She mentioned two pieces of advice. “Always be yourself,” Flossy Marrone said. And, “be thankful for your health.”
She has had a healthy life. She likes coffee, honey and beets. But, credits “the love of God” for living so long. She reads the Bible every day and has read the entire Bible many times. When someone asked what her favorite verse was, she said, “All of them.”
According to Maggie Hinson, Flossy drove until she was 90 and lived on her own until she broke a hip at the age of 98. She lives at Carrington Place in Matthews now, where she had a birthday party the night before the one at the church.
She rode in style in a limo to and from the party at her church home.
Jazz music played in the background during the celebration while a video displayed pictures from over the years. People indulged in birthday cake, but mostly they gathered around Flossy.
Using a walker at times, she hugged and talked with people in the room using her good ear to hear them. “The most important thing is that the kids and grandkids are okay,” she said. When she tired, Maggie got a wheelchair for her. She took care of her family and now they take care of her.
