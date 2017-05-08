Queens Grant High playwright’s ‘The Cat’s Out of the Bag’ is a hit

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:04 Ardrey Kell High theater production Pause 1:54 Providence Presbyterian celebrates 250 years of worship 1:10 UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds 0:52 Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ... 2:19 NC nurses join rally in D.C. 1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness 0:54 Redevelopment continues at former Pepsi-Cola plant 0:51 Panthers rookie didn't risk being late to minicamp 1:04 Statesville Avenue developments 0:50 CMPD Chief Kerr Putney doesn't defend actions Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Queens Grant High senior Savannah Von Kaenel's play was chosen as one of three winning high school entries in the North Carolina Young Playwrights Festival hosted by the North Carolina Theatre Arts Educators. Melinda Johnston