Happening nearby South Charlotte: March 29-April 4, 2017

Art
An Evening with Victoria Wyeth:
Victoria Browning Wyeth examines the life and art of her grandfather Andrew Wyeth. She will focus on his subject matter, technique and fun family stories. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 6-7:30 p.m. 3/29
Bilingual Stories & Music - Classic Stories/Cuentos Clasicos:
These fun, interactive bilingual (Spanish/English) mornings incorporate music, plays and stories geared specially for families with children ages 0-6. All families interested in raising bilingual and globally-minded children are welcome. $5 for up to six family members; free for Mint members. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. April 1.
Music
Gaudium Musicae Concert Series Finale: St. John Passion:
Tickets are $30 for families, $12 for adults, and $8 for students. Children 12 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.StAnnCharlotte.org/musicae or after Mass in the St. Ann’s parish office. If still available, tickets will also be sold at the door. St. Ann Catholic Church, 3635 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-523-4641. 4-6 p.m. April 2.
David Bashor Memorial Organ Concert Series:
Nathan J. Laube. Mr. Laube is a Grammy award-winning organist and assistant professor at Eastman School of Music. All are welcome to this free event. Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-2823. www.providenceumc.org. 7-8 p.m. April 2.
Special Event
More Than a Survivor: A Photo Exhibit:
A traveling photo exhibit that honors 19 survivors, including Neet Childs, of commercial sexual exploitation for their personal and professional achievements beyond their experiences of sex trafficking through a series of portraits and inspirational messages. The featured survivor and speaker at this event is Antonia “Neet” Childs of Neet’s Sweets and Market Your Mind. Donations encouraged. Proceeds to benefit Neet’s Sweets and Market Your Mind. Junior League of Charlotte, 1332 Maryland Ave., Charlotte. 704-375-5993. 7-9 p.m. March 30.
Easter Egg Hunt:
Children of all ages are invited to a community Easter Egg Hunt. Activities will include an Easter Egg Hunt, Golden Eggs (with prizes awarded), Bounce House, Liz Lewis Balloon Twisting, Face Tattoos, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and much more. Free. Easter Egg Hunt times will begin as follows: 2:30 p.m. ages 1-4, 2:45 p.m. ages 5-8, and 3 p.m. ages 9-12. For information, email Leslie Guinto at leslie@locumc.org. Light of Christ United Methodist Church, 9212 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte. 2-4 p.m. April 1.
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the unique experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. April 4.
Talks & Readings
TWIST Breakfast with Jen Welter:
Join a diverse group of women leaders and faculty members from the McColl School of Business for breakfast, networking and to hear TWIST 2017 keynote speaker Jen Welter, the first female NFL coach. This year’s theme is “Playing Big, Game Changing Breakthrough Performance.” Breakfast and Networking 7:1 - 8 a.m.Program 8-9 a.m. $35; $280 reserved table for eight. Queens University Sports Complex, 2229 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 704-351-5082. 7:15-9 a.m. 3/29
Anxiety and You
The community is invited to a lecture and question-and-answer session addressing Anxiety in Adults, Adolescents, and Children. Todd Matson of the Sanctuary Counseling Group in Charlotte will speak on the topic: “Anxiety and You.” Free. For information, please email Denise Hembree, leader of the Congregational Care Ministry at Light of Christ, denise@locumc.org. Or call the church office at 980-355-0637. www.locumc.org. Light of Christ United Methodist Church, 9212 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte. 5-6 p.m. April 2.
Nature
Night Hike:
Join McDowell Nature Center staff for a night hike and enjoy exploring the preserve. Listen for nocturnal animals such as owls, coyotes and more. Registration required. Please dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy hiking shoes. Please bring water. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 6-7:30 p.m. March 29.
Girl Scout Fun Day:
Celebrate National Girl Scout Week and get outside on a no-school day. Participate in fun activitiessuch as hunting for creepy crawlies, geocaching, and fort building. Then relax and roast your own s’mores around the campfire. Individual Scouts or entire troops welcome. Daisy Scouts must have an adult to attend; other parents may drop-off or participate. Registration required. An adult must attend with any Daisies (ages 5-6; 1 adult for every 3 Daisies max); other adults welcome to participate or drop-off. If dropping off, paperwork required to be filled out the morning of the program. Drop-off paperwork will be sent via email if necessary. If desired, bring a bag of lunch to eat after the program. $5. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 9:30-11:30 a.m. 3/31
Wild for Wildflowers — Family Event:
Join us for a journey of discovery through the Van Landingham Glen where you will explore the secret lives of six native wildflowers, up close and personal. Crafts, game, and all about wildflowers and woodlands. Celebrate spring at the botanical gardens. Ages 5-11. Adult(s) must accompany children. Rain date - April 8. Tickets: Purchase online at gardens.uncc.edu or day of at the door. Cash or check only. Arrive by 10:30 a.m. to participate in all activities. $6 per child (accompanying adult, free). UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens, McMillan Greenhouse, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte. 704-687-0720. gardens.uncc.edu. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. April 1.
Family Nature Hike:
Visit McDowell Nature Preserve for a 2- to 3-mile guided hike on uneven terrain with a naturalist to discover the natural flora and fauna of the Piedmont. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. April 1.
Down by the Lake:
Reedy Creek has three lakes on the property, Dragonfly Pond being the largest. This hike will take us around the lake to explore the habitat and the animals that live there. We might even visit a beaver lodge. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 6 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. April 1.
Camping Basics:
Are you new to camping or want to beef up on your knowledge? If you answered yes, then this program is for you. We will go over the essentials to make any camping trip a success, go over some tips and get all your questions answered. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. April 1.
Gearing Up Your Organic Garden “Growcery”:
Wear gardening clothes, and bring a trowel, shovel and a box or bags for plants. Handout and herbal treats included. Cost: $35 or $60 for two.Register for this class by emailing us at millsgardenherbs@roadrunner.com or by phone. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com. Cost: $35 or two for $60. Mills Garden Herb Farm, 732 Mills Garden Road, Statesville. 704-873-3361. millsgardenherbfarm.com. 2-5 p.m. April 2.
Reedy Animal Meet n’ Greet:
Must call 980-314-1119 to register. All ages. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. April 2.
What Comes from Eggs?:
Birds aren’t the only animals laying eggs this spring. Come learn about the differences between amphibian, reptile, bird and insect eggs. Search the trails for all types of eggs and make a life cycle craft to take home. Registration and parent participation is required (adults free). Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. $5. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2:30-4 p.m. April 2.
Babes in the Woods:
Tuck your little one in a stroller and join one of our educators for an easy walk along our paved nature trail. Relax, chat, and experience what nature has to offer this month in a casual, social setting. In case of inclement weather, meet inside the Nature Center for indoor playtime. Registration is required. Meeting place will be at the Four Seasons trail-head below the nature center parking lot. Free. www.naturefind.com. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. April 3.
Nature Journaling with Clare Walker Leslie:
Reignite your sense of wonder about the natural world, and discover the peace and grounding that comes from connecting with nature. Join Habitat and Wildlife Keepers (HAWK) and best-selling author and naturalist Clare Walker to learn simple prompts and exercises that will inspire you to use all of your senses to notice the colors, sounds, smells, and textures of the trees, plants, animals, birds, insects, clouds, and other features that can be seen right outside your home, no matter where you live. We will start with a walk along the Four Mile Creek Greenway at 5 p.m. for a hands-on demonstration of Walker’s methods and then we will meet at the Community Center at 7 p.m. to discuss nature journaling in more detail so that everyone can use these techniques to deepen their relationship with nature. The walk and presentation are free and open to everyone, including and especially children. Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 4.
