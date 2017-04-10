Happening nearby South Charlotte: April 12-18, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Art
Opening Reception: A Solo Exhibition by Denny Gerwin:
n this exhibition “New Questions: A Body of Work,” Queens Art faculty Denny Gerwin presents a progression of new artworks alongside a few preceding works. New challenges present new questions, which determine the problems worth solving. Gerwin earned his Master of Fine Arts at Utah State University. He has been featured in the Emerging Artist issue of Ceramics Monthly magazine and awarded a residency in the John Michael Kohler Arts Center Arts/Industry program in Kohler, Wisconsin. He regularly shows his work in national juried exhibitions and regional invitational exhibitions.This exhibition is sponsored by The Arts at Queens.Opening Reception: Thursday, March 16 5-7 p.m.Exhibition: Saturday, March 4-Thursday, April 20Weekdays 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.; weekends 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Max L. Jackson Gallery, 2222 Radcliffe Ave, Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 4/12
Taste of the Mint - Portals to the Past:
Enjoy 4 small plates and wine pairings at Halcyon, Flavors from the Earth at Mint Museum Uptown and then hop on the Mint shuttle to Mint Museum Randolph for a curator-led tour of the exhibition Portals to the Past: British Ceramics 1675 - 1825. Hope to see you there! $40 / members save 25%. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Rd., Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. 4/12
April Featured Artist: Linda Hutchinson — Chance Encounters:
Ohio painter with a belief that images are most interesting when they effectively communicate both energy and emotion. Her art has evolved through years of study in music, language, poetry, and dance in addition to the visual arts.On Display April 4- April 29, 2017Opening Reception April 8, 5-8pm MEET THE ARTIST! Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 4/12
Music
Good Friday Performance of Franz Liszt’s “Via Crucis”:
Franz Liszt, known as a virtuosic pianist and flashy composer in his younger years, took an interest in the old style of sacred music and its simplicity in his later years. His setting of the fourteen stations of the cross, Via Crucis, is exemplary of this interest, and while grippingly programmatic, contains old Latin hymns, chant, and German chorales. On Good Friday, at 7pm, our sanctuary choir will present an English performing edition of the work, prepared by Jared Daugherty as a capstone project in the completion of his doctoral studies in music at the University of Georgia. Please, come and experience this beautiful, musical observance of Christ on the cross as a final thought before the joy of Easter and His resurrection. Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Rd., Charlotte. 704-366-1854. sardis.org. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. 4/14
Special Event
April Lupus Foundation Support Groups — Central Charlotte:
This group meets the second Wednesday of each month. There is no charge to attend the meetings, and drop-ins are welcome. Contact the LFANC at info@lupusnc.org or at 877-849-8271, ext. 1. For more information, visit www.lupusnc.org. This group provides participants with an opportunity to receive introductory information about lupus, encourage the expression of concerns, provide an opportunity to share experiences, encourage and support positive coping strategies, and emphasize the importance of medical treatment. Meeting programs vary from guest speakers to DVD presentations and open group discussion.Additional LFANC educational event taking place in April:The teleconference is a call-in educational program that can be done from anywhere throughout North Carolina.TELECONFERENCE An Overview of Social Security Disability BenefitsThursday, April 13, 20177 — 8 PM, ESTThe presentation will cover an overview of Social Security Disability, from how individuals become eligible for benefits to how to complete the filing process. The presentation will review additional considerations for women receiving Social Security, and how Social Security assists families.Presenter: Andrew Salata, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security AdministrationRegister Here chapters.lupus.org/site/Calendar/2006870563?view=Detail&id=100803Must register by Thursday, April 6th Free. Myers Park Presbyterian Church Outreach Center, 1073 Providence Rd., Charlotte. 704-927-1284. wellness.myersparkpres.org. 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. 4/12
Maundy Thursday Communion Service at Trinity Presbyterian Church:
The Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper will be served during this service. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3115 Providence Rd., Charlotte. 704-366-3554. trinitypreschurch.org. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. 4/13
Historic Cooking Guild:
The ladies of the Historical Cooking Guild of the Catawba Valley will hold a lively and interactive historic back-country cooking demonstration. Free. www.jameskpolk.net. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Hwy., Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4/13
Dean & DeLuca Hosts Chef Series In-Store Demo with Chef Andres:
The leading purveyor of fine foods, Dean & DeLuca Charlotte is thrilled to host a special Chef Series demonstration and tasting led by their Executive Chef, Andres Moncayo! On Thursday, April 13th from 6:30-7:30PM, guests will be invited to a Culinary Demonstration and Tasting featuring Grilling recipes created by Chef Andres that feature Dean & DeLuca’s unique array of Spring ingredients and products.Please see below for additional details: Location: Dean & DeLuca Address: 6903 Phillips Place Court, Charlotte 28210Date: Thursday, April 13th Time: 6:30-7:30PM RSVP: Event is open to the public, but RSVP is required; Guests can RSVP directly to www.deandeluca.com/chef-series-nc Free. Dean & DeLuca Wine Room, 6903 Phillips Place Ct., Charlotte. 704-643-6868. 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. 4/13
Good Friday Worship Service at Trinity Presbyterian Church:
Worship Service. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3115 Providence Rd., Charlotte. 704-366-3554. trinitypreschurch.org. 12 p.m.-12:45 p.m. 4/14
3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt:
Join us for our 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt! Carnival Games! Bouncies! Cotton Candy! Over 4000 Easter Eggs to hunt! Free. Bible Baptist Church, 2724 Margaret Wallace Rd., Matthews.. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 4/15
Corn Husk Doll-Making Day:
Join us as we make an 18th century favorite: cornhusk dolls! Site staff will guide children as they make their dolls. Complete a museum scavenger hunt and tour the grounds while your doll driesâ€¦then take your creation home! This is a drop in program. $3-$4. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Hwy., Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 4/15
Providence Road Church of Christ Easter Services:
Sunday morning Easter worship services. Egg Hunt at 10am for infant-3rd grade. Providence Road Church of Christ, 4900 Providence Rd., Charlotte. 704-364-0748. www.prcoc.org. 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. 4/16
Easter Sunday Worship Service (Communion) at Trinity Presbyterian Church:
The Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper will be served during this service.An Easter Egg Hunt will follow the service. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3115 Providence Rd., Charlotte. 704-366-3554. trinitypreschurch.org. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. 4/16
Calvary Church Easter Services:
Good Friday and Easter Sunday Services at Calvary on April 14 & 16Charlotte â€” Calvary Church invites the entire community to celebrate Easter with us this year! We will observe Good Friday at 7 PM on Friday, April 14 with communion. There will be two Easter worship services on Sunday, April 16 at 9 and 11 AM.For both services on Easter Sunday morning, the Calvary Choir and Orchestra will lead worship and Senior Pastor John H. Munro will present a message entitled “King of Kings and Lord of Lords.”Childcare will be provided at all services for infants through age 5. Spanish and Chinese translations will be available via audio headset on Good Friday. Spanish, Chinese and Russian translations will be provided on Easter Sunday at both services. American Sign Language will be available on Sunday at 11 AM.Calvary Church is located at 5801 Pineville—Matthews Road, at the corner of Rea Road and Highway 51, in Charlotte. For more information, please check our website at www.calvarychurch.com. Free. Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville—Matthews Rd., Charlotte. 704-543-1200. www.calvarychurch.com. 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. 4/16
Internet Marketing Workshop:
How To Start Your Online Marketing Business - Free Workshop.How To Start Your Online Marketing Business - CHARLOTTE.April 17th - April 19th:Session 1: 12.30pm - 2.30pm,Session 2: 6.00pm - 8.00pm.Three Days - Three Locations - Check which one is the most convenient for you.Learn Simple, Proven and Exciting Way To Build A Successful Online Marketing Business.Register Now For Your FREE 2 Hour Internet Marketing WorkshopHow would you like to learn how to build a business from scratch using the latest online marketing strategies?The formula for creating a business from scratch and using the internet to sell your products, tools and services. We will show you how to license other products if you don’t want to create them yourself.How you can get off the ground quickly by tapping into NEW platforms, where all the products & marketing are done for you.How to flood your business with sales every single day from automated traffic that converts leads into sales while you sleep.How to tie everything together, and walk out the room with a bullet-proof plan to hit your online business goals in 2017.DON’T MISS this event.. Events like this have the capability of creating a breakthrough for you.. We’ll tell you all about this when we meet, but just know this event is mindset shifting.. and potentially life-changingBUT only if you attend.Make sure you secure your seat right now and we’ll see you there Choose Your DAY/LOCATION & SESSION when you reserve your seat.. Register Now For Your FREE 2 Hour Internet Marketing WorkshopFREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS & ANSWERS:Q: Would it be possible for me to take a long friend(s) or business partner(s)?A: Yes, this is possible. Do make sure that you register the people you will bring with to the Workshop.Q: Do I need any experience in order to understand what is being taught at the Workshop?A: No, we will teach you exactly and step by step how to. Doubletree Suites by Hilton, 6300 Morrison Blvd., Charlotte.. 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.-8 p.m. 4/17
Waltonwood Cotswold To Host Informative Event for Families About Fraud:
Research shows that financial fraud is the fastest growing form of elder abuse. To help families safeguard against fraud, Waltonwood Cotswold (5215 Randolph Road in Charlotte), a premier senior living community, is hosting a free informative seminar with a complimentary lunch on April 18 at 11:30 am. The “Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones from Fraud” event is open to the public and will include an insightful discussion led by Kim Henderson from the Better Business Bureau. Henderson will discuss the various forms of identity theft and share real life examples. We appreciate anything you can do to get the word out in advance! According to a recent survey from the Investor Protection Trust, nearly one in five Americans over the age of 65 will be the victim of fraud. This eye-opening event will teach attendees how to identify red flags when it comes to potential scams and explain what to do if identity theft happens. Some of Henderson’s main points will include: â€¢ Recent “trends” in identity theftâ€¢ How to spot a scammer on the phoneâ€¢ Tips about when and how the IRS will contact you versus a scamâ€¢ “Granny it’s me” scams when thieves pose as a loved one (more prevalent with personal information accessible on social media)â€¢ Scams through social media and why you should safeguard your information on the webâ€¢ Charity solicitors and what to ask to know that a charity is legitimateThe public is asked to RSVP by calling 704-490-4330. $0. Waltonwood Cotswold, 5215 Randolph Rd., Charlotte.. 11:30 a.m. 4/18
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the unique experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Dr., Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12 p.m.-1:15 p.m. 4/18
Volunteer Work Day:
Help the Carolina Waterflowl Rescue spruce up the rescue and meet your favorite animals.Registration is open for our monthly work day, Free lunch for all volunteers (vegetarian options available). Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, 5403 Poplin Rd., Indian Trail. 704-668-9486. www.carolinawaterfowlrescue.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4/18
Talks & Readings
Versailles Faience with the Delhom Service League:
Please join us for a seminar conducted by French art historian Camille le Prince on the topic of Versailles pottery. Presented by the Delhom Service League. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Rd., Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. 4/18
Nature
Hike for Healing:
Studies are showing that there are many healing benefits to walking in the woods. Join us to connect with nature and perhaps heal some of your life stressors in this relaxed hike. We will start our hike with an inspirational nature quote and intention setting. There will be stops along the way for connecting moments, meditation and periods of hiking in silence. Must be able to walk up to 2 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register.Ages 16 and upFree6-7pm Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 6-7 p.m. April 13.
The Nature of Greenways: Mallard Creek Greenway:
Join us for another monthly exploration of one of our many wonderful Greenways. This is a relaxed walk with stops along the way to discover the natural side of these active green spaces. Meet at Greenway Parking at Countryside Montessori School. 9026 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte 28262. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. All Ages. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 9-10 a.m. April 13.
Bird Program:
Scientist Scott Fletcher will discuss “Cavity Nesting Birds and Migrating Falcons” when Lake Norman Wildlife Conservationists hosts its next nature program. LNWC is a chapter of the NC Wildlife Federation whose mission is to protect and enhance the wildlife habitat of the Lake Norman area for all to enjoy. Free. Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St., Mooresville. 704-664-2027. mooresvillelibrary.org. 7 p.m. April 13.
Hikyoga:
Join us as we hike the Alder Trail through Lake Norman State Park. Our adventure opens with yoga; we then begin our hike while pausing to stop, drop and yoga along the way. Incorporating a meditative walk and time to embrace the scenery. $20. Lake Norman State Park, 759 State Park Road, Troutman. 704-528-6350. www.ncparks.gov. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. April 15.
Reedy Creek Adult Naturalist Club at Buffalo Creek Nature Preserve:
Are you curious about the natural world around you? We will come together to explore various Nature Preserves throughout the county as we take a closer look at our surroundings. Meet at Buffalo Creek Nature Preserve; 7911 Malibu Road, Mt. Pleasant 28124. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 16 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 15.
A Hike into History:
Join Reedy Creek Nature Center staff on a hike to the Robinson Rock House Ruins! Learn how Reedy Creek came to be the beautiful park and preserve it is today, plus the secrets of the historic Robinson Rock House. Meet at Picnic Area #7. Be prepared to hike about 3 miles. Dress for the weather, bring water and a snack. Must call 980-314-1119 to register.Ages 13 and up (minors must be accompanied by adults)Free10am-12pm Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. April 15.
Backyard Habitat Festival: What’s living in your backyard?:
Home is where the habitat is. Create a wildlife habitat right in your own backyard. Browse vendors and nonprofits that can help you enjoy the great outdoors while learning how to make your environs more friendly to creatures of all kinds. Build a bug hotel, become a pollinator in our pollinator game, feed wild birds, make a seed bomb, and learn how to attract migrating butterflies. Our speaker at 3 pm will tell you step by step how to create your own certified backyard habitat. You’ll even take home some of the tools. Part of the NC Science Festival. www.ncsciencefestival.org. Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 15.
Sustainability Salon: How to Build a Certified Backyard Habitat:
Speaker: Carol Buie-Jackson, Board Member, National Wildlife Federation, and Owner, Bird House on the GreenwayConfirmed Organizations: Bird House on the Greenway, The Butterfly Highway, Carolina Raptor Center, Catawba Lands Conservancy, Latta Plantation Nature Center, Master Naturalists, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, The Native Plant Society, TreesCharlotte, The NC Wildlife Federation, and WingHaven.Register: https://34646.blackbaudhosting.com/34646/How-to-Make-Your-Backyard-a-Certified-Wildlife-Habitat. Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 3-4 p.m. April 15.
Get Crafty: Bunnies and Blooms:
Join us for Bunnies and Blooms Craft Day at McDowell Nature Center. Stop by between 2and 4 p.m. to create a nature-inspired spring craft to take home. Registration is required. Dress to get messy. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 2-4 p.m. April 16.
Sunday Stroll:
Slow down and soak in the beauty of Reedy Creek Nature Preserve. Join one of our park educators, as we take a slower paced hike on the Big Oak Trail. Ask questions, share observations, and spend some time outdoors before embarking on your busy week ahead. Come dressed for weather and be prepared to hike about 1 mile on moderate terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 12 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3:15 p.m. April 16.
Budding Adventures:
Hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more we will learn about plant-life, animals, and their homes, weather, and more. Come and explore with us. Parent participation encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. April 17.
Volunteer Work Day:
Help the Carolina Waterflowl Rescue spruce up the rescue and meet your favorite animals. Registration is open for our monthly work day. Free lunch for all volunteers (vegetarian options available). Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, 5403 Poplin Road, Indian Trail. 704-668-9486. www.carolinawaterfowlrescue.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 18.
Gardening Tips for Charlotte Gardeners:
Bring your questions about gardening in the Charlotte area. Experienced garden club members will share their insights and answer your questions. Refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m., programs begin at 7:15 p.m. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7:15-8:15 p.m. April 17.
Comments