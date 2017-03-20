Happening nearby South Charlotte: March 22-28, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Music
Musical Heirs Victorian Tea:
Musical Heirs, a Matthews-based children’s choir, will be hosting fundraiser Victorian Teas. $26 per ticket. Reid House, 134 W. John St., Matthews. 10-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m. March 25.
Jan Mulder in concert:
Jan Mulder at the piano. Free. Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville—Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-543-1200. www.calvarychurch.com. 6 p.m. March 26.
Moment Musical Sunday Serenade Concerts:
Moment Musical, a classical chamber music ensemble. Donation suggested: $10; $20 per family. Westminster Presbyterian Church Charlotte, 101 Colville Road, Charlotte. 3 p.m. March 26.
Theater
‘Chicago’
The award-winning Ardrey Kell High School Fine Arts will present “Chicago,” the great American musical tale of fame, fortune, and “all that jazz.” Tickets are $15 and available at www.CarolinaTix.org. Ardrey Kell High School, 10220 Adrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 980-343-0860. schools.cms.k12.nc.us/ardreykellHS. 7 p.m. March 23 and 24. 2:30 and 7 p.m. March 25. 4 p.m. March 26.
Special Event
NBA 2K17 Tournament:
Both gamers and NBA fans are invited to join our tournament. Reserve your spot. Microsoft Store — SouthPark, 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte. 704-916-6610. www.microsoftstore.com. 1-4 p.m. March 25.
Taste of Korea - Southern Korean Presbyterian Church:
Taste of Korea is a local fundraiser to support the local mission of the church. The food tends to sell out early, so please come early. Southern Korean Presbyterian Church, 3619 Mckee Road, Charlotte. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 25.
Talks & Meetings
How Charlotte Got Segregated:
The event is open to the community. Light refreshments provided. Speaker is Tom Hanchett, who earned degrees in history and urban studies at Cornell, University of Chicago and UNC Chapel Hill. Free. Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-333-6194. avondalepresbychurch.org. 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 22.
Short Stories for Gabo 2/Cuentos Para Gabo 2:
Please join us for a tertulia featuring creative works from North Carolina. Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Ketner Auditorium, 1928 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 7-8 p.m. March 22.
Male Caregiver Support Group at The Ivey:
Men experience being a caregiver differently than women. They benefit when they have a place to share their unique experiences. Come to a free group that provides support and resources for men who care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. March 22.
Simple Steps 1: Is Starting a Business Right for You?:
This introductory workshop focuses on the basics of testing your business idea and identifying the key factors that influence start-up success. Start-up Basics provides you with an overview of the skills and tools you need when deciding to start a business. In this session, you learn about: the advantages and disadvantages of owning a business, the most profitable form for your business, and the fundamentals of formation, organization, marketing, cash flow and funding sources. No Fee. SBA - Small Business Administration, 6302 Fairview Road, Charlotte. 1-3 p.m. March 23.
BB&T Leaders in Action Lecture featuring Jack Caravelli:
Free, but registration required. Queens University of Charlotte — Ketner Auditorium, 1928 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 23.
Caregiver Support Group - Younger Onset Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
If you care for a loved one younger than age 65 with younger-onset Alzheimer’s or dementia, you now have a free support group to call your own. This facilitated group provides emotional support, new friendships, information and resources. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. March 24.
Jan Harrison to speak at Women’s Conference at Calvary Church:
“The Look of Faith.” Bible teacher, speaker, and author, Jan Harrison will challenge participants to consider what it truly means to live by faith. Cost is $25. To register and for information, www.calvarychurch.com/faith. Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville—Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-543-1200. www.calvarychurch.com. 5:30-9 p.m. March 24. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. March 25.
Nature
Hike for Healing:
Studies are showing that there are many healing benefits to walking in the woods. Join us to connect with nature and perhaps heal some of your life stressors in this relaxed hike. We will start our hike with an inspirational nature quote and then hit the trails. There will be stops along the way for connecting moments. Must be able to walk up to 2.5 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 6-7 p.m. March 23.
Lake Norman Covekeeper March Meeting:
Sam Perkins, the Catawba Riverkeeper, will update us on the status of coal ash pond litigation, Water Watcher training and other CRF initiatives and events. Don’t miss this informative presentation. For information, contact Ben Benoit, 704-489-6249. Free. East Lincoln Fire Department, 406 S. Pilot Knob Road, Denver. 704-822-5999. www.eastlincolnfd.com. 7-8 p.m. March 23.
Spring Peepers Hike:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve for an easy guided hike through our beautiful forest during early spring. We will listen for the sounds of spring along our journey. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1-2 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3-4 p.m. March 25.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature-based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story they will hike into the forest to do an activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. March 27.
Art
Charley Akers Photographer:
Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7-9 p.m. March 22.
Lambeth Marshall - Transitions:
Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 22.
