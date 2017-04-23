South Charlotte

April 23, 2017 8:01 PM

Student achievement in south Charlotte: April 23, 2017

Charlotte Country Day

Chamber choir: The Upper School Chamber Choir participated in the North Carolina Music Educators High School Choral Large Ensemble Music Performance Adjudication, which is held at Wingate University. They performed two selections of Grade (V) level music and earned a state rating of superior, the highest rating.

McKee Road Elementary

National award: Kimberly Davis’ first-grade class at McKee Road Elementary is among eight winners of the national DreamBox Learning Spring Math Challenge. Davis’ first grade class completed 2,682 math lessons in three weeks, beating out more than 5,000 classrooms across the U.S. and Canada. Davis’ class entered in the Small Class category (up to 20 students).

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ardrey Kell High theater production

Ardrey Kell High theater production 4:04

Ardrey Kell High theater production
Rodeo in Mint Hill 0:31

Rodeo in Mint Hill
New Beginnings Church in Matthews 1:01

New Beginnings Church in Matthews

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos