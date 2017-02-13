This season’s finest: Providence Day’s Janelle Bailey has a historic week on the court

Janelle Bailey, Providence Day Girls’ Basketball: Providence Day senior forward, Janelle Bailey, has had has a lot of big moments on the basketball court.
But this past week topped them all as Bailey not only scored her 2,000th-career point, but also grabbed her 1000th-career rebound, and was officially honored as a McDonald’s All-American, all in a six-day span.
Bailey, a University of North Carolina signee, grabbed 2,000th career rebound, Feb. 4, in a 61-52 loss at Carolina Day.
The 6-foot-4 senior then had 23 points and 15 rebounds in a 70-15 win at Cannon School, Feb. 7.
But Feb. 10 is a night, Bailey, nor her Providence Day coaches or teammates, will soon forget.
On senior night against archrival, Charlotte Country Day, Bailey had 19 points and 11 rebounds to help the Chargers (22-4) to a 68-18 victory. The Providence Day girls’ team won their 105th straight, CISAA conference game, also their 13th consecutive, CISAA conference title.
But Bailey, 17, stole the show, again, scoring her 2,000th-career point in the game.
After the game, she was presented with her official certificate and plaque for being selected to the McDonald’s All-American team. Bailey is the second McDonald’s All-American in school history, joining former standout, Jatarie White.
Then, at halftime of the Providence Day boys’ game, she was honored again with a special ball commemorating her 2,000-point and 1,000-rebound accomplishments.
“Scoring 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds is something that I set as a goal in the beginning of the season,” said Bailey, who is the sixth, Providence Day girl to score 2,000 points in their career. “It’s pretty cool that it all happened in the same week. …
“Friday night (senior night, Feb. 10) was kind of overwhelming. To see all the things we’ve accomplished, I don’t think it’s really hit me yet.”
“Last week was a culmination of a lot of hard work and you couldn’t have planned things to happen that way, all in the same week,” Providence Day girls’ basketball coach, Josh Springer said. “…Janelle (Bailey) just keeps raising the bar higher and higher.”
While Bailey has accomplished a lot in her Providence Day career, her final goal is go out as a state champion.
The Providence Day girls have won seven straight, NCISAA 3A state titles, and 11 of the last 12.
“Every season, our goal is to win another championship and keep the streak alive,” Bailey said. “We (seniors) definitely want to finish on top.”
South Mecklenburg Boys’ Swimming 200 and 400-yard relays: The South Mecklenburg boys’ swim team’s senior class went into the 4A state meet with the theme of “unfinished business.”
The Sabre boys’ finished the job, winning their third straight, 4A state title on Feb. 10 at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
The South Mecklenburg seniors played a major role as the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams won state titles in their respective events.
The 200 freestyle relay, included seniors, Weston Youngblood, Kellen Stillman and Luke Johnson as well as junior, Jacob Rauch.
Meanwhile, the Sabres’ 400 freestyle relay put an exclamation point on South Meck’s victory in the final event with seniors Christopher Pfuhl, Johnson, Stillman and Youngblood winning in the final race of their high school careers.
“Our seniors really wanted to go out on top with three (state titles) in a row,” South Meck swim coach, Leslie Berens said. “To do accomplish that, the way we did, with the seniors stepping up at states, was something none of us will ever forget.”
Jennifer Giacalone and Jocelyn Porter, Hough Girls’ Divers: The Hough senior divers led the Husky girls to their second straight, 4A state championship at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Feb. 10.
Giacalone, an East Carolina signee, won the 4A state title in diving, while her teammate, classmate, Jocelyn Porter, was the 4A state runner-up.
Last year, Porter, University of Virginia signee, won the 4A state title, and Giacalone was the state runner-up.
Caroline Hauder, Marvin Ridge Girls’ Swimming: The Marvin Ridge senior led the Mavericks’ girls’ to their 4th straight, 3A state title, winning her third consecutive, 3A state championship most valuable player (MVP) in the process.
Hauder, a University of North Carolina signee, won the 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley state titles, while helping the 200 medley relay, with teammates, Mary Agnes Rothenberber, Katie Rivers and Madeline Tessin, to victory as well.
Mooresville Wrestling Team: The Mooresville wrestling team won their second straight, 4A West Regional title on Feb. 11 at Hough High.
The Blue Devils (39-3) also got individual regional titles from Silas Shaw (132); Isaac Byers (138) and Noah Shaw (145). They also had runner-up finishes from Isaac Shaw (113) and Michael Goins (152).
Mooresville wrestling Coach Ben Watson qualified 10 individual wrestlers for the 4A state championships Feb. 16-18 in Greensboro.
Sarah Latour, Cuthbertson Girls’ Indoor Track: The Cuthbertson junior had a meet for the ages Feb. 11, accounting for 36 of the Cavaliers’ 71 points on their way to a 3A state indoor championship.
Latour, the 3A state championship MVP, won the 1000-meter title, and anchored the 4 X 800-meter relay to victory with teammates, Lexi Noch, Gabriella Castro and Charlotte Sperry, who set a 3A state record (9:47.82).
Latour also finished as 3A state runner-up in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs.
Cameron Starr, Marvin Ridge Boys’ Indoor Track Coach: Marvin Ridge track coach, Cameron Starr, led his Mavericks’ boys’ team to their third, 3A state indoor track championship in the last four years.
Marvin Ridge was led by senior, Mason Bhatia, who won the 1000-meter state title. The Mavericks also got a runner-up from their 4 X 800 relay team, including FILL.
Coach Starr has led Marvin Ridge track boys’ and girls’ team to seven state titles (indoor and outdoor) in 10 years as the head coach. Marvin Ridge also had nine other 3A state runner-up finishes in that span.
Gerrale Gates, Butler Basketball: The 6-foot-6, Butler junior forward had his best game of the year in the Bulldogs’ 52-48 win at Independence to close the regular season a perfect 24-0 overall.
Gates had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in the win over Independence, which clinched the Bulldogs’ third straight, Southwestern 4A conference title. Gates, who averages 13 points and nine rebounds per game, has nine double-doubles this season.
Gates has a scholarship offer from University of New Orleans, with interest from Appalachian State and Wofford, according to Butler basketball coach, Myron Lowery.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek Girls’ Basketball: The Mallard Creek sophomore point guard had one of the best games of her career with 37 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a 79-73 win at North Mecklenburg on Feb. 10.
The victory helped Mallard Creek finish the regular season a perfect 23-0 overall, including 12-0 in the MECKA 4A conference, where they were league champions for the second year in a row.
Eboni Tinsley, East Lincoln Girls’ Basketball: The 5-foot-4, East Lincoln senior guard came up big when her team needed her most in the final week of the regular season, helping the Mustangs to wins over Maiden and West Lincoln.
Tinsley poured in 32 points, grabbed five rebounds, five steals and had five assists in her senior night, where East Lincoln beat Maiden, 70-66, Feb. 7.
Two nights later, Tinsley had 28 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in a 62-50 win at West Lincoln. The victory helped East Lincoln (18-5, 12-2) clinch their first outright conference championship since 1983.
Julia Menkhaus, Charlotte Catholic Girls’ Swimming: The Charlotte Catholic junior repeated as the 4A state champion in both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly Feb. 10 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
Menkhaus also helped Catholic’s 200 medley relay to a 4A state championship with teammates Lindsey Mahn, Erin McCullagh and Olwyn Bartis.
Stephanie Nelson, Charlotte Country Day Girls’ Swimming: The Charlotte Country Day senior led the Bucs’ girls to a CISAA conference championship this month.
Nelson, a Princeton University signee, set the CISAA conference record to win the 100 backstroke (55.79 seconds), while also finishing runner-up in the 200 individual medley.
Nelson also led the Country Day 200 medley relay team to a conference title, with teammates, Sophie Francis, Lucy Elliott and Ashley Townsend.
Ikenna Eruchalu and Sam Mahoney, Charlotte Latin Swimming: The Charlotte Latin duo helped the Hawks to a CISAA conference title Feb. 6.
Eruchalu, a senior who is signed with University of Pennsylvania, set the conference record in winning the 100 butterfly (52.19 seconds), while finishing as runner-up in the 100 backstroke at the CISAA championships.
Meanwhile, Mahoney won both the 200 and 500 freestyle, CISAA conference titles.
Both Eruchalu and Mahoney helped the 200 medley relay, with Tyler D’Allaird and Kieran Ragoowansi, and 400 free relay, with Jackson Davis and D’Allaird, to conference titles in the respective events.
The Latin duo will lead the Hawks as they swim for their fifth consecutive NCISAA 3A state title Feb. 20.
Cyncier Harrison, Davidson Day Basketball: The eigth-grader, a point guard, is having a breakout season as he averages 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game for the Patriots (6-8).
Harrison had his best game last week when he scored 14 points, dished six assists and grabbed four steals in a 67-43 win over Greater Cabarrus on Feb. 6. He is averaging 16 points over his last five games.
Avery Pardue, WOW Tae Kwon Do athlete: The 13-year old Waxhaw native, tae kwon do standout won the U.S. Open in Las Vegas, Feb. 1-3.
Pardue won the 12- to 14-year-old Black Belt Division title, winning all four of her matches against an international field that included athletes from Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Tahiti and the United States.
Pardue, a first dan black belt who trains with WOW Tae Kwon Do in Waxhaw, is following in her family’s footsteps as her father, Travis, is a third danblack belt, her mother, Lauren, a second dan black belt and her younger brother, Evan, 10, a red belt.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
HELP US FIND THE ATHLETES
This season’s finest highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 12. In most cases, the athletes featured will come from sports that don’t get a lot of recognition. However, the goal is to recognize excellence. If you want to suggest someone to be included in This Season’s Finest column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
Comments