Former East Mecklenburg swimmer back in the fast lane at 68 years young

2:11 Pickleball for Parkinson's Pause

0:28 UNC's Luke Maye hits game-winner to down Kentucky

1:08 Brutus and Wimpy visit McDonalds

3:02 Black Political Caucus voices its opposition to Senate Bill 306

3:08 UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:44 UNC's Roy Williams on celebration: 'best dadgum bath I've ever had with my clothes on'

0:47 CATS asks for additional millions for light rail construction

1:23 UNC fans celebrate after Luke Maye's big shot to beat Kentucky