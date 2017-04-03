Student milestones in South Charlotte: April 3, 2017

2:11 Pickleball for Parkinson's Pause

0:16 CLTVideo.mp4

2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

2:42 Textile jobs gone for good: One worker's story

6:10 UNC's Williams talks Gonzaga, craps and cops

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

4:56 UNC's Justin Jackson reflects on his faith, his team and the task of defeating Gonzaga