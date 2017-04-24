Happening nearby: April 26-May 2, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Special Event
Timeless - A Charity Jazz Concert:
Through a night of entertainment, guests will be able to experience the different ways local non-profit organizations are benefiting the community. In addition, proceeds made from the concert will go toward Share Charlotte. Please check out the Facebook page for any FAQs (www.facebook.com/events/1302868616427064/) and posting any questions you might have about the event. Register: timelessjazzclt.org $45. Elevation Blakeney, 8835 Blakeney Professional Drive, Charlotte. 7-9 p.m. April 28.
Rummage Sale for Haiti:
Sale items include furniture, appliances, electronics, children’s clothing and toys, holiday items, household/kitchen items and more. Cash and credit cards for purchases of $25 or more. All proceeds will help the children and families in Haiti. Harrison United Methodist Church, 15008 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-541-3463. harrisonchurch.org. 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 29.
Historic Cooking with Cheryl Henry:
Trained chef and historic cook Cheryl Henry leads this intimate historic cooking class. Participants will be guided by Henry in the Polk Site back-country kitchen house as they prepare a 19th century meal. Participants will be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor, and will receive a special gift to remember their experience by. Space is limited. Ticket required. $40; two for $70. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 29.
‘Mill Girls’:
Matthews Playhouse School for Theatre presents “Mill Girls.” The stories of Lucy Rodman, a young girl whose grandmother used to own land upstream and suffered economic consequences with the introduction of the textile mill; Octavia Brown, comes from a farming background and wants to go to work to earn enough money to go to Oberlin College; and Hannah Chaffee, an intelligent young woman, forced to work in the mills to pay for her brothers’ tuition at Harvard. Fullwood Theatre, Matthews Community Center, 100 E. McDowell St., Matthews. Tickets are $10; $9 students and seniors. For reservations, call 704-846- 8343. Details: 704-707- 6757. 7:30 p.m. April 29. 2 p.m. April 30.
Butterfly Project Community Workshop:
Free to LJCC members; $5 others. Levine Jewish Community Center, 5007 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-5007. www.charlottejcc.org. 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 30.
Sports
The Sarcoma Stomp 5K Run/3K Walk:
The annual Sarcoma Stomp 5K Run/3K Walk is the signature fundraiser of the Paula Takacs Foundation for Sarcoma Research. Monies raised will stay in the community benefiting Levine Cancer Institute. This family-friendly road race and walk event is one of the best in the area. Adults and kids alike love our race course and extensive after-race festivities. In addition to great food and drink, there is face painting, balloon twisting, team mascots, photo booths and fun galore. $30 race fee plus $2.50 sign up fee. Christ Lutheran Church, 4545 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-1595. christelca.org. 8 a.m. April 29.
Richard Sheltra Memorial 10K, 5K & 1M Fun Run:
The “Richard Sheltra Memorial 10K, 5K & 1Mile Fun Run/Walk” is presented by Anytime Fitness Pineville Proceeds for this event will benefit the “Richard Sheltra Memorial Foundation.” This Foundation is designed to purchase turnout gear and educational expenses for first responders. Belle Johnston Community Center, 1000 Johnston Drive, Pineville. 704-889-2400. townofpineville.com/parks-and-recreation/belle-johnston-community-center/. 7:15-11 a.m. April 29.
Talks & meetings
Male Caregiver Support Group at The Ivey:
Men experience being a caregiver differently than women. They benefit when they have a place to share their unique experiences. Come to a free group that provides support and resources for men who care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. April 26.
Informational Coffee:
Join us to learn about the work we do in CMS schools and how to become an Augustine tutor. Free. Sterling Elementary School, 9601 China Grove Church Road, Pineville. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. April 27.
Caregiver Support Group - Younger Onset Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
If you care for a loved one under age 65 with younger-onset Alzheimer’s or dementia, you now have a free support group to call your own. This facilitated group provides emotional support, new friendships, information and resources. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. April 28.
Poverty 101: Understanding Poverty & the Effects in Children:
Speaker: Dr. Mary Martin. This is a “Come to the Table” session organized by Avondale Presbyterian Church, is offered to promote discussion, challenge assumptions, and provide a time for listening and thinking. Childcare provided. Free. Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-333-6194. avondalepresbychurch.org. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. April 30.
Simple Steps 2: Business Concept:
This workshop focuses on your business concept and step-by-step guidance in researching your idea, your market, and your competition. At the end of the Business Concept workshop, you are able to: identify your target markets, describe your products and services, and collect key competitive information to support your feasibility plan. $150 for Workshop Series, Simple Steps 2-4; a second person from the same company is an additional $50. SBA - Small Business Administration, 6302 Fairview Road, Charlotte. 1-3 p.m. May 2.
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the unique experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. May 2.
Nature
Off-Trail Adventure Hike:
Come prepared to “bushwhack” with long pants, sturdy waterproof shoes and an adventurous spirit. Registration is required. Wear sturdy, waterproof closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 3 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 1-3 p.m. April 28.
National Herb Day:
Stop by to pick up fresh basil, thyme, oregano, mint, rosemary and more. Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. April 29.
EarthWalks:
On this nature walk, we will use our five senses to explore the natural world around us. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 4 to 9. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. 2-3 p.m. April 29.
Midwood Market:
Plaza Midwood, Central Avenue, Charlotte. 704-608-0150. plazamidwood.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29.
Budding Adventures:
Hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more. Learn about animals and plants that surround us in the preserve. Come and explore with us. Parent participation is encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. May 1.
Babes in the Woods:
Tuck your little one in a stroller and join one of our educators for an easy walk along our paved nature trail. Relax, chat and experience what nature has to offer this month in a casual, social setting. Registration required. Meeting place will be at the Four Seasons Trail parking lot, below the Nature Center. In case of inclement weather, we will meet inside the Nature Center. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 10-11 a.m. May 1.
Art
Mixed Media artist, Jason Watson:
Mixed Media demonstration. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7-9 p.m. April 26.
Art of Reading Tour - The Invention of Wings:
Open to fans of Sue Monk Kidd’s “The Invention of Wings.” This pre-Civil War story presents two extraordinary women: one an urban slave descended from Fon people of western Africa; the other a planter-class Charlestonian who evolves into a Quaker abolitionist and feminist. See selected works of art that help bring to life the historic events and social customs depicted in “The Invention of Wings.” Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 6-7:30 p.m. April 26.
Senior Art Show:
Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Max L. Jackson Gallery, 2222 Radcliffe Ave., Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 1.
Dance
Learn to Square Dance at Baker’s Place:
Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights and learn the calls of mainstream square dancing. Gene Baker is caller. Details: email gbakercaller@aol.com $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. April 27.
Comments