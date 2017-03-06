Happening nearby South Charlotte: March 8-14, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Art
Raul Diaz: Poetic Vision:
Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 8, 9, 10, 11, 13 and 14.
A Solo Exhibition by Denny Gerwin:
“New Questions: A Body of Work,” Queens Art faculty Denny Gerwin. Reception 5-7 p.m. March 16. Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Max L. Jackson Gallery, 2222 Radcliffe Ave, Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through April 20.
Lambeth Marshall - Transitions:
Local artist Lambeth Marshall studied ceramics and design at UNC Charlotte. Reception 5-8 p.m. Masrch 11, meet the artist. Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 8 and ongoing.
Bilingual Stories & Music:
These fun, interactive bilingual (Spanish/English) mornings incorporate music, plays, and stories geared specially for families with children ages 0-6. All families interested in raising bilingual and globally-minded children are welcome. $5 for up to six. family members; Free for Mint members!. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. March 11.
Saturday Family Workshop - Painting on the Green:
Ages 6-11 with adult. $16 per class. Members save 25 percent. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 1:30-3 p.m. March 11.
Special Event
The Road to Medicare:
Choosing a Medicare Plan is an important, but often overwhelming, decision. This program provides an overview of Medicare. It is forthose who are close to turning 65; considering retirement; have basicquestions about Medicare; or want to sort out Medicare’s relationshipwith their employer’s group health plan. The presenteris a trained counselor through the Seniors’ Health Insurance InformationProgram (SHIIP), a free unbiased service administered through the NC Department of Insurance. This course is free of charge and completely non-commercial. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — South County Regional, 5801 Rea Road, Charlotte. 704-416-6600. www.cmlibrary.org. 2-4 p.m. March 8.
Historic Cooking Guild:
The ladies of the Historical Cooking Guild of the Catawba Valley will hold an interactive historic back-country cooking demonstration. Free. www.jameskpolk.net. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 9.
Educator Appreciation Shabbat:
Joint Temple Beth El and Temple Israel Shabbat Service honoring our teachers and Roz Coope, director of the Consolidated High School of Jewish Studies of Charlotte, featuring Dan Nichols and combined synagogue children’s choir. Celebratory Oneg immediately following service. Temple Beth El, 5101 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-1948. www.beth-el.com. 7-9 p.m. March 10.
Run Jen Run 5k:
Join us for our annual RunJenRun 5K and Family Festival with entertainment for the whole family. Games, mascots and face painting for the kids. New this year, beer for anyone older than 21. Also check out our VIP package that will give you special access to food, coffee, a heated tent and more. Symphony Park at South Park Mall, 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte. 704-972-2000. March 11.
Knitting Workshop:
Learn to knit a Scots Bonnet modeled after those typically worn in the U.S. and Europe in the 1790’s to 1820’s. Free. Participants must purchase their own materials. For materials list, please visit www.jameskpolk.net. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 704-889-7145 or email angela.thorpe@ncdcr.gov to register. Free; participants must purchase their own supplies. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 11.
Repticon Charlotte Reptile & Exotic Animal Show:
Vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages, and merchandise as well as live animal seminars and frequent free raffles for coveted prizes. Adults $10. Children 5 to 12 years old. Younger than 5, free. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 U.S. 49 N., Concord. 704-920-3976. www.cabarrusarena.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12.
Caregiver Support Group - Younger Onset Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
If you care for a loved one youngernthan age 65 with younger-onset Alzheimer’s or dementia, you now have a free support group to call your own. This facilitated group provides emotional support, new friendships, information and resources. RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. March 13.
NC Fine Wines ShowCase Event:
Be one of the privileged few to taste the top 12 wines from North Carolina as judged by eight Advanced Sommeliers at the Duke Mansion. Enjoy food, wine and friends while you support the NC Fine Wines Scholarship fund for NC Students pursing wine related careers. Come out and learn what’s in your own backyard. Business Casual - come straight from work. $100 includes Wine; Valet, and Duke Mansion’s famous hor d’oeuvres. The Duke Mansion, 400 Hermitage Road, Charlotte. 704-714-4400. www.dukemansion.com. 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 14.
Talks & Readings
March Lupus Foundation Support Group- Central Charlotte:
This group meets the second Wednesday of each month. There is no charge to attend the meetings, and drop-ins are welcome. Myers Park Presbyterian Church Outreach Center, 1073 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-927-1284. wellness.myersparkpres.org. 1-2:30 p.m. March 8.
David Joy:
Author David Joy signing his new book “The Weight of This World.” Free. Barnes & Noble at Carolina Place Mall, 11025 Carolina Place Parkway, Pineville. 704-544-9985. 3 p.m. March 12.
Theater
‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’:
South Mecklenburg High School Performing Arts Department performs. Tickets are $10 at the door. South Mecklenburg High School, 8900 Park Road, Charlotte. 7 p.m. March 9-11 and 2 p.m.March 12.
‘A Streetcar Named Desire’:
Tennessee Williams’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece. Recommended ages: 12 and older. Advance tickets: Adult, $20; senior 65 and older, $18; student younger than 21, $12. At The Door Tickets: add $3. Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. 704-892-7953. www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org. 8-10 p.m. March 9, 10 and 11. 2-4 p.m. March 12.
‘Ripcord’:
A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the two women quickly escalates into an adventurous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden. $20; senior and student, $15. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 8 p.m. March 10 and 11.
Auditions for ‘The Murder Mystery Company’:
The Murder Mystery Company is hiring talent for its 2017 Charlotte performance troupe. You will undergo state-of-the-art improv and character actor training. 18 and older, non-quity, all levels of talent are invited to apply. Details or to sign up for your audition, visit: killing.pro/277. Acting Out Studio, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 1-8 p.m. March 12.
Nature
Beaver Bites and Hike:
Explore the largest rodents of Mecklenburg County in this one-hour hike on a semi-off trail to get an up-close look at a beaver lodge and dam and a possible beaver sighting. Registration required. Wear sturdy, waterproof closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1 mile on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. No strollers. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30-4:30 p.m. March 8.
Junior Naturalist Series: Weather:
Join a McDowell Nature Educator in this new, six-part series that will get kids exploring the natural world. We will highlight many ecological and scientific features the Nature Preserve has to offer by enjoying nature walks, crafts, outdoor skills and educational lectures. By attending five out of six sessions, kids will earn a completion award. Registration required. Please bring a bottle of water and supplies for note-taking. Please wear sturdy, waterproof knee-high rubber boots, comfortable for hiking and dress appropriately for the weather. $5. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. March 9.
Live Birds at the Library:
The Raptor Center will bring a few feathered friends to Mooresville Public Library’s Youth Room when Lake Norman Wildlife Conservationists hosts its next free nature program. The public is invited to see these birds of prey and learn their role in nature. There is no charge and reservations are not needed. Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St., Mooresville. 704-664-2027. mooresvillelibrary.org. 7 p.m. March 9.
Celebrate Wildlife:
Join us as we celebrate National Wildlife Week by discovering the wildlife in Mecklenburg County. We will go on a short hike to look for critters before settling down in the classroom to learn about and possibly meet some of our local animals. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 6-7:30 p.m. March 10.
Biology: Genetics:
Have you ever wondered what the DNA of a strawberry looks like? Come and find out as we extract DNA out of a strawberry and learn about genes. This class will count towards a make-up class for the Junior Naturalist program. Registration required. $5. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 10.
Creature Feature:
Drop by for a visit with a Nature Center Naturalist and chat about some of their favorite creatures here at McDowell. Get up close and personal with the featured creature of the day. Registration required. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1-1:45 p.m. March 11.
Basics of Backpacking:
Learn about choosing the right pack, basic navigation skills and the do’s and don’ts of planning a backpacking trip. Registration required. Although not required, you are able to bring your own backpacking gear if you would like to. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-5 p.m. March 11.
Natural Connections: Nature Journaling:
Discover another way to connect to nature by slowing down and taking note of the world around you. We will start in the garden with some basics of Nature Journaling and the art of noticing and perhaps venture onto the trail to practice our skills. No experience needed. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. March 11.
Camellia Fair:
The Charlotte Camellia Society is hosting a Camellia Fair. The event is free and open to the public.Visitors can see colorful blooms and bring blooms to be judged. There will be a prize for the best bloom. Camellia talks will be given at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Camellia plants suitable for growing in the Charlotte area, will be available for purchase. Camellias are native to Asia but have been part of the Southern landscape since the early 19th century. For information, call 803-984-3237. Free. Charlotte Council-Garden Clubs, 1820 E. Sevth St., Charlotte. 704-375-4373. charlottecouncilofgardenclubs.org. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11.
Johnny Appleseed Day:
March 11 is Johnny Appleseed Day. Vendors at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market will be celebrating by passing out free apple recipes. Apples are an amazing fruit that can be used in many dishes. They can be grilled, cooked, baked, made into jellies, pies, applesauce, vinegar and more. Stop by today to purchase some delicious apples and pick up your free recipes. Free. Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov.
Native Plant Society Meeting:
Join our local Native Plant Society for an exciting talk about early Ecology and American Botany with Larry Mellichamp. Meet like-minded friends and find out how you can get involved with native habitats. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-4 p.m. March 12.
McDowell Sunday Striders:
Get fit while enjoying the outdoors as we set off at a comfortable yet steady pace through the McDowell Nature Preserve. These hikes are for those who are new to hiking or even the more skilled participant and will cover 2-3 miles on uneven terrain. Registration required. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1-2:30 p.m. March 12 and 26.
Sunday Nature Happenings:
Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike, scavenger hunt, craft and more. Dress for the weather and bring your sense of adventure. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-3:30 p.m. March 12 and 26.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story they will hike into the forest to do a themed activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. March 13.
Artsy Adult Club: Spring Blooms:
If you love crafting but don’t have the space or supplies to create some of the latest nature-themed or up-cycled projects, then this is the class for you. In each class we will have samples of two or three completed projects and provide all the supplies, space and time for you to finish on your own. This is an adult-only class because the advanced nature of the supplies that will be used. Registration required. $3. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 14.
