Student milestones in South Charlotte: April 3, 2017

Charlotte Country Day School
As part of Charlotte Country Day School’s 75th anniversary celebration through service, 75 oak trees were planted by the senior class at a new park in West Charlotte — South View. The school partners with TreesCharlotte, an organization that works to address the city’s tree loss from development, protect its forests and native species, and create new green space.
Later this spring, TreesCharlotte will also provide every Country Day student with an oak seedling to be planted in and around the city. Students will help prepare the seedlings for planting and learn about how trees benefit the ecosystem.
Myers Park High
U.S. Naval Academy appointment: Elizabeth White, a senior, has received a prestigious appointment to the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis.
White was the 2015-2016 co-MVP of the Myers Park track team, traveled to El Salvador in 2015 to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, and cserves as an assistant coach for Let Me Run, an organization which teaches life skills to boys through running.
“I have always had the goal to do something powerful and meaningful with my life. But, without a means in mind to achieve this, that is about as vague as it gets. I had no idea how I would reach this abstract goal, until receiving a recruiting letter from the Naval Academy and then ultimately attending Summer Seminar. This showed me a clear path to reaching my goal, and doing more with myself than I ever thought possible,” said White. “Being able to serve my country at the level of an officer in the Navy is an incredible opportunity.”
White is the daughter of Paige White and Jason White and lives in Charlotte.
Jay M. Robinson Middle School
Honored at the 2017 NCTC Middle School Play Festival: The Theatre Department earned honors from the 2017 NCTC Middle School Play Festival, held at Spirit Square on March 18. The program, led by Stacey Boone, presentated “ Diary of a Goose Girl” directed by Boone and “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” directed by Paula Davidson.
Awards:
“Bad Auditions for Bad Actors” – Rating: Superior
“Diary of a Goose Girl” – Rating: Superior
Excellence in Comedic Timing - “Bad Auditions for Bad Actors”
Excellence in Design & Production – Stage Management – Brianna Markwald and Brianna Baker, “Diary of a Goose Girl”
Excellence in Design & Production – Sound Design – Quinn Cole, “Diary of a Goose Girl”
Outstanding Achievement in Design & Production – Lighting Design – Aneliese Gerraughty, “Diary of a Goose Girl”
Excellence in Acting – Kara Cushman, “Diary of a Goose Girl”
Excellence in Acting – Aru Hopper, “Bad Auditions for Bad Actors”
Excellence in Acting – Logan G. Daitch, “Bad Auditions for Bad Actors”
Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Acting – “Diary of a Goose Girl”
Excellence in Directing – Stacey Boone, “Diary of a Goose Girl”
2017 Middle School Forensics State Final Results
Awards: On April 1, the 2017 Middle School Forensics State Final was held at New Century International Middle School of Fayetteville. Students participated in six separate events: Public Forum, Extemporaneous Speaking, Duo Interpretation, Dramatic Interpretation, Humorous Interpretation, and Original Oratory. Here are the top students in each category and the top six ranking schools:
Humorous Interpretation
State Champion- Jadyn Owens - Mac Williams Middle School, Fayetteville
Dramatic Interpretation
State Champion- Emily Rogers - Mac Williams Middle School, Fayetteville
Extemporaneous Speaking
State Champion- Aditya Senthil - JN Fries Middle School, Concord
Original Oratory
State Champion- Arriana Herring - 71st Classical Middle School, Fayetteville
Duo Interpretation
State Champions- Emma Aquino and Nisa Sheikh, Mac Williams Middle School, Fayetteville
Public Forum
State Champions- Naina Mittal and Anil Gordan, 71st Classical Middle School, Fayetteville
And the top six schools:
6- New Century International Middle School, Fayetteville
5- Northwest School of the Arts, Charlotte
4- 71st Classical Middle School, Fayetteville
State Third Place- Jay M Robinson Middle School, Charlotte
State Runner-up- JN Fries Magnet School, Concord
State Champion- Mac Williams Middle School, Fayetteville
Middle School Forensics is one of 23 competitions that will determine the best high school and middle school in the state. The NCASA Scholastic Cup and NCSSM Challenge Cup will be awarded to the high schools and middle schools with the best overall performance among the 23 major scholastic competitions in North Carolina. Points are awarded for participation and excellence in NCASA and partner competitions.
NCASA Challenge Cup Standings:
1A Small Middle School:
5 - Mount Airy MS - 145 pts
4 - Wayne School of Engineering - 155
3 - 71st Classical MS - 165
2 - Mount Mourne - 170
1 - Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy - 175
2A Large Middle School:
5 - Hope MS - 120
4 - Smith MS - 155
3 - Randolph MS - 173
2 - JM Robinson MS - 290
1 - Ligon Magnet MS - 295
