Novant celebrates construction milestone at Mint Hill hospital

Construction on Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, 8201 Healthcare Loop is finally underway. Novant officals recently held a topping out ceremony, recognizing the placement of the final structural beam on the Medical Center, scheduled to open in fall of 2018.
The new Mint Hill hospital near the intersection of I-485 and Albemarle Road has been a long time coming. Novant obtained the required Certificate of Need from the state in 2007 and broke ground shortly after, about the same time the economy started to falter.
Novant officials put the project on hold for several years, breaking ground again a few years later only to postpone construction once more. Finally, in September of 2016, they broke ground again, and the steel skeleton is now in place that will become a hospital in about a year and a half.
Mint Hill Medical Center president Joy Greear could hardly contain her excitement looking at the massive steel frame. Builders and hospital leaders gathered April 25 to celebrate the constuction milestone.
“I am beyond excited! To stand here and look at what’s happened since September; to see where the patient beds will be; to see where they will walking into the ER department; to envision how we will be taking care of them – it’s just overwhelming,” said Greear.
When complete, the 150,000-square-foot community hospital will offer a wide range of services including 24 medical-surgical beds, four intensive care beds, eight labor/deliver/recovery/postpartum beds, a 16-bed emergency department, surgery services, hospitalist physician group for inpatient admissions, laboratory, pharmacy, observation unit and a CT scanner and other imaging services.
Estimated cost of the project is $80 million and Novant Health estimates the new Medical Center will bring about 400 jobs to the area.
The Medical Center expects to draw patients from Mint Hill as well as Cabarrus and Union Counties.
The new hospital is being built on the 80-acre campus as the Mint Hill Medical Office Building that houses Novant Health Lakeside Pediatrics, Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians, and Novant Health Mint Hill OB/GYN. This summer, urgent care and orthopedic services will also be offered at the site.
Topping out ceremony?
Buddy McKeen, of Vannoy Construction explained to the crowd that the topping out ceremony originated in Scandinavia as a way to celebrate the placement of the last structural beam as well as appease the tree dwelling gods that had been displaced during construction. A more modern interpretation places the tree on top of the structure as a way to symbolize that no man-made structure should be taller than one of God’s creations. It is considered good luck for the occupants and help assures continued growth for the business.
Melinda Johnston is a freelance writer: m.johnston@carolina.rr.com.
Construction by the numbers
The new Medical center contains:
5,513 cubic yards of concrete weighing 22,052,000 pounds (if lined up all together, the concrete trucks up would stretch 3.5 miles)
241 tons of rebar (if lined up end to end would stretch from Mint Hill to Columbia, S.C.)
60,000 feet of copper pipe (enough to reach from Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center)
180,000 pounds of cast iron storm/water/vent pipe and fittings (approximate weight of 15 elephants)
5,000 feet of EMT conduit (5 times the height of the Eiffel Tower)
