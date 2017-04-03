Happening nearby South Charlotte: April 5-11, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Theater
‘Disaster!’:
A musical presented by Charlotte Catholic High School. Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the ’70s take center stage in this homage to classic disaster films. Band students will provide the music for the show under the direction of Timothy Cook. Tickets are available for $15 in advance for a reserved seat Friday and Saturday, or $10 at the door. To order tickets online go to charlottecatholic.americommerce.com. $10; $15. Charlotte Catholic High School, 7702 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-543-1127. www.gocougars.org. 7 p.m. April 6-8.
‘Footloose the Musical’:
The Charlotte Christian School upper school will present the musical. Advance reserved tickets are $15 and available for purchase online at www.charlottechristian.com/boxoffice and general admission tickets are $10 and at the door beginning 30 minutes prior to showtime. Performances will be in the Lamb/Johnson Gymnasium. Charlotte Christian School, 7301 Sardis Road, Charlotte. 7 p.m. April 6. 2 p.m. April 8.
Jewish Playwriting Contest:
The Jewish Playwriting Contest comes to Charlotte for the first time, and you get to choose the winner. Twenty-one leaders from Charlotte’s Jewish and Theater communities selected the top three plays, from the JPP’s Top 10. Come for an evening of 20-minute sections from each play and vote to select Charlotte’s best new Jewish play of 2017. $10. Levine Jewish Community Center, 5007 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-5007. www.charlottejcc.org. 7:30 p.m. April 8.
Art
CineMint: Latin Film Series:
Most shows offer authentic food, drinks and a panel discussion after the program. $5 at the door. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 5.
Special Event
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the unique experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. April 5.
Montessori Open House at Charlotte Prep:
Parents can RSVP at www.charlotteprep.org/admissions/visit.cfm. Charlotte Preparatory School, 212 Boyce Road, Charlotte. 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 6.
A Walk Through Anaphylaxis:
Panelists are Dr. Ekta Shah, Carolinas HealthCare System: Signs of a Reaction, When & how to use epinephrine; Amanda Jackimowicz Union County EMT: What to expect when EMT arrives and the drive to the ER; Emergency Room doctor from Carolinas Healthcare System: What to expect at the hospital Jon Eccleston, MSW with Carolinas Therapy Solutions: After Anaphylaxis, how to manage the feelings of both parent and child after going through a severe reaction. Free. St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte. www.stmatthewcatholic.org. 7-9 p.m. April 8.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Men in Mission BBQ:
Annual BBQ fundraiser Each $10 meal ticket purchased will include a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 55-inch flat screen TV door prize. St Luke’s Lutheran Church, 3200 Park Road at Marsh Road, Charlotte. Noon-7 p.m. April 8.
Palm Sunday Worship Service at Trinity Presbyterian Church:
Congregational Palm Procession at beginning of service. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3115 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-3554. trinitypreschurch.org. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. April 9.
Caregiver Support Group - Younger Onset Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
If you care for a loved one younger than age 65 with younger-onset Alzheimer’s or dementia, you now have a free support group to call your own. This facilitated group provides emotional support, new friendships, information and resources. RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. April 10.
Holistic Health Network Meeting:
The Holistic Nurses of Charlotte, sponsor of the Holistic Health Network, invites you to hear Dr. Christopher Stephenson speak about his patient centered, holistic and integrative cardiology practice, which has an emphasis on preventive health modalities. Visit his website at www.purecardiology.com and attend this meeting to learn more. Free parking in front of St. Gabriel’s Health Ministry Center; entrance is off Providence Road near Sharon Amity Road. Details: Belle Radenbaugh 704-575-1153. Free. St. Gabriel’s Health Ministry Center, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte. 6:45-8 p.m. April 11.
Sports
Spring AutoFair:
The Charlotte AutoFair brings together thousands of hot rods, muscle cars, exotic sports cars and classic automobiles.You’ll also experience over 10,000 automotive vendor displays, a massive manufacturers’ midway, a kids’ PlayZone, fun fair food and more. $11 for a single day pass; 13 ayears and younger free. Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. 704-455-3200. www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 6-9.
Nature
Mecklenburg Audubon Meeting:
Fellowship, education and inspiration for those who love birds and wish to explore the issues that affect them. See meckbirds.org for details. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1320. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 6:45-9 p.m. April 6.
TGIF at McDowell:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature-based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Meet new friends in a exciting new setting. Registration is required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3:30-4:30 p.m. April 7, 21 and 28.
Creature Feature:
Visit McDowell Nature Center for a chat with one of our naturalists about some of our favorite creatures. Get up close and personal with the featured creature of the day. Registration is required. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3-3:45 p.m. April 8.
Historic Rosedale’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt:
There will be three egg hunts first beginning at 10 a.m., second at 11 a.m. and the final one at noon. Eggs are filled with fun treats and educational facts about the plantation. Each participant will also leave with a small gift. Children of all ages are welcome and don’t forget your Easter baskets. $10. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 10-10:45 a.m., 11-11:45 a.m. April 8.
Rosedale Garden Tour 2017:
Join Historic Rosedale for her third annual Garden Tour. This more than 200-year-old Plantation house is situated on almost 9 acres of urban green space, but this special Garden Tour is not only of the Rosedale grounds. This year we are collaborating with the Botanical Garden at UNC Charlotte to bring you a new and unique garden experience. First stop is UNCC’s Greenhouse. You will also have a special opportunity to take home some native plants. After that we finish off our day at Rosedale: Tour the gardens, take a quick look in the house and have refreshments in the formal garden. Free Parking at UNCC available at 9090 Craver Road. Parking is always free at Rosedale. $45 for individuals; $80 for a pair. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 1-5 p.m. April 8.
2nd Annual Winterfield Community Garden Plant Sale:
Parking at the Winterfield Elementary School’s Bus Parking Lot, 3100 Winterfield Place, Charlotte. Vegetable seedlings and house and garden plants available. Cash or check for payment. Winterfield Community Garden, 3105 Winterfield Place, Charlotte. 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 8.
Natural Egg Dying:
Create beautiful eggs using flowers, ferns and other natural items. You will learn how to dye eggs using all natural items such as red cabbage and onion skins. This process is fun and exciting for all ages, even adults. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. April 8.
McDowell Sunday Striders:
Join staff from the McDowell Nature Center on the second and fourth Sundays of each month for our new adult hiking club. Get fit while enjoying the outdoors as we set off at a comfortable yet steady pace through the McDowell Nature Preserve. We will be hiking approximately 2 to 3 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 1-2:30 p.m. April 9 and 23.
Sunday Nature Happenings:
Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike, scavenger hunt, craft and more. Dress for the weather and bring your sense of adventure. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3-3:30 p.m. April 4, 23 and 30.
School’s Out Spring Break Camp:
Attention school parents. Wonder what to do with your kids when school is closed for spring break but work is not? Bring them to McDowell Nature Center for five full days of natural fun and learning. Each day features unique themes plus hikes, games, live animals, crafts and so much more. Registration required by 5 p.m. April 7. Paperwork will be sent to you via email one-week prior to camp start date. Children will need to bring their own lunch and snacks. Dress appropriately for the weather. $75. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 10.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature-based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story they will hike into the forest to do an activity based on the story. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. 10-11 a.m. April 10.
Comments