South Charlotte: Accomplishments in school and military

Charlotte Christian School
State Science and Engineering Fair: Eighth-grader Zoe Jackson placed second in the state at the North Carolina State Science & Engineering Fair held March 25 at Meredith College in Raleigh. Zoe earned a plaque and $75 award in the Biological Sciences A category for her project that studied the science of hatching baby chicks.
Zoe advanced to the state level after winning first place in both the Regional NC Science & Engineering Fair held in February at UNC Charlotte and the Charlotte Christian School Middle School Science Fair held in December. Her success at the state level placed her in the top 10 percent of middle school competitors and she will now apply to advance to the 2017 Broadcom MASTERS – Math, Applied Science, Technology, Engineering Rising Stars Competition, the premier national science event for middle school students, planned for later this fall in Washington, D.C.
Charlotte Catholic High School
Scholastic Art Awards competition: Senior Bella Garner and sophomore Perris Bowling were awarded Silver Medals in the National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition.
In the 2017 Mid-Carolinas Regional competition, Perris and Bella’s photographic printmaking received Gold Key Awards. Gold Key recipients automatically advance to the national competition. Of the 1,800 Mid-Carolinas Gold Key recipients, only 37 students received national awards. “Perris and Bella are among the top one percent of Scholastic Art award recipients in 2017 – nationally!” said photography instructor Joann Keane.
Military
U.S. Air Force Airman Khassir U. Moses graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Moses is the son of Kori D. Moses of Bessemer City, N.C., and Jeanette Ortiz of Albany, N.Y., step-son of Akiai K. Moses of Bessemer City, N.C., and grandson of Denise Arrington of Charlotte, N.C.
He is a 2015 graduate of Northwestern High School, Rock Hill, S.C.
