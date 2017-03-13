Happening nearby South Charlotte: March 15-21, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Music
Cantor & Friends:
Free. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-362-2796. www.templeisraelinc.org. 4-5 p.m. March 19.
Providence Chamber Music Series:
The “Mozart Quintets” program showcases the Quintet for Horn and Strings in E-flat major, KV 407, and the Quintet for Clarinet and Strings in A major, KV 581. Free. Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-2823. www.providenceumc.org. 7-8 p.m. March 19.
Celtic Brass Concert:
Queen City Brass Band presents an evening of traditional and contemporary music of Ireland and Scotland. www.qcbb.org. Free. St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 6800 Sardis Road, Charlotte. 704-364-1824. www.ststephenumc.net. 4-5 p.m. March 19.
Special Event
Girl’s Night Out — Let’s Go Green for Spring:
A spring-themed project in acrylic to spruce up your home. $40 includes all supplies and refreshments. Pre-registration with payment required at 704-541-0741; or you can stop by during gallery hours with payment. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 7-8:30 p.m. March 17.
Library Book Sale at the Mint:
For one day only, the Mint Museum Library offers art books for sale that have been removed from the library’s collection or donated specifically for this sale. All funds go to the conservation of library materials. Early admission for Mint Museum members. Get some great deals and support the Mint Museum Library Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 1-5 p.m. March 18.
SouthPark Christian Church 49th Annual Attic Sale:
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School. SouthPark Christian Church, 6650 Park South Drive, Charlotte. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 17. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 18.
Wyeth Family: Story Time with Rip Van Winkle:
While shopping the Mint Library’s annual book sale, enjoy readings from several American literature classics, including “Robin Hood,” “Treasure Island,” and “Rip Van Winkle”, based on the painting “Cover Illustration of Rip Van Winkle” featured in the exhibition The Wyeth Family: Three Generations, from the Bank of America Collection. See other works in the exhibition following the program and after you’ve found book treasures at the sale. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 18.
Talks & Meetings
Lecture: The Union between Heritage & Contemporary Design:
Seminar on the union between heritage and contemporary design conducted by ceramic artists Rob and Beth Mangum. Presented by the Delhom Service League and Friends of the Mint. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 15.
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. March 15 and 21.
Alzheimer’s Support Group:
Free. Elmcroft Senior Living, 7745 Little Ave., Charlotte. 704-541-9333. www.elmcroft.com. 6 p.m. March 16.
Men’s Prayer Breakfast at Jonesville AME Zion Church:
Pastor Alvin Denson of Walking By Faith Community Church Matthews and Pastor Walter Johnson of Jonesville AME Zion Church will host this year’s Annual Community Prayer Breakfast. Multiple churches of diverse denominations and faith will gather for fellowship and hear a variety of inspirational speakers. This year’s theme — Giants or Grasshoppers: As a man thinketh, so is he; Proverbs 23. Free. Jonesville AME Zion Church, 11700 Idlewild Road, Matthews. 8-11 a.m. March 18.
Nature
St. Patrick’s Day Treasure Hunt:
Put your natural knowledge to the test as you follow the Leprechaun’s clues through the woods to find the hidden treasure. This self-guided treasure hunt requires only a sturdy pair of shoes and your sense of adventure. Meet at the nature center for your first clue. Drop-ins welcome; activity is ongoing. This activity is ongoing. Total distance to walk is less than 2 miles along easy to moderate trails. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18.
Budding Adventures:
Crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more to learn about plant-life, animals and their homes, weather, and more. Come and explore with us. Parent participation encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. March 20.
Volunteer Work Day:
Help the Carolina Waterflowl Rescue spruce up the rescue and meet your favorite animals. Registration is open for monthly work day. Free lunch for all volunteers (vegetarian options available). Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, 5403 Poplin Road, Indian Trail. 704-668-9486. www.carolinawaterfowlrescue.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21.
Sizzling Succulents - with the Charlotte Garden Club:
Guest speaker Brie Arthur. Free. Refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m., programs begin at 7:15 p.m. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7:15-8:15 p.m. March 20.
Art
Raul Diaz: Poetic Vision:
Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Ongoing.
Opening Reception: A Solo Exhibition by Denny Gerwin:
“New Questions: A Body of Work.” Queens Art faculty Denny Gerwin presents a progression of new artworks alongside a few preceding works. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. March 16. Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Max L. Jackson Gallery, 2222 Radcliffe Ave., Charlotte. 704-337-2200. Weekdays 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekends through April 20.
March Featured Artist: Lambeth Marshall - Transitions:
Local artist Lambeth Marshall studied ceramics and design at UNC Charlotte. Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Through April 1.
Comments