South Charlotte community news: March 27, 2017

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue
New hire: Amanda Falk has been a certified wildlife rehabber for about seven years in both her native New York and North Carolina. She started volunteering with the rescue last year when her husband’s career in the Marines moved them to Charlotte.
She was recently elected to the board of the Wildlife Rehabilitators of North Carolina and serves on several committees.
Her specialty is bringing injured, orphaned or abandoned baby squirrels back to health and these days you’ll often find her at the rescue pausing for those every three-hour feedings.
Her love for animals started early and she got her first hands-on experience in high school working at an animal hospital where she got to serve as an operating room assistant.
After moving to the North Carolina coast, she volunteered with our friends at Possumwood Acres in Jacksonville, where she worked with mammals, sea water birds and birds of prey.
Here, she’s learning about the different types of ducks, geese, swans, turkeys, chickens and more.
Falk enjoys spending time outside kayaking, hiking or gardening.
Part-time animal caretaker: Carrie Reavis has been a dedicated volunteer at the rescue for five years and has a love for animals of all kinds. She also works at Carolinas Healthcare Systems - Union. “I love animals, and to be a part of such a wonderful organization that strives to help as many of them as possible is wonderful.”
Carrie is “mom” to six cats, a dog and a pigeon that she adopted from CWR.
Military
Alejandro Castro: U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alejandro Castro graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Castro earned distinction as an honor graduate.
He is the son of Jose and Maria Castro of Matthews, N.C. The airman is also the brother of Carlos Castro.
Castro graduated in 2011 from East Mecklenburg High School, Charlotte.
Gianlucca Molz: U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Gianlucca Molz graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Molz is the son of Leonardo Cardoso and Eliana Molz, and brother of Gabriel Molz, all of Charlotte.
He is a 2016 graduate of Providence High School, Charlotte.
Appointment to U.S. Naval Academy: Congressman Robert Pittenger (NC-09) is excited to announce that Sumi Vijayakumar of Matthews, a senior at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, has received a prestigious appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.
Ms. Vijayakumar originally attended East Mecklenburg High School before transferring to NCSSM, where she serves as a Physics Teaching Assistant and helps engineer nanowires at an N.C. Central University research facility.
“All my life, I have wanted to make a difference,” explained Ms. Vijayakumar. “I learned this from my parents, who came to America from India in order to create a better life for me and my sister. They taught me how the smallest of deeds can create the biggest difference in someone’s life. I want to attend the Naval Academy to improve my character, obtain a phenomenal education, become a leader, and ultimately achieve my goal of making a difference.”
Ms. Vijayakumar is the daughter of Hemamalini Vijayakumar and Vijayakumar Adikesavalu.
“Being involved with the nominations and appointments of local students to the U.S. Service Academies is one of the best parts of my job,” said Congressman Pittenger. “Students like Sumi give me hope for our future, and I am deeply grateful she wants to make a difference by serving our nation.”
Ms. Vijayakumar is one of 13 local students to receive prestigious United States Service Academy appointments for the 2016-2017 school year. Congressman Pittenger will host two “Service Academy Days” later this spring in Charlotte and Fayetteville to give local students the opportunity to learn about the rigorous nomination process. Call 704-362-1060 for details.
Mormon Apostle Visits Charlotte
Elder Quentin Cook: On March 12, approximately 7,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from Charlotte and the surrounding areas, gathered at Bojangles Coliseum to hear Elder Quentin L. Cook speak. Cook is a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the second-highest governing body of the worldwide church. The other speakers at the meeting were: Cook’s wife, Mary; regional leader J. Vaun McArthur, and his wife, Jackie; and visiting leader Jorg Klebingat and his wife, Julia.
Harry and Stephanie Tucker and their children, from Fort Mill, S.C., lined up outside the coliseum two hours before the event began in order to get good seats. “It’s a rare opportunity to listen to an apostle in person,” said 16-year-old Jeannie Tucker. The last time the church held a multi-regional conference in Charlotte with one of its top ecclesiastical leaders was in 1996.
Cook encouraged those in attendance to strengthen habits that will bring unity and peace to their hearts and homes at a time when the “whole earth (is) in commotion, and men’s hearts” are failing. Family time, and consistent religious observance – such as prayer and scripture study – are important traditions to be prioritized.
“There should be an increase in love and kindness, and a decrease in being critical towards one another,” he said. Husbands and wives were counseled to truly be equal partners in all aspects of family life. Cook also reminded attendees to be examples in their communities, not camouflaging their beliefs, but respectfully living the principles of their religion.
Gordon and Jamie Lindsey, and their three young daughters, from Greensboro, N.C., spent the previous night in a Charlotte hotel, in order to arrive early at the event. “It was well worth standing in the cold and snow so that me and my family could sit at the feet of an apostle of the Lord,” Gordon Lindsey said.
