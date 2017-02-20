Student achievements: South Charlotte Feb. 20, 2017

Charlotte Christian School
National Merit Scholarship: Seniors Abby Yoh and Patrick Girard have advanced as finalists in the 62nd annual National Merit Scholarship Program. In the fall, both were named in the group of more than 16,000 students nationwide who were identified as semifinalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. Yoh and Girard will compete for approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships that will be offered later this spring.
Ardrey Kell High
N.C. House of Representatives page: Student Maanasi Bulusu served as a page for the North Carolina House of Representatives. She is the daughter of Samba and Padma Bulusu and was sponsored by Representative Scott Stone, R-Mecklenburg. Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte Catholic High
Choral students: Four choral students participated in the 69th annual Mars Hill University Choral Festival on Fe.b 3-4.
Jonathan Huth, Chelsea Smith, Emma Story and Maura Streppa were selected through auditions in October. More than 800 students auditioned throughout the state of North Carolina, and from those auditions, 280 were chosen for the festival choir. Craig Jessop, the former conductor of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, served as the guest conductor and clinician for the two-day festival, which culminated in a concert.
Myers Park High School
Scholastic art and writing awards: Students won 86 visual art and writing awards at the 2017 Scholastic Mid-Carolina Region Art & Writing competition. Myers Park had the most awards of all schools represented in the Mid-Carolina Region.
Thrity-four works of art/writing won Gold Key awards out of 2,200 submissions. Gold Key award winners move on to the National competition in March.
In addition, four students received special awards from The Light Factory (Joseph Pellegrini), Adams Outdoor Advertising (Ada Evans and Kiara Gilbert), and Best in Category (Ada Evans for Printmaking).
Gold Key winners: Elena Andres - Drawing & Illustration; Sarah Bradley - Sculpture; Madeleine Byrd - Photography; Malory Cedeno - Photograph & Portfolio (three awards); Ava Devine - Photography & Portfolio; Grant Eaton - Drawing & Illustration;Ada Evans - Drawing & Illustration; Maggie Fagan - Photography (four awards); Kiara Gilbert - Poem, Critical Essay & Portfolio (three awards); Jeanine Hasty - Painting, Drawing & Illustration (two awards); Maggie Keller - Painting; Frederick Lancaster - Film & Animation; Mitchell Magas - Mixed Media; Lucy Murrey - Digital Art, Drawing & Illustration (two awards); Joseph Pellegrini - Art Portfolio; Kendall Poole - Drawing & Illustration (four awards); Anabelle Quarles - Printmaking (two awards); Annie Rudisill - Digital Art; Helen Steffens - Drawing & Illustration; Camille Wilder - Painting; Leila Wu - Drawing & Illustration.
