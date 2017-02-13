Happening nearby South Charlotte: Events in and near Ballantyne, Cotswold, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville and SouthPark, Feb. 15-21, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Music
Charlotte Civic Orchestra’s Moving Pictures at an Exhibition:
Tickets are available at the door or online at www.CharlotteCivicOrchestra.org. Adults $15, seniors and students $12, families $40. Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 S. Trade St., Matthews. 704-847-6261. www.matthewsumc.org. 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Special Event
Engineering For Kids Saturday STEM Enrichment Classes:
Two classes offered. Details at www.engineeringforkids.com/location/charlotte/classes. $119 per child, discount for multiple kids. The Fountains Shopping Center in Ballantyne, 8183 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Intimacy with Wine and Chocolate:
Enjoy a pairing of specialty wines — courtesy of Wines for Humanity — and plated chocolate desserts. $30 per person. The Secret Chocolatier, 11318 N. Community House Road, Charlotte. 704-323-8178. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 18.
Volunteer Work Day:
Help the Carolina Waterflowl Rescue spruce up the rescue and meet your favorite animals .Registration is open for the monthly work day. Free lunch for all volunteers (vegetarian options available). Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, 5403 Poplin Road, Indian Trail. 704-668-9486. www.carolinawaterfowlrescue.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21.
Sports
Charlotte 10 Miler and 4 Mile Run:
Starting in Ballantyne, this course follows South Charlotte’s McMullen Greenway to 4 Mile Creek along beautiful paved trails. The race will start near the intersection of Johnston Rd & Community House and end by Earth Fare on Johnston road. This distance is challenging and lots of fun. charlotte10miler.racesonline.com. Earth Fare, 12235 N. Community House Road, Charlotte. 704-926-1201. www.earthfare.com/our-stores/charlotte-ballantyne. 7:30 a.m. Feb. 18.
Talks & meetings
The Jewish Diaspora in Latin America: A Historical Overview:
Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Ketner Auditorium, 1928 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 10:50 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 15.
BB&T Leaders in Action Lecture: Kristan Seaford:
Join the Queens McColl School of Business as we welcome Kristan Seaford, community leader, motivational speaker and triple amputee. Free, but registration required. Queens University of Charlotte — Ketner Auditorium, 1928 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free, RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. Feb. 15 and 21.
Love Stories of the Carolinas Presidents:
In partnership with Andrew Jackson State Park, this two-part lecture will center on the relationships between Andrew Jackson, James K. Polk and their wives. Free. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18.
Common Read 2016-17: Tobar’s “The Barbarian Nurseries”:
Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Ketner Auditorium, 1928 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 20.
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte. 704-334-7232. mpbconline.org. 7-8 p.m. Feb. 21.
Lifelong Learning:
Judaism Helping to Erase Racism. Free to Temple Israel members. $36 fr others. To register, call 704-362-2796 or email clergyoffice@templeisraelnc.org. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-362-2796. www.templeisraelinc.org. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
The Evolution of Cherokee Pottery & Craft:
Please join us for a talk conducted by Cherokee ceramic artist Joe Queen on the evolution of Cherokee pottery and craft. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Feb. 21.
Nature
TGIF at McDowell:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Meet new friends in a exciting new setting. Registration is required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Union County Master Gardeners Annual Tree Seedling & Fruit Plant Sale:
Dogwoods, redbud, trident maples, American beech, river birch, bald cypress, varieties of apples, peaches, blueberries, grapes and blackberries and more. www.mastergardenersunioncountync.org. Union County Agricultural & Conference Center, 3230 Presson Road, Monroe. www.co.union.nc.us/LivingHere/AgriculturalConferenceCenter.aspx. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18.
Big Backyard Bird Count:
Historic Rosedale is a registered site for the 2016 Big Backyard Bird Count this year and we welcome anyone who would like to participate in this highly recognized Audubon event to visit our 8.9 acre urban green space and National Wildlife Federation certified bird-friendly habitat. Wear warm clothes and bring your binoculars as well as gloves and hats. You can stay for anywhere from 15 minutes to 3 hours. The event is free and we will provide the needed observation forms. We do ask that you sign up on our website ahead of time to ensure that we have enough tracking forms for all guests. Free. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18.
Get Crafty: Snowy Days:
Stop by between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to create a nature-inspired snowy craft to take home. Registration required. Dress to get messy. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 18.
Campfire Walk:
A 1-mile hike to see the wonders of Reedy Creek. Afterward, stay and have some hot chocolate around the campfire. Must call 980-314-1119 to register.Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 18.
Winter Birding:
You may already know that some birds migrate to escape the cold, but some actually stick around. Come birding with us to learn more about these species. Must call 980-314-1119 to register .Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 18.
Survival: Fire Building:
Learn how to build a fire structure, how to keep it burning and some fire hacks. At the end you will be the fire pro in your group. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 19.
Budding Adventures:
Discover the winter wonderland at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more you will learn about plant-life, animals, and their homes, weather, and more. Parent participation encouraged. Registration required. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 20.
Blurring the Lines Between Man & Nature:
Join the Charlotte Garden Club for a conversation with Patrick McMillan about the relationship between nature and man. McMillan is the host, co-creator and writer of the Emmy-award winning ETV nature program Expeditions with Patrick McMillan. Refreshments are served at 7 p.m., programs begin at 7:30 p.m. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Art
Raul Diaz: Poetic Vision:
Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 15, 16, 17, 18, 20 and 21.
Arte Latino Now: An Exhibition of Latino Artists:
Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Max L. Jackson Gallery, 2222 Radcliffe Ave., Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 15.
Providence Gallery:
Artist Robert Brown’s new show, “Natural Element” features landscape, seascape, and cityscape artworks examining the culture and natural beauty of the Queen City and its environs. The show will be on display until the end of February. Free. Providence Gallery, 601 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-333-4535. www.providencegallery.net. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15.
Black History Month:
Art exhibit features native Charlottean, Romare Bearden, with more 40 of his works on display and for acquisition. Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 15. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 16. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 18. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 21.
Girls Night Out:
View the Romare Bearden exhibit for inspiration before beginning work on a collage. $40 includes all supplies and refreshments. 21- and older. Registration required over the phone at 704-541-0741 or stop by during gallery hours with payment. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Charlotte’s Public Art - New Sculpture:
Want to learn more about Charlotte’s public art scene? Have questions about current or future projects? The Friends of the Mint have invited Carla Hanzal, vice president of public art at the Arts and Science Council, to enlighten us. Coffee will be served at 10 a.m. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Feb. 17.
Requiem for Mother Emanuel: Moving From Tragedy to Redemption:
These church-day events are a response to South Carolina artist Leo Twiggs’ nine works of art in the exhibition Requiem for Mother Emanuel, which honors those lost to tragedy in June 2015 at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. During these special Sunday programs, local churches will remember this time of mourning and redemption with vocalists, musicians, choir selections and bell ringing. Guests will have an opportunity to view the exhibition and respond themselves via interactive message boards. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 19.
