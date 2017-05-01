Happening nearby South Charlotte: May 3-9, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Dance
Learn to Square Dance at Baker’s Place:
Looking for something to do? Come have fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square dance — even with two left feet. Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights and learn the calls of mainstream square dancing. Gene Baker caller; email at gbakercaller@aol.com $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. May 4.
Special events
Influences And Gems Of Yiddish Music And Culture:
Here’s your opportunity to delve into the origins of Yiddish, the wild and unexpected places you’ll find Yiddish, and how its influence has infiltrated American syntax, theater, Broadway, literature, movies, music of various genres, and much more. And would it be so terrible if you also learned to sing some Yiddish songs, tell a few Bubbe Mayses (wild stories) and even let fly a few dirty Yiddish words or curses? What’s not to like? Join Reb Tzaytl (aka Rabbi Klirs) $36; free for members. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-362-2796. www.templeisraelinc.org. 7-8:30 p.m. May 3.
Women’s Group to Hold Welcome Coffee:
New Friends of Carolina, a social group open to all women new or native to the Carolinas, will hold a welcome coffee for new and prospective members. Matthews Woman’s Club Service League, 208 S. Trade St., Matthews. www.matthewswomen.org. 11:15 a.m. May 4.
Simple Steps 1: Is Starting a Business Right for You?:
This introductory workshop focuses on the basics of testing your business idea and identifying the key factors that influence start-up success. Start-up Basics provides you with an overview of the skills and tools you need when deciding to start a business. In this session, you learn about: the advantages and disadvantages of owning a business, the most profitable form for your business, and the fundamentals of formation, organization, marketing, cash flow and funding sources. No Fee. SBA - Small Business Administration, 6302 Fairview Road, Charlotte. 1-3 p.m. May 4.
Shalom Park Freedom School’s Spring Movie Fundraiser:
Join the Shalom Park Freedom School for a screening of “Underwater Dreams,” a documentary by award-winning filmmaker Mary Mazzio and narrated by actor Michael Pena. The film chronicles the story of four teenage boys, sons of undocumented Mexican immigrants, who entered a sophisticated underwater robotics competition — going up against the likes of engineering powerhouse MIT — and won. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Levine Jewish Community Center, 5007 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-5007. www.charlottejcc.org. 7-9 p.m. May 4.
Calvary Church Hosts National Day of Prayer:
Calvary Church invites everyone to participate in the National Day of Prayer. Join Calvary pastors, leaders, staff, members, friends and neighbors as we unite with others across the country to humbly pray, asking God for spiritual healing and renewal for our nation. Our pastors will lead prayer in the Chapel each hour on Thursday. You are welcome to drop in at any time throughout the day to pray. Info: Pastor Jim Pile, 704-341-5359, jpile@calvarychurch.com; Jennifer Sharpless, 704-341-5417, jsharpless@calvarychurch.com Free. Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville—Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-543-1200. www.calvarychurch.com. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 4.
Music, Dance ’n Que Fest:
Kick off the Spring with our second Annual Music, Dance ’n Que Fest. Kick back as artists dance, sing and play their way through historic tunes, folk songs and bluegrass music. Bring a chair or a blanket to lounge on, or snag a bale of hay to sit on. The entertainment will come at no cost, but folks can enjoy a North Carolina barbeque meal for a small fee. Free. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6.
Family Relationships:
Seminar presented by Tom and Beverly Rodgers, internationally acclaimed therapists, authors and owners of Rodgers Christian Counseling. If you’re dealing with negative family behavioral patterns in your immediate, extended or blended family that plague you and your family, personally and/or professionally, this seminar is for you. The Rodgers’ step-by-step model will provide insights and tools to help resolve problems and pain. Find hope and healing for you and your family and all your important relationships. $30 per individual; $50 per couple. Central Church of God, 5301 Sardis Road, Charlotte. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 6.
Derby Days:
Derby Days brings together more than 400 of Charlotte’s young professionals to enjoy a day of live music; lawn games; mint juleps; free wine and beer; food trucks; 50/50 raffle; and a large-screen viewing of the Kentucky Derby. Enjoy an afternoon of entertainment that includes live music, lawn games. $30 members/$45 others in advance. $40 members/$55 others at door. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 3-7 p.m. May 6.
‘Rogue One’: A Star Wars Story:
Shown on an inflatable 35-foot screen will dominate the front entrance of Town Hall. Lawn chairs and blankets scatter across the lawn for comfort. Families can enjoy the movie while enjoying a picnic under the stars. Prior to the movie, a bounce house, family games and prizes. Patrons are encouraged to show their creativity and come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character. Free. Mint Hill Town Hall, 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane,Mint Hill. 704-545-9726. www.minthill.com. 7:30-10:30 p.m. May 6.
Community Blood Drive:
Visit www.cbcc.us. Stonecrest Community Blood Drive - Community Bloodmobile, 7825 Rea Road, Charlotte. 4-7 p.m. May 6.
World Labyrinth Day: Walk as One at 1:
Avondale Presbyterian Church’s labyrinth will be the site of a labyrinth walk for world peace. “Walk as One at 1” at 1 p.m., joining others around the world in creating a wave of peaceful energy washing across the time zones. Last year, more than 200 “Walk as One at 1” events were held in 24 countries and in 46 states. The walk will take approximately 20 minutes. Free. Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-333-6194. avondalepresbychurch.org. 12:45-2 p.m. May 6.
BLOC Charity Golf Classic:
BLOC (Business Leaders Of Charlotte) is holding its 13th Annual Charity Golf Classic. Proceeds will go to the charity Turning Point, a nonprofit that serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. For information, to play or to sponsor, contact tournament director Scott Babbidge at sbabbidge@NextLevelTandD.com. Raintree Country Club, 8600 Raintree Lane, Charlotte. 704-542-8150. www.raintreecountryclub.com. 9 a.m. May 9.
Susan M Tillis Foundation’s Bunco For Babies:
Attendees will participate in a dice game. Items for expectant military families will be collected and a local wounded warrior family will be honored. $25. Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte. 704-334-7232. mpbconline.org. 7-9 p.m. May 9.
Health & Fitness
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the unique experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. May 3.
Heart Health:
Join the Levine Senior Center & Novant Health for a free lunch and learn session, at the Levine Senior Center, focused on your heart. Seating is limited. Register today at the center’s library or call 704/846-4654. Levine Senior Center, 1050 Devore Lane,Matthews. 704-846-4654. www.levineseniorcenter.org. 9-11:30 a.m. May 3.
Caregiver Support Group - Younger Onset Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
If you care for a loved one under age 65 with younger-onset Alzheimer’s or dementia, you now have a free support group to call your own. This facilitated group provides emotional support, new friendships, information and resources. RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. May 8.
Holistic Health Network Meeting:
Kathleen Barnes is spearker. She is a passionate natural health advocate, author, writer and publisher, who has been coaching clients through health, career and relationship transformations for more than three decades. She will speak on the topic of Curcumin and about recent research findings on Curcumin and cancer. She will have some of her books available for purchase after the meeting. Her website is www.kathleenbarnes.com. Belle Radenbaugh 704-575-1153. Free. www.ncholisticnetwork.com. St. Gabriel’s Health Ministry Center, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte. 6:45-8 p.m. May 9.
Nature
Lake Wylie Evening Kayak Tour:
Paddle the edges of McDowell Nature Preserve and get a chance to see the sun set over Lake Wylie with one of our kayak guides. Learn the history of Lake Wylie. All equipment provided. Registration required. Please bring your own water bottle, towel, extra clothes, sunscreen, hat and a snack. Must be able to paddle for an extended period of time. $15. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.
Wednesday Woodland Wellness Walk:
A walk in the woods is proven to increase well-being and health. Join us as we enjoy some fresh air, sunshine and beautiful surroundings with like minded people. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Meet at RibbonWalk Nature Preserve. Free. RibbonWalk Nature Preserve, 4601 Nevin Road, Charlotte. 704-432-6459. charmeck.org. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. May 3.
Sunrise Kayak Tour: Birds of Lake Wylie:
In celebration of International Migratory Bird Day, we will paddle the edges of McDowell Nature Preserve while the sun rises in search of birds of all types. No experience in kayaking or birding necessary. Kayaks, gear, binoculars and field guides provided. Registration required. Meeting place will be at the Waterfront area. Please bring extra clothes, towel and a water bottle. $15. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 6:30-8:30 a.m. May 4.
TGIF at McDowell:
Fun nature-based educational activities. Registration required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3:30-4:30 p.m. May 5, 12 and 19.
Bugging Out for Insects:
Discover insects and what it takes to be an insect. Learn about a bug’s body and how they live and grow. We’ll go on a bug hunt and create an insect craft. Registration required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. May 6.
Service Series: McDowell Nature Preserve:
Looking to give back and reconnect with nature? Join a McDowell Naturalist in the month of May at McDowell Nature Preserve to hike, collect litter and discuss how pollution effects our natural ecosystems. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, waterproof knee-high rubber boots, comfortable for hiking and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring your own water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3:30-4:30 p.m. May 6.
Good Ol’ Fashioned Frog Stomp:
Spring is in full swing and the frogs are singing their cheery songs. Let’s get out to the creek to listen to their music, follow the sound and scoop a frog up with our nets. We will discover the frogs and other creatures that live in our creeks to make it a healthy ecosystem. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10 -11 a.m. May 6.
Kids Connect with Nature Day:
The Charlotte chapter of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation wants to connect you with nature. This family-friendly program will offer free nature hikes, hands-on nature crafts, a special pollinator station, live reptiles, bird feeder station, a scavenger hunt and much more. Free. Park Road Park, 6220 Park Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6.
Dragons of the Sky:
They say dragons are mythical creatures only found in fairy tales, but have you visited Reedy? The creatures may not be the dragons you are thinking of, but they are vicious predators and fun to catch. Come and explore the world of the dragonfly. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. May 6.
BAPS Charities - Walk Green 2017:
BAPS Charities Walk Green 2017 in Charlotte is an event to raise funds for The Nature Conservancy, Matthews Elementary School and charitable activities organized by BAPS Charities. This year, BAPS Charities will support The Nature Conservancy’s efforts to plant and restore over 1.6 million acres of land by planting one billion trees by 2025 through their Plant a Billion Trees initiative. Join walkers in more than 50 cities in North America and help us support the planting of 100,000 trees in 2017. Matthews Elementary School, 200 W. McDowell St., Matthews. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 7.
Beef It Up:
Three local chefs paired up with three local beef producers will be demonstrate how to cook with ground beef. Free samples and recipes will be passed out, while supplies last. Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. The market opens at noon and the event starts at 1 p.m. May 7.
For the Birds:
Drop in anytime from 1:30-4:30 p.m. for free bird related activities. Can you catch food as well as a bird? Can you spot native birds on our trails? There will be an all-age bird watching walk at 2:30 p.m.; bring binoculars or borrow some of ours. Registration required for the 2:30 p.m. bird walk only. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 1:30-4:30 p.m. May 7.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable as we read a variety of nature-based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as we learn about the wonders of nature. After the story we will hike into the forest to do an activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. May 8.
Comments