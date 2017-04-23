Student achievement in south Charlotte: April 23, 2017

Charlotte Country Day
Chamber choir: The Upper School Chamber Choir participated in the North Carolina Music Educators High School Choral Large Ensemble Music Performance Adjudication, which is held at Wingate University. They performed two selections of Grade (V) level music and earned a state rating of superior, the highest rating.
McKee Road Elementary
National award: Kimberly Davis’ first-grade class at McKee Road Elementary is among eight winners of the national DreamBox Learning Spring Math Challenge. Davis’ first grade class completed 2,682 math lessons in three weeks, beating out more than 5,000 classrooms across the U.S. and Canada. Davis’ class entered in the Small Class category (up to 20 students).
