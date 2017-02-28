Happening nearby South Charlotte: March 1-7, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Art
Ceramics/Pottery classes:
Adult ceramics/pottery. $150 resident;$160 others. Includes materials. Questions? 704-618-2222. McDowell Arts Center, 123 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. matthewsfun.org. 6:30-8:15 p.m. March 1.
Afterschool ceramics/pottery club:
Beginners learn with easy step by step directions. Advanced students encouraged to explore on their own. $140 Matthews resident; $150 others. McDowell Arts Center, 123 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. matthewsfun.org. 3-4:15 p.m. March 1.
Raul Diaz: Poetic Vision:
Solo exhibition of recent paintings and sculpture Argentina artist Raul Diaz.Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 1, 2 , 3, 4, 6 and 7.
CineMint Latin Film Series:
Spanish with English subtitles. Most shows offer authentic food, drinks, and in some programs, a panel discussion after the screening. $5 at the door. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 1.
Black History Month: Romare Bearden Exhibit:
We are proud to feature native Charlottean, Romare Bearden, with over 40 of his works on display and for acquisition. com. Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. March 1. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 2. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 4.
Kim Johnson, Watercolor Artist, Workshop on Animals and Portraits:
This four-day watercolor workshop by artist Kim Johnson will include one day of “getting loose with animals,” two days on “portraits, from the beginning” and a day to finish up. This is an opportunity to study with one of the best contemporary watercolor artists in the country. For more information and to register, visit www.nancycouick.com $475 includes catered lunch each day. Nancy Couick Studios and Gallery, 10100 Park Cedar Drive, Charlotte. 704-541-6944. www.nancycouick.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2.
A Solo Exhibition by Denny Gerwin:
Opening reception 5-7 p.m. March 16. Exhibition: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.weekends March 4-April 20. Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Max L. Jackson Gallery, 2222 Radcliffe Ave., Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 4.
Adult Workshop —Try It Mosaics:
This workshop is for the novice in mosaics. $160. Registration required with credit card over the phone at 704-541-0741; or you can stop by during gallery hours with payment. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 4. 12-4 p.m. March 5.
March Featured Artist: Lambeth Marshall - Transitions:
Local artist Lambeth Marshall studied ceramics and design at UNC Charlotte and is now producing stimulating works in both pottery and painting. 5-8 p.m. March 11. Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 7 -April 1.
Special Event
Ash Wednesday Services:
12:15-12:45 p.m. in the Sanctuary for a.brief service along with the imposition of ashes. The evening worship service at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary will include music by the Chancel Choir and the imposition of ashes. Childcare will be provided for the evening service. South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church, 8601 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte. 704-544-0404. www.smpchome.org. 12:15-12:45 p.m., 7-8 p.m. March 1.
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the unique experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. March 1.
Wellness Expo 2017/Pfeiffer University Charlotte:
Free depression/mental health screenings; blood pressure, BMI, flexibility; glucose, cholesterol, stroke risk; balance testing; chair massage. Food trucks on site. Sponsored by Marriage and Family Therapy program. Free. Pfeiffer University at Charlotte, 4701 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-521-9116. charlotte.pfeiffer.edu. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 2.
Women’s Group to Hold Welcome Coffee:
New Friends of Carolina, a social group open to all women new or native to the Carolinas, will hold a welcome coffee for new and prospective members. For details, contact the group at 866-213-9183, newfriendsofcarolina.com or facebook.com. Matthews Woman’s Club Service League, 208 S. Trade St., Matthews. www.matthewswomen.org. 11:15 a.m. March 2.
Managing Food Allergies as a Family:
With Jon Eccleston, MSW. This meeting will be for adults only Free. St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte. www.stmatthewcatholic.org. 7-9 p.m. March 3.
Film Screenings - ‘First Ladies Dolley Madison, Sarah Polk, Margaret Taylor and Abigail Filmore’:
Join us for Women’s History Month as we learn about the lives and legacies of first ladies Dolley Madison Sarah Polk, Margaret Taylor and Abigail Fillmore. These documentaries are two in a series produced by C-SPAN entitled: “First Ladies: Influence and Image.” Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. March 4.
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University :
Learn how to apply sound financial practices, get out of debt, and experience financial freedom. The community is invited to participate in a learning opportunity called Financial Peace University, a course addressing Money Management and Financial Health, created by Dave Ramsey. The class will be offered on Mondays from March 6 until May 1, 2017, from 7PM until 8:30PM at Light of Christ United Methodist Church in Ballantyne. Child care is available upon advance request. For more information, please contact class leaders Brian and Pam Hodgin by emailing pamhodgin250@gmail.com or calling 704-258-3729. $102.30 per family for materials. Light of Christ United Methodist Church, 9212 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte 7-8:30 March 6 to May 1.
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Livestream and Gameplay Event:
Join us for an exclusive Ghost Recon Wildlands in-store event. Be one of the first to play Ghost Recon Wildlands and watch special gameplay from our NYC eSports and Gaming Studio. Come in to play the game, enjoy food, learn game tricks and see the game played from the NYC eSports Studio. All before it is released on March 7. Free. Microsoft Store — SouthPark, 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte. 704-916-6610. www.microsoftstore.com. 9-10:30 p.m. March 6.
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the unique experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. March 7.
Talks & Readings
John Roth: International Genocide and Human Rights Scholar and Author:
The Stan Greenspon Center for Peace and Social Justice welcomes John Roth, renowned Holocaust scholar and esteemed professor of Holocaust and genocide studies. Roth is the Edward J. Sexton Professor Emeritus of Philosophy and the founding director of the Center for the Study of the Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights (now the Center for Human Rights Leadership) at Claremont McKenna College. Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Ketner Auditorium, 1928 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 7-9 p.m. March 2.
Theater
‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’:
This new dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy’s journey into Narnia. With the help of Aslan the lion, the siblings are charged with the great task of defeating the evil White Witch and rescuing the magical creatures from an eternal winter. This story of love, faith, courage and friendship, is a celebration of the power of goodness and its ability to triumph over darkness. $13 adults, $11 students and seniors. Matthews Playhouse, 100 McDowell St. E., Matthews. 704-846-8343. 7:30 p.m. March 3. 2 p.m. March 4.
Nature
Hike for Healing:
Join us to connect with nature and perhaps heal some of your life stressors in this relaxed hike. We will start our hike with an inspirational nature quote and then hit the trails. There will be stops along the way for connecting moments. Must be able to walk up to 2.5 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 6-7 p.m. March 2.
Mecklenburg Audubon Meeting:
Monthly two-hour meeting of fellowship, education and inspiration for those who love birds and wish to explore the issues that affect them. See meckbirds.org for details. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1320. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 6:45-9 p.m. March 2.
‘The Lorax’:
Celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss with a reading of “The Lorax,” followed by a short hike then plant a tree seed to take home. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. rmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 4-5 p.m. March 3.
Biology: Candy Cell:
Cells are the building blocks of all living things. Join us to learn about the structure and function of cells. You will get to make a cell out of candy and take home to enjoy your delicious scientific treat. Registration required. $5. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 3.
TGIF at McDowell:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on select Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature based educational activities, such as guided hikes, nature games, crafts and exploration. Meet new friends in a exciting new setting. Registration required. Additional dates for this program are March 1. 0 and March 2. 4. Same time.Notes: Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30-4:30 p.m. March 3, 10 and 24.
Southern Spring Home & Garden Show:
$12 at the door; children younger than 15 (excluding groups), free with paying adult.The Park Expo & Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Road, Charlotte. 704-333-7709. theparkexponc.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 3 and 4. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5.
Sustainability Salon: Art as Environmental Activism:
Moderated by Robert Bush, President & CEO of Arts & Science Council. Artists are agents of change. $5 general public. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 7-9 p.m. March 3.
Family Nature Hike:
Visit McDowell Nature Preserve for a 2-3 mile guided hike with a naturalist to discover the natural flora and fauna of the Piedmont. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. March 4.
Eager Beavers:
Did you know we have beaver right here at Reedy Creek? Well, we did. We will learn all about their special adaptations and go on a hike looking at their dams and their lodge. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. March 4.
Scavenger Hunt Hike:
Explore the preserve looking for specific natural things. You never know what we will stumble upon during this hike. Come find out!! Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. March 4. March 4.
Coyote Crusaders:
Coyotes are fascinating animals and can be found all over North Carolina and the U.S. Come ready to learn about these animals and also debunk myths about them. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. March 5.
Rosedale Winter Walk:
Come explore gardens at Historic Rosedale with Larry Mellichamp, retired professor of botany and horticulture from UNC Charlotte. Learn about plants that provide interest in the landscape during the cold months of winter. You will observe how barks, shapes of trees, berries, evergreen textures and so much more can keep your garden interesting throughout the year. Reservations $45 for individuals or $80 for a pair. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 1-5 p.m. March 5.
Budding Adventures:
Crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more. Learn about plant-life, animals and their homes, weather and more. Come and explore with us. Parent participation encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. March 6.
Babes in The Woods:
Tuck your little one in a stroller and join one of our educators for an easy walk along our paved nature trail. Registration required. Meeting place will be at the Four Seasons trail-head below the nature center parking lot. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. March 6.
Red Wolves: Here Today. Gone Tomorrow?:
Red wolves once lived upon the plains of Texas, in the swamps of Florida, and even into New England’s vast forests. Red wolf populations are dwindling, and no more than 45 remain. This past September, the US Fish and Wildlife Service proposed removing most of the last wolves to zoos, shrinking their current wild territory by almost 90 percent — a proposal that could erase 30 years of conservation success. Come learn how to prevent this with Christian Hunt, Southeast Program Associate for Defenders of Wildlife. Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. 7 p.m. March 7.
What’s In Your Garden?:
Davidson Horticultural Symposium. Includes lunch with the speakers. For information, email davidsonsymposium@gmail.com. $100. Davidson College - Knobloch Campus Center, 207 Faculty Drive, Davidson. 7:45 a.m.-4:40 p.m. March 7.
