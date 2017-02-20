You can be the Diss Jockey in song game South Charlotte men created

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts Pause

2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do?

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife