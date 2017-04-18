Happening nearby South Charlotte: April 19-25, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Music
Keith and Kristyn Getty in concert:
After participating in morning worship at 9:45 a.m., Keith and Kristyn Getty will be in concert at 6 p.m. The program will highlight songs from their latest CD. The concert is open to the public and there is no charge for admission. Originally from Northern Ireland, the Gettys are well known for their contemporary hymns that cross the genres of traditional, classical, folk, and contemporary music. Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville—Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-543-1200. www.calvarychurch.com. 6 p.m. April 23.
Amy Harris:
Amy Harris will give a piano concert. Her program will include music by Beethoven, Schumann and Gershwin. Free. Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, 300 Pineville-Matthews Road, Matthews. 5-6 p.m. April 23.
Special Event
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. April 19.
Simple Steps 1: Is Starting a Business Right for You?:
This introductory workshop focuses on the basics of testing your business idea and identifying the key factors that influence start-up success. Start-up Basics provides you with an overview of the skills and tools you need when deciding to start a business. In this session, you learn about: the advantages and disadvantages of owning a business, the most profitable form for your business, and the fundamentals of formation, organization, marketing, cash flow and funding sources. No fee. SBA - Small Business Administration, 6302 Fairview Road, Charlotte. 1-3 p.m. April 20.
Alzheimer’s Support Group:
When someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, it takes a toll on so many people close to them. Join others that have been effected by Alzheimer’s and other Dementia’s in a support group where stories are shared, questions are answered and new friendships are made. Free. Elmcroft Senior Living, 7745 Little Ave., Charlotte. 704-541-9333. www.elmcroft.com. 6 p.m. April 20.
Josh Norman Starz24 Celebrity Game:
Come Join Josh Norman and his former Panther teammates and celebrity friends as they play an entertaining game of basketball. Fun for the kids, giveaways and Dunk Contest. All to help Josh raise funds for disadvantaged kids in Charlotte and his hometown Greenwood, S.C. $10, general and $20 VIP Meet & Greet. Providence High School, 1800 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 980-343-5390. 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 22.
6th Annual Sweet Escapes:
Fundraiser. This is an invitation-only group of the best restaurateurs, chefs, farmers, and food professionals in the region. Their mission is to build our local food economy. $90. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7:30-10 p.m. April 22.
YOM HASHOAH Community Memorial Program:
Commemorate the lives and heroism of the Jewish people who died in the Holocaust, and celebrate the survivors. Free. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-362-2796. www.templeisraelinc.org. 4-5:30 p.m. April 23.
Kressman Taylor’s “Address Unknown” Adaptation:
The Stan Greenspon Center for Peace and Social Justice will commemorate Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Rememberance Day, by welcoming two of Charlotte’s most respected actors, Charles LaBorde and Dennis Delamar. The actors will perform an adaptation from Kressman Taylor’s “Address Unknown.” This powerful work, capturing the correspondence between two German businessmen, was first published in 1938 and served as a wake-up call to Americans about the dangers and inevitable consequences of the growing European conflict. Today, it serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of intolerance. A dessert reception will immediately follow the performance. Queens University of Charlotte — Ketner Auditorium, 1928 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 7:30-8:30 p.m. April 24.
Dance
Learn to Square Dance at Baker’s Place:
Looking for something to do? Come have fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square dance, even with two left feet. Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights and learn the calls of mainstream square dancing. Gene Baker is the caller; gbakercaller@aol.com $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. April 20.
Talks & Readings
AARP Charlotte presents Living Longer Living Smarter:
A significant part of the program is spent discussing the legal documents and instructions you can prepare should you need others to make decisions for you. Take the first step with your planning and join us. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1320. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 19.
Signet Release Party:
The Arts at Queens encouraged you to join our students for informal readings from Signet, Queens’ undergraduate literary magazine, and receive a free copy of the latest issue. This event is sponsored by Student Life and the Department of English and Creative Writing. Queens University of Charlotte — Levine Center, 2201 Wellesley Ave., Charlotte. 7-9 p.m. April 20.
The 21st Century Art Museum:
Will art museums survive the cultural and financial challenges of the coming decades? What are some of these pressures and how will our institutions adapt? E. Michael Whittington, former Mint Curator of Pre-Columbian and African Art, now president and CEO of the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, will share his observations in this discussion hosted by the Friends of the Mint. 10 a.m. coffee, 10:30 program. Open to the public and free with museum admission Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 10:30 -11:30 a.m. April 21.
Educate2Engage: Cultural Norms & Blind-Spots:
This educational session, “Educate2Engage: Cultural Norms & Blind-Spots” is open to the all. We will address the four types of racism, cultural norms in the African-American community, and identify blind spots that come with white privilege. Our speaker is Patrice Funderburg, founder of Educate to Engage. Nursery and refreshments provided. Free. Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-333-6194. avondalepresbychurch.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 23.
AARP Charlotte presents Life Reimagined:
We all think about “What’s Next” but often wonder where to start and how to make it real.That’s why AARP brought together the top thinkers to help create Life Reimagined, an innovative new program that helps each of us identify and achieve our goals, no matter where we are in life. Whether it’s starting a new career, building a new business or living a dream, Life Reimagined provides real help to pursue our possibilities and connect with a community to make it happen. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1320. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 10-11:30 a.m. April 24.
Nature & Gardens
Getting Started Geocaching:
Want to know more about geocaching? Learn about the science of GPS at the Steele Creek Library then put your knowledge to use on a geocaching expedition at McDowell Nature Center. Registration required. Dress for outdoor walking. Part of the 2017 NC Science Festival. http://www.ncsciencefestival.org. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — Steele Creek, 13620 Steele Creek Road, Charlotte. 704-416-6800. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 19.
Earth Day:
In celebration of Earth Day, Trees Charlotte will be at the Museum to pass out free native tree seedlings while supplies last. Take one home and plant it to keep the Charlotte canopy growing. Discovery Place Science, 301 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-372-6261. www.discoveryplace.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20.
Family Campfire:
Come join McDowell Nature staff as we warm up next to a roaring family campfire. Learn how to light a fire as well as fire safety. We will enjoy s’mores. Registration is required. Dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 6-7:30 p.m. April 21.
Family Farm Day:
Sheep shearing and other farming and textile demonstrations. Visit and learn about the Latta Farm Animals and take a stroll through the historic home. $9 adults; $7 seniors/students; free children 5 and younger. Historic Latta Plantation, 5225 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-2312. www.lattaplantation.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22.
Earth Day Conversation: The Real Causes of Our Environmental Crisis:
Short talk probes the real causes of our environmental crisis, rather than focusing on the symptoms. Looking at the real causes puts us on the path to deal with the urgent issues of climate change and environmental stewardship. Event opens with a brief talk of 20-30 minutes followed by an opportunity for questions and discussion. Informal reception follows. Please be a part of this important conversation Free. Baha’i Center, 3514 Marvin Road, Charlotte. 3-4:30 p.m. April 22.
Talon to Table:
Talon to Table encourages intimate conversation over a family-style dinner paired with the Carolinas best beer, wine and spirits at the Farmstead, 8063 Mauney Road, Mount Pleasant. Buses will be available for travel from a central spot in uptown Charlotte to the venue and back. For information and to purchase tickets, go to www.talontotable.com. Single ticket $150; couple ticket $250; table of 10 $1,250; table sponsor $2,500. 7-10 p.m. April 22.
Family Campout at Reedy Creek:
Want to discover Reedy Creek after dark? Want to try out camping but don’t want to buy all the gear? This is your opportunity to learn more about camping and to enjoy nature at a slower pace. We will provide tents, a campfire, games and even a couple of hikes. Marshmallows and breakfast are included. Stress-free camping at its finest. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. All ages. $9 per person. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 through 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22.
Pollinator Pals:
Do you know a bee’s favorite type of flower? Can you name a nocturnal pollinator? Join us for an interactive approach to learn more about our pollinator friends and their favorite foods. Work together as a family to start your own pollinator garden. Plant your first flower with us. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. 10-11 a.m. April 22.
Earth Day: Family Prairie Sweep:
Join a naturalist at McDowell Nature Preserve to discover the local flora and fauna in our 150-acre restoration prairie. The prairie is home to grassland species such as Field Sparrows, Eastern Bluebirds, and the endangered Schweinitz’s Sunflower. We will be led on a short hike and perform a prairie sweep to catch insects. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1 mile on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. No strollers please. Meets at the entrance to the Piedmont Prairie Trail located on Four Horse Road. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 2:30-3:45 p.m. April 22.
Midwood Market:
Plaza Midwood in coming together to celebrate spring with an urban sidewalk market. Plaza Midwood, Central Avenue, Charlotte. 704-608-0150. plazamidwood.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22.
Growing our History:
Earth Day is a time to celebrate and promote the environmental protection of the places we live. Join us for an intimate discussion of some environmental issues we face today. The day will also feature a native and historical plant sale, along with an interpretation of historic gardening. Free admission. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22.
Garden Club of Weddington Annual Plant Sale:
The Garden Club of Weddington will hold its seventh annual plant sale. Choose from perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, T-shirts and tote bags for sale. Proceeds provide scholarships to CPCC students who major in horticulture. Members will be on hand to answer your gardening questions. Siler Presbyterian Church, 6301 Weddington Monroe Road, Wesley Chapel. 704-821-7445. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22.
Roots Festival-Earth Day at Savona:
Live music, guest speakers, food trucks, family activities, wood demonstrations, local green vendors and beer from Blue Blaze Brewing. Savona Mill, 500 S. Turner Ave., Charlotte. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22.
12th Annual Spring Herb & Plant Festival:
The offerings include plants of all kinds, arts, crafts, jewelry, woodworking, metal working, pottery, food and more. Free admission. Piedmont Farmers’ Market, 518 Winecoff School Road, Concord. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22.
Earth Day on the Greenway with Kids in Nature Day:
HAWK is combining two of the biggest and best Matthews spring events into one huge celebration of nature, family and fun. The Earth Day celebration starts behind the Matthews Community Center at the 4-Mile Creek Greenway trail head and winds along the Greenway to Squirrel Lake Park. Along the way, visit Earth-friendly exhibitors and take advantage of recycling opportunities, educational booths, shopping and a few freebies. There will be music, food options and cool scavenger hunts. Squirrel Lake Park will be “kid-central,” featuring guided hikes, crafts, nature exhibits, fairy-house building, and fishing. Dress for outdoor fun. Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. 10 a.m. April 22.
Art in the Garden Tour:
Enjoy the splendor of a southern spring during the Charlotte Garden Club’s Art in the Garden tour of six area gardens. Artists will paint “en plein air,” capturing on canvas the serene beauty of the gardens. Following a day of relaxed garden strolling, the tour concludes with a celebratory party and plein air art show on Sunday. In advance: $15 members/$25 others. On tour days: $20 members/$30 others. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22. 1-4 p.m. April 23.
Garden Party & Art Show:
Artists who painted in the gardens will be featured with their work, which will be for sale. There will be refreshments and a cash bar. In advance: $15 members/$25 others. On tour days: $20 members/$30 others. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 4 -6 p.m. April 23.
Earth Day Festival & Spring Clean Event:
Four 15- to 20-minute presentations at 10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Live Music by South Branch Bluegrass. Lunch available by Izzy’s Catering. Crafts and activities for children. Free canvas bags to the first 100 attendees. Electronics recycling and paper shredding. Free. Levine Jewish Community Center, 5007 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-5007. www.charlottejcc.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23.
Bubbles and Berries Brunch:
Toast spring with a glass of bubbly and delicious strawberry-laden brunch dishes. Garden tours; boutique shop. Adults $25; children $10. Limited outdoor seating, weather permitting. For Reservations call Betty at 803-415-7278 or email janete@comporium.net. $25 adults; $10 children. Woman’s Club of Rock Hill Clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave., Rock Hill. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23.
Nature Rocks!:
Get some energy out as you explore the ground beneath your feet. Learn basic rock types and how they form with games and hands-on activities. Bring home a rockin’ goodie bag. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 12 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 1 -2 p.m. April 23.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story, hike into the forest to do an activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. April 24.
Art
NexGen Workshop: Illustration:
This exclusive workshop for teens ages 14-18 will feature a local artist and illustrator. Participants will explore The Wyeths: Three Generations, from the Bank of America Collection and create their own masterpieces. Free; register on event website. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 6-8 p.m. April 19.
