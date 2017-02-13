South Charlotte community news Feb. 15, 2017: Ballantyne, Cotswold, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville and SouthPark

Send your news items and photos to mynews@charlotteobserver.com.
Charlotte Catholic High School
Morrison Scholarships: Two graduating seniors, Uwa Akhere and Christopher Shallal, have been awarded the prestigious Morrison Scholarship at UNC-Chapel Hill.
The merit-based Morrison Scholarship awards the equivalent of tuition, fees and room and board for study at the university. These scholarships are awarded based on high school accomplishments, essays and teacher recommendations. According to the Office of Scholarships and Student Aid at UNC-CH, fewer than 10 percent of incoming freshman are offered merit-based scholarships.
Nominated for appointments: Senior Luke Santschi has received two nominations to be considered for an appointment to the United States Merchant Marine Academy and the United States Naval Academy. U.S. Senator Richard Burr, the senior Senator from North Carolina, and Congressman Richard Hudson, representing the 8th Congressional District of North Carolina, recently presented Santschiwith nomination letters.
Santschi is a standout student, a member of the band’s drum line, an Eagle Scout, a member of the Diocesan Youth Advisory Council and an avid soccer player. In all of these activities, Santschi strives to be an effective leader and a friend to all he encounters. In addition, he volunteers for the Missionaries of Charity’s summer camp, a refugee relief agency that helps immigrant children settle in the US. Luke particularly enjoys his math, science, and engineering classes. He hopes to pursue a career in naval or maritime service, with an emphasis on marine engineering, naval architecture, and technology.
Santschi has completed the application process to the United States Merchant Marine Academy and to the United States Naval Academy. He is waiting to hear whether he receives an appointment to either or both of these service academies.
Visual arts students: Twenty-one visual arts students recently received awards at the 2017 Mid-Carolina Scholastic Art Awards competition. Students were awarded seven Gold Key Awards, three Silver Key Awards and 11 honorable mention awards.
The Gold Key art, photography and photographic printmaking of students Perris Bowling, Rachel Bruno, Bella Garner, Mallory Gruender, Maddie Kern, Kelley Rossitch and Emily Titman soon will be on display in Spirit Square in downtown Charlotte. The work of these Gold Key Award recipients will advance for the National Competition in New York City.
Silver Key Award recipients Grace Brady, Kirsten Dugan and Andrew Thornton will have their photographic printmaking and digital artwork on display at The Mint Museum on Randolph Road.
Receiving honorable mention awards for their art, photography and printmaking were Kayci Baisley, Ethan Burnett, Jack Dudley, Mallory Gruender, Clara Hahn, Chelsea Leland, Caitlin Murlless, Megan Murlless, Kaia Petras, Catherine Rohan and Luke Workley. These students will receive certificates for their accomplishments.
A complete listing of the winning students and their work appears below:
Perris Bowling, Gold Key Printmaking Perspective
Rachel Bruno, Gold Key Painting Kaleidoscope
Bella Garner, Gold Key Printmaking Spotted
Mallory Gruender, Gold Key Mixed Media Mubai
Maddie Kern, Gold Key Printmaking Ellipsis
Kelley Rossitch, Gold Key Printmaking Texture Sunset
Emily Titman, Gold Key Printmaking Angry God
Grace Brady, Silver Key Printmaking The Crack of Dawn
Kirsten Dugan, Silver Key Printmaking House Picture
Andrew Thornton, Silver Key Digital Art Andre
Kayci Baisley, Honorable Mention Printmaking Italian Palm Trees
Ethan Burnett, Honorable Mention Architecture & 77 Sunset Strip
John Dudley, Honorable Mention Drawing & Be Free
Mallory Gruender, Honorable Mention Painting The Future of Sun Day’s
Clara Hahn, Honorable Mention Painting Donut Care
Chelsea Leland, Honorable Mention Drawing & Dorothy
Caitlin Murlless, Honorable Mention Printmaking Window
Megan Murlless, Honorable Mention Painting Water Canal
Kaia Petras, Honorable Mention Painting Perception
Catherine Rohan, Honorable Mention Ceramics & Glass Tournesol
Luke Workley, Honorable Mention Sculpture Man on a Wire
Advanced Placement Biology Students Travel to Clemson to Study DNA: On Feb. 2, 12 Advanced Placement biology students traveled to Clemson University to conduct a daylong study of the genetics of bitter taste. The students and their instructor, Gwenn Freeman, were excited to conduct an experiment of this magnitude, using laboratory equipment not available to most high school students.
The students were tasked with studying the PTC gene, which is an inherited trait that determines whether or not people taste phenylthiocarbamide, or PTC, as extremely bitter, slightly bitter, or not at all. During the 1930s, geneticists determined that there is an inherited component that influences how we taste PTC. In 2003, geneticists discovered that the ability to taste PTC is conveyed by a single gene that codes for a taste receptor on the tongue.
PTC is not found in nature, but the ability to taste it is strongly related to the ability to taste other bitter substances in nature, many of which are poisonous. The ability to taste bitter substances evolved as a way to prevent early humans from eating toxic plants.
Students began their study with a simple test in which they tasted paper containing PTC. Most of the students tasted the PTC as slightly bitter, while a few did not taste it at all, and one tasted it as extremely bitter.
Next, the students took samples of their own DNA, amplified a small segment of each sample approximately 500 billion times using a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and prepared it with the addition of primers and a hot/cold protocol. Last, students used DNA gel electrophoresis to see whether they inherited a dominant gene, a recessive gene, or a combination of the two genes from their parents.
“It was a terrific learning experience,” Freeman said. “We enjoyed fantastic instruction from the lab instructor at Clemson, and even had time to enjoy lunch at a new cafeteria and take a brief stroll across campus.”
The University of Cambridge (England)
2017 Gates Cambridge Scholars: From the United States, 36 students have been selected for this prestigious scholarship, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, for graduate study at the University of Cambridge. Among them is Adriano Bellotti, a graduate of Charlotte Catholic High School, who has attended the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State.
