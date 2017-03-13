Boy Scouts from south Charlotte who earned Eagle rank in January 2017

These Boy Scouts achieved their Eagle Scout rank in January. The Scout’s name, hometown, Troop number, sponsoring group and parents’ names are listed as provided by the Mecklenburg Council of Boy Scouts of America. Some Scouts also provided information on their Eagle projects.
Aryan Gupta, Waxhaw 28173, Troop 165 Living Saviour Lutheran, Sanjay Gupta.
Spencer Wade Smith, Charlotte 28277, Troop 715 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Amy and Brad Smith.
Joshua Terrell Dulin, Charlotte 28277, Troop 79 Carmel Presbyterian, Tracy Dulin.
Alan Christopher Nedrich Jr., Charlotte 28211, Troop 119 South Mecklenburg Presbyterian, Al and Suzette Nedrich.
“For my Eagle project, Troop 119 and I built platform wooden doghouses for the Human Society of Charlotte. Specifically, these dog houses were for the iBuild program — a community fence building program which provides relief to dogs that are currently chained up and suffering from stress and depression. I felt that the impact of providing a permanent shelter for these at-risk dogs was an important service project for the community. I built all bases for the dog houses prior to our construction day as well as pre-cutting all siding and roofing materials. Over 30 volunteers assisted in completing this project and ultimately I was able to deliver six outdoor/permanent shelter doghouses to the Humane Society.
“Upon completing my Eagle Project, the most important lesson learned was teamwork. Before the project I was focused on handling all matters myself. However due to the sheer amount of volunteers I found it difficult at first to manage everyone. I learned the importance of delegating responsibilities to my fellow Scouts and creating teams which made the whole process much more efficient and productive.”
Harrison Burke Syfert, Charlotte 28203, Troop 9 St. Patrick Catholic, Scott Syfert.
“Created and refurbished St Lloyd Presbyterian Church by building Arbors (2) and a Pergola (1). Also planted Ivy and landscaped around the area.
“Learned to create a detailed plan and how to elaborate on my plans.”
Matthew Davis, Charlotte 28210, Troop 9, St. Patrick Catholic, Brian Davis.
Matthew Adams, Matthews 28105, Troop 118, St. Stephen UMC, Elizabeth and Robert Adams.
“I refurbished the swing set and HVAC doors by sanding down and repainting them, and beautified the courtyard by re mulching, trimming and removing various bushes, and building 2 benches for the area.
“The difficulty involved in being a leader as well as the inherent value.”
Joseph Scott Jegier, Charlotte 28270, Troop 15, St. Francis UMC, Steve and Michelle Jegier.
“For my Eagle Scout project, I installed a Gaga ball pit at the local Providence Spring Elementary. I used metal brackets for the corners and 3 rows of 2 x 10 pressure treated wood. I also used compacted pit gravel for the pit. It was a successful project and the school uses it for recess and PE.
“The most important thing I learned in completing my Eagle Project was leadership.”
Ryan Andrew Merritt, Charlotte 28226, Troop 1, Church of the Holy Comforter, Keith Merritt.
“I constructed and installed barred owl nesting boxes in my neighborhood. Barred owls are a top predator in the urban forest and help control rodent populations in suburban neighborhoods. While barred owls are well adapted for living in neighborhoods in Charlotte, they often face challenges when locating nesting sites. These raptors typically nest in dead trees and we remove these trees from our neighborhoods. Owl nesting boxes can provide alternative nesting locations. As a Boy Scout, I have practiced the philosophy of ?Leave No Trace?. The idea is to leave nothing but footprints and take nothing but pictures when Scouts visit an area. This has instilled in me an interest in conservation and learning about how people and ecosystems interact. I picked owl conservation because I have seen owls in my backyard and helping protect these animals is a way to have a positive environmental impact in my own neighborhood.
“I learned organizational and leadership skills and gained confidence that I can take a project from idea to finished product.”
Duwe Gallagher Farris, Charlotte 28211, Troop 162 St. Ann’s Catholic, Ray Farris.
Austin Taylor Ose, Fort Mill, S.C. 29715, Troop 236 LDS/Fort Mill Ward, John and Michelle Ose.
