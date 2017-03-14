This season’s finest: Charlotte Christian Baseball teammates step up when 2 out with injuries

Andrew Durden and Nick Murrer, Charlotte Christian Baseball: The Charlotte Christian baseball team knew it would be a huge challenge to play without all-state seniors Jonah Beamon, shortstop who is a University of South Carolina signee, and catcher Drew Donathan, a Clemson signee. Both are out with injuries.
But instead of worrying about who wasn’t in the lineup, fellow Knights’ seniors’ Andrew Durden and Nick Murrer, stepped up for their team, leading Christian to a 3-0 record last week, beating Piedmont, High Point Christian and A.C. Flora.
Durden, a Presbyterian University signee, went six-for-nine at the plate last week, shifting from second base to shortstop.
Murrer, a Lenoir-Rhyne University signee, hit eight-for-11, moving from center field to second base.
What makes it an even cooler story is that Durden and Murrer are best friends, according to Charlotte Christian coach, Greg Simmons.
Thomas Eubanks, Myers Park Golf: The Myers Park junior fired a two-under par 70 to finish as runner-up at the Carmel High School Challenge on March 6.
Eubanks, who is averaging a 35.7 per nine holes this season, shot 36 the next day at Myers Park Country Club to help his team defeat Porter Ridge.
Mary Elliott McCabe, Charlotte Latin Girls’ Soccer: Charlotte Latin’s all-state junior forward has seven goals this season to help the Hawks to a 4-0 start.
McCabe, a University of North Carolina signee, biggest goal of this season came in the March 11 game against Charlotte Catholic when she took a corner kick from teammate, Sutton Jones, and converted into the game’s lone goal, for 1-0 victory.
Caroline Queen/Dana DeSilva, Carmel Christian Girls’ Soccer: The Carmel Christian girls’ soccer duo led Cougars to a 2-0 record this past week.
Queen, a senior, had a goal and three assists in Carmel Christian’s 7-6 win at previous unbeaten Davidson Day on March 6.
DeSilva, a sophomore, had a goal and two assists in the same game.
Meanwhile, the next day, Queen had four goals in a 7-0 win over Westminster Catawba, while DeSilva scored two goals in the same contest.
Hannah Perkins, Myers Park Girls’ Lacrosse: The Myers Park senior midfielder had a monster week with 17 goals and four assists in three, Mustang victories.
Perkins, a Furman University signee, started her week with four goals in a 11-7 win over Marvin Ridge on March 6.
This past weekend in the King of Spring tournament, she had six goals in a 10-4 win over Durham Academy on March 10. Perkins passed the 200 career goal mark in the Durham Academy game.
The next day, Perkins — 24 goals this season — was even better with seven goals in 15-14 overtime win over St. Catherine’s (Va.) to help Myers Park stay a perfect 5-0 this season.
Jaclyn Perkins, Charlotte Country Day Girls’ Lacrosse: Charlotte Country Day’s all-state midfielder scored four goals, dished out one assist and had seven draw controls to lead the Bucs (1-1) to 16-8 victory over Marvin Ridge on March 8.
Perkins, an Ohio State University signee, has six goals, two assists and 12 draw controls in two games this season.
Parker Mosack, Providence Day Lacrosse: The Providence Day senior attacker also had a big week, scoring nine goals to help the Chargers (3-2) to two wins in three contests this week.
Mosack, a Rollins College signee, started his week with four goals, in a 9-6 win over Fort Mill on March 7.
Mosack also finished his week strong netting three goals in a 12-10 win over defending S.C. champion, Wando, on March 11 in the King of Spring Tournament.
Jack Deering, Charlotte Catholic Tennis: The Charlotte Catholic senior was a perfect 3-0 this week in singles’ play, helping the Cougars to three wins in three consecutive days over Olympic, Nation Ford, and South Mecklenburg.
Deering, who plays No. 1 for Catholic, is 5-1 in singles’ play this season, helping the Cougars to a 5-1 start.
Gorrell Cheek, South Mecklenburg Tennis: The South Mecklenburg senior co-captain showed he won’t give up on a match.
Cheek started his week against Weddington’s William Hatt, winning the first 6-2, losing the second set 3-6, before falling in a marathon three-set tiebreaker 14-12 on March 8.
The next day, Cheek lost in a third set tie-breaker to Charlotte Catholic’s Bradley Tomich.
But Cheek wasn’t about to give up as he came back in the same match in doubles with partner, Joey Stipp, and knocked off Charlotte Catholic’s No. 1 duo of Deering and Matthew Brea, 10-8, in another third-set tiebreaker.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
HELP US FIND THE ATHLETES
This season’s finest highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through March 12. In most cases, the athletes featured will come from sports that don’t get a lot of recognition. However, the goal is to recognize excellence. If you want to suggest someone to be included in This Season’s Finest column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
Comments