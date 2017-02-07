Religion news: Feb 7, 2017

If you would like to have news such as a new clergyman or building campaign from your house of worship included in the community notes column, send a news release to mynews@charlotteobserver.com. Event information — such as service schedules, classes and concerts — should be submitted online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
South Charlotte
Trinity Presbyterian
Lecture
M. Craig Barnes, president of Princeton Theological Seminary and professor of pastoral ministry, will be the speaker for Gilchrist Sunday. Barnes will lecture on “Finding Yourself in the Bible,” focusing on finding the portals in the biblical text that allow us to find the subtext of our own lives. 9:45 a.m. Feb. 26 in Carson Fellowship Hall. Barnes will deliver a sermon on “Living a Centered Life” during the 11 a.m. worship service. 3115 Providence Road. www.trinitypreschurch.org.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist
Cross-cultural worship service
Join us for “A Day of Love and Friendship.” A meal follows the service. 1 p.m. Feb. 12 in the family life center. 1901 Archdale Drive. www.standrewsumc.com.
Matthews United Methodist
Square dance club
Matthews Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club will host an open house for new and returning dancers at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Eagle’s Nest Scout Hut at the church. Lessons will be held 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays starting Feb. 15. 801 S. Trade St., Matthews. Contact Brenda Lemmond at belemmond@gmail.com.
Providence United Methodist
Concert
The Providence Chamber Music Series continues with the performance of Cesar Franck’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano in A Major” presented by violinist Sacha Barlow and pianist Paul Nitsch. 7 p.m. Feb. 12. 2810 Providence Road. www.ProvidenceUMC.org.
Temple Beth El
Comparative religion series
Annual series aims to educate the community, promote understanding and respect for all faiths and reveal commonalities. This year’s theme is “Am I My Brother’s Keeper? Roots of Ethical Responsibility.” Imam Atif Chaudhry of the Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte will present a Muslim perspective 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14. Format includes question-and-answer session and refreshments. No reservations necessary. The series continues Feb. 21 and 28 and concludes March 9. 5101 Providence Road. www.templebethel.org/events/comparative-religion-series-4.
Myers Park United Methodist
Community dialogue
“Reconciliation With God and Others” series seeks to foster understanding in these times of unrest. Pastor James Howell will talk with D’Walla Simmons-Burke about “Black Spirituals.” The Winston-Salem State University choir will sing. 4 p.m. Feb. 12. New Testament scholar Ben Witherington will explore “Paul’s Doctrine of Reconciliation” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The series concludes Feb. 27. 1501 Queens Road. www.mpumc.org.
St. Gabriel Catholic
Free program
Ginny Schaeffer, director of the Angela Merici Center for Spirituality, will present “Connecting Soul to Role.” Learn who God has called you to be and how souls and life roles can work together. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 in the ministry center. 3016 Providence Road. www.stgabrielchurch.org.
Harrison United Methodist, Pineville
Children’s consignment sale
Buy and sell spring and summer clothing for infants, children and teens plus furniture, toys, more. Proceeds go to missions supporting women and children in the community. Consignor registration now open. Sale is Feb. 23-25. 15008 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. www.humcfaithcircle.org.
St. Matthew Catholic
Support group meeting
Job seekers are invited to Christians in Career Transition, a ministry providing support for those out of work and under-employed. Learn the proper methods for a successful job search. Free. 7-9 p.m. each first and third Monday in the New Life Center, Room 132. 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. www.stmatthewministries.org/cict.
Mouzon United Methodist
Service
Come be a part of our new contemporary worship service, a lively time of celebrating the living presence of God among us! 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 3100 Selwyn Ave. www.mouzonumc.org.
Lake Norman
St. Mark’s Episcopal, Huntersville
Community conversation series
“Race in America” is a series of discussions about ongoing race issues. Representatives of local law enforcement will present “Community Policing.” 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 8. A simple meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The series continues Feb. 15. The series is held at Ranson IB Middle School, 5850 Statesville Road, Charlotte. 704-399-5193.
St. Therese Catholic, Mooresville
Community program
The community is invited to our Friday Night Live program, “Racism: Where Do We Go From Here?” Nina Roosevelt Gibson, granddaughter of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, will discuss her grandmother’s legacy. Shannon Sullivan, chair of philosophy and professor of philosophy and health psychology at UNC-Charlotte, and Vincent Huntley, founder of CL Projects, will also speak. Free. 7 p.m. Feb. 10. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. www.sainttherese.net.
The Episcopal Church of St. Peter by-the-Lake, Denver
Concert
The Alexander Community Concert Series welcomes flutist Peter Bloom and pianist Mary Jane Rupert. Reception follows the concert. Adults, $15; seniors and students, $10; children under 12, free. 3 p.m. Feb. 12. 8433 Fairfield Forest Road, Denver. www.saintpeterbythelake.net/concert.
Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist, Mooresville
Annual barbecue
Eat in or take out. $9 per plate. Proceeds benefit missions, including Habitat for Humanity. 11 a.m. Feb. 18. 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. www.willchapumc.org.
Living Word Ministries, Lowesville
Gospel concert
The Jay Stone Singers will perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 11. Free; a freewill offering will be received. 1062 N. C. 16 S., Lowesville. www.gospelgigs.com/lowesvilleconcerts.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal, Mooresville
Preschool registration
Registration is now open for the 2017-18 school year. Options for five-day, three-day and two-day programs are available for children ages 2-4. The preschool fosters child development through music and the arts, nature exploration, emphasis on the environment and good health, language and math. The fall program begins Sept. 5.
Summer program
Registration is now open for summer program for children. Program runs June 5 through Aug. 25. Registration fee, $25. 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. www.welcomestpat.org.
St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville
Alzheimer’s respite ministry
“Young at Heart” ministry recognizes that meaningful relationships remain possible throughout all stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Our dedicated volunteers will offer respite to caregivers and socialization for their loved ones through prayer, crafts, music, and shared memories. Registration required. 1-4 p.m. Mondays in Room 200 of the Kerin Family Center. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. Register at 704-948-3558 or jgraceart@yahoo.com.
Nearby
The Children of Abraham
“Beloved Community” event
The Children of Abraham, a group of local leaders who seek ways for Christians, Muslims and Jews to build community, will sponsor a community discussion on how we relate to immigrants, refuges and people of different faiths. The Rev. Sonya Burns will provide an overview before small-group discussion. 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Rock Hill Oratory, 434 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill. Contact the Rev. Sam McGregor at pastor@allisoncreekchurch.com for more information.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist, Gastonia
Men’s jubilee
2:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
“WOW” retreat
9:30 a.m. Feb. 18. 1282 Bradford Heights Road, Gastonia. 704-864-6222.
Temple Solel, Fort Mill
Shabbat services
The Reform Jewish Congregation is currently holding Shabbat services at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month in the ministry building at Saint Philip Neri Catholic, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. 803-619-9707; www.templesolelsc.org.
Calvary Lutheran, Concord
Worship services
8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sale
Eat in or take out. Delivery for orders of $10 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays.
Sermon
The Rev. Wes Judy will deliver a sermon entitled “Rejoice, Pray” based on 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18. 11 a.m. Feb. 12. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. 704-782-8846; www.mtochurch.com.
New Gilead Reformed Church, Concord
Seniors’ group
The New Gilead Community Young-at-Hearts Friends meet the second Monday of each month for a meal, fellowship, informative programs and travel. 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13. 2400 Old Salisbury Road, Concord. www.newgilead.com.
