Happening nearby South Charlotte: Feb. 22-28, 2017

Theater
‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’:
This new dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy’s journey into Narnia. With the help of Aslan the lion, the siblings are charged with the great task of defeating the evil White Witch and rescuing the magical creatures from an eternal winter. This story of love, faith, courage and friendship, is a celebration of the power of goodness and its ability to triumph over darkness. $13 adults, $11 students and seniors. Matthews Playhouse, 100 McDowell St. E., Matthews. 704-846-8343. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. 2 p.m. Feb. 25.
Music
Charlotte Music Market and Collectors Show:
Featuring music dealers from all over the South selling rare vintage vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, DVDs, memorabilia and more. $2 admission. Dealer inquiries welcome. Springhill Suites Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Road, Charlotte. 704-817-1500. www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/cltbt-springhill-suites-charlotte-ballantyne-area. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 25.
Gaudium Musicae, Big on Bach: Gate City Camerata Performs:
Single concert tickets are $30 for families, $12 for adults and $8 for students. Children 12 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.StAnnCharlotte.org/musicae, after Masses in the St. Ann’s parish office or at the door. $8-$30. St. Ann Catholic Church, 3635 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-523-4641. 4-6 p.m. Feb. 26.
A Festival of Church Music:
Local ecumenical church choirs with special guest conductor, Amanda Quist of Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J., and the Charlotte-based Voices of the Carolinas, under the direction of Sandy Holland. Tickets: online at $12.50 or $12 at the door. Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte. 704-376-3695. www.myersparkpres.org. 7 p.m. Feb. 26.
Special Event
Male Caregiver Support Group at The Ivey:
Men experience being a caregiver differently than women. They benefit when they have a place to share their unique experiences. Come to a free group that provides support and resources for men who care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. The support group will also meet on January 25 and February 22. Free, RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. Feb. 22.
Simple Steps 1: Is Starting a Business Right for You?:
This introductory workshop focuses on the basics of testing your business idea and identifying the key factors that influence start-up success. Start-up Basics provides you with an overview of the skills and tools you need when deciding to start a business. In this session, you learn about: the advantages and disadvantages of owning a business, the most profitable form for your business, and the fundamentals of formation, organization, marketing, cash flow and funding sources. No Fee. SBA -Small Business Administration, 6302 Fairview Road, Charlotte. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 23.
Spring Kid’s Consignment Sale:
Join us for the best way to buy and sell baby through teen sized clothing, furniture, toys, and all those kid extras. Proceeds go to help those in need. Harrison United Methodist Church, 15008 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-541-3463. harrisonchurch.org. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 23. 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 24. 8 a.m.-noon Feb.25
World Languages Film: ‘Ixcanul’:
The Department of World Languages and the Center for Latino Studies present “Ixcanul” (which translates roughly to “volcano” in the Mayan dialect of Kaqchikel). The plot underlines the conflict between a mother who wants to marry her daughter to a man she does not like. Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Ketner Auditorium, 1928 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Caregiver Support Group -Younger Onset Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
If you care for a loved one under age 65 with younger-onset Alzheimer’s or dementia, you now have a free support group to call your own. This facilitated group provides emotional support, new friendships, information and resources. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. Feb. 24.
Ignite Your Ideas -National Entrepreneurship Week:
Join us for an event designed especially for budding entrepreneurs and early stage start-ups. Space is limited. Microsoft Store — SouthPark, 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte. 704-916-6610. www.microsoftstore.com. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 24.
The Next Generation in Missions:
Tom Lin, President of Intervarsity will speak on trends, hopes and challenges in ministering to today’s youth/young adults. This is a casual dessert event that will also feature a time of Q&A. Free. Westminster Presbyterian Church Charlotte, 101 Colville Road, Charlotte. 7-8 p.m. Feb. 25.
Tom Lin, President and CEO of Intervarsity:
Free. Westminster Presbyterian Church Charlotte, 101 Colville Road, Charlotte. 9:30-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 26.
Wine & Wills -Myers Park:
Free educational presentation .Seating is limited; RSVP at www.WineAndWills.com. Total Wine & More, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road, Charlotte. 704-295-9292. totalwine.com/store-info/north-carolina-charlotte-myers-park/605. 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
Race and Reconciliation:
Join CMPD Officer Joel Wing and Officer Kamil Waters for a discussion about race and immigration matters in Charlotte. Free. Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-2823. www.providenceumc.org. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
Talks & Readings
Then & Now: :
Charlotte’s Education History with Tom Hanchett, author, community historian and leading authority on urban history and Southern culture. His presentation will cover the history of education in Charlotte. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP at www.charlotteprep.org/news/feb23.cfm Free. Charlotte Preparatory School, 212 Boyce Road, Charlotte. 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 23.
Ben Sharpton Book Signing for ‘The 3rd Option’:
Barnes & Noble -The Arboretum, 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-341-9365. store-locator.barnesandnoble.com. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 25.
WNBA-Charlotte’s Bookwomen Speak: The Centennial Visionary Series:
This free program is part of a yearlong celebration of the WNBA and its founding in 1917 — before women had the right to vote. Centennial programs and events highlight what’s most important about the WNBA’s contributions to the book world. Free and open to the public. Park Road Books, 4139 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-525-9239. www.parkroadbooks.com. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
Lifelong Learning:
Judaism Helping to Erase Racism. Free to all Temple Israel members. Cost for others is $36. To register, call 704-362-2796 or email clergyoffice@templeisraelnc.org. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-362-2796. www.templeisraelinc.org. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
Art
Abstract painter and former gallery owner, Ruth Ava Lyons:
Ruth Ava Lyons will explain her contemporary mixed media process on canvas. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 22.
Raul Diaz: Poetic Vision:
Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 28.
Providence Gallery:
Artist Robert Brown’s show, “Natural Element,” features landscape, seascape and cityscape artworks examining the culture and natural beauty of the Queen City and its environs. The show will be on display until the end of February. Free. Providence Gallery, 601 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-333-4535. www.providencegallery.net. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 22. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 25. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 27.
Black History Month: Romare Bearden Exhibit:
Native Charlottean, Romare Bearden, with more than 40 of his works on display and for acquisition. This is a must see! You can take home a piece of history. Watch our website for more Bearden inspired events including collage workshops and children’s classes at www.charlottefineart.com. Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 22. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 23. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 25.
Mini-Masters Workshop -Chinese Dragon:
Paint and decorate a colorful Chinese dragon, and take a journey to the Chinese ceramics collection to look for dragons, flowers, and animals. $16 or $12 Mint members. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 1:30-2:45 p.m. Feb. 22. 1:30-2:45 p.m. Feb. 25.
Guild of Charlotte Artists:
The Guild of Charlotte Artists presents abstract artist Charlotte Zweber Chavis. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 22.
Modern Craft Night: Book Binding:
$45. Small Hands Big Art, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 704-246-8271. www.smallhandsbigart.com. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 23.
Fashion Defined Presents: Runaway:
A concept show is a live experience that brings numerous avenues of the arts together. $30. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 23.
Founders’ Circle: Champagne Brunch & Artist Talk:
Join us as we hear nationally recognized and renowned glass artist Nancy Callan speak about the future of contemporary glass from the artist’s perspective. RSVP required; space is limited. $25. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25.
Art of Reading Tour -‘The Invention of Wings’:
Free with museum admission. Children older than 12 welcome. Open to fans of Sue Monk Kidd’s “The Invention of Wings.” Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Black History Month: Romare Bearden Exhibit:
We are proud to feature native Charlottean, Romare Bearden, with over 40 of his works on display and for acquisition. This is a must see! You can take home a piece of history. Watch our website for more Bearden inspired events including collage workshops and children’s classes at www.charlottefineart.com. Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 28.
Nature
Off-Trail Adventure Hike:
Uncover the secrets of the preserve that are not accessible by trails. Join Outdoor Recreation staff to explore features that are only accessible off-trail. Come prepared to “bushwhack” with long pants, sturdy waterproof shoes and an adventurous spirit. Registration required. We will be hiking approximately three miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 24.
Southern Spring Home & Garden Show:
Details and stage schedules online: www.southernspringhomeandgardenshow.com $12 at the door; children younger than 15 (excluding groups) free with paying adult. The Park Expo & Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Road, Charlotte. 704-333-7709. theparkexponc.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 24. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 26.
Pruning Workshop:
How does pruning help? Botanist Larry Mellichamp will demonstrate how proper pruning increases flower production, encourages new and healthy growth and provides the basis for a beautifully shaped tree, shrub and perennial. Come join us for an hour of classroom demonstration followed by two hours of observation and hands-on pruning. $45. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 25.
Family Fort Building:
Learn the survival skill of shelter building with your family. Work together using materials found in the woods to build a sturdy, weather-resistant shelter. Registration required. Dress appropriately for the weather and work gloves are recommended but optional. Be prepared to hike so please wear sturdy shoes. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 25.
Specimen of the Day: Winter Animal Adaptations:
Have you ever wondered how all the animals and plants in the forest survive the cold of winter? Discover your answer through this interactive hands-on program with one of our educators. Afterward, we will go on a short hike. Must call 980-314-1119 to register.Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25.
Treasure Hunt for Darwin:
Join us on a treasure hunt to celebrate Charles Darwin. You will learn interesting tidbits about Darwin while you go on a hunt for treasure chests. Dress to go on a hike. Fun for the family.Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-4 p.m. Feb. 25.
Track Trails: Nature’s Relationships:
Participants will receive the “Nature’s Relationships” guide to aid in exploring our woods in search of local flora and fauna. This hike will cover our new Track Trails program, which is an easy 1.2 mile hike along our trail system. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1.2 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-4 p.m. Feb. 25.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story they will hike into the forest to do a themed activity based on the story. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 27.
