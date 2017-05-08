Happening nearby: April 10-May 16, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Special Event
6th Annual Armenian Festival:
Featuring lamb and chicken shish kebab dinners, homemade Armenian pastries, Armenian music, cultural displays, sanctuary tours and children’s activities including bounce house. If you’re craving some tasty Armenian cuisine but don’t have time for the festivities, try our new drive-through option Friday night. Make sure to enter from Spring Valley Road for access. Gluten-free food options also available. Free festival admission. www.stsarkis.net or call 704-556-7575 for information. Free admission; food $1-$20. St. Sarkis Armenian Church, 7000 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-556-7575. 5-9 p.m. May 12. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 5/13
Family Fun Nights:
Live music, crafts, games and special activities. Free. SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte. 704-364-4411. www.southpark.com. 6-8 p.m. May 12.
Baking with Food Allergies:
A panel of professional bakers and self-taught veteran allergy parents will help you learn how to make fondant, cupcakes, cakepops, writing on cakes and general baking tips. They will go over all the ways we can whip up great baked goods for celebrating our children. Free. St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte. www.stmatthewcatholic.org. 3-5 p.m. May 13.
Senior Shred Day:
. Seniors may bring up to five, 7-gallon trash bags or five banker size boxes of paper or files. For information please call the Tyvola Senior Center: 980-314-1320. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 5/13
Friends of Chimbote, Peru, Fundraiser:
A Peruvian meal will be served as a fundraiser to benefit people of Chimbote, Peru, who lost their homes due to major flooding. Proceeds will go to purchasing mattresses and blankets for the people of Chimbote. $15 per person, $40 per family. Providence Presbyterian Church, 10140 Providence Church Ln., Charlotte. 704-846-1079. 4-8 p.m. May 13.
Music
“And The Winner Is”:
The Charlotte Chorale presents its spring concert. $15. Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte. 704-334-7232. mpbconline.org. 7-8 p.m. May 13.
Cantor & Friends:
An afternoon of song when Cantor Elias Roochvarg, accompanied by Monty Bennett, will sing songs that reflect all aspects of our lives (songs of birth, childhood, school, youth, love, loss, marriage, family, work and more): Songs from Jewish Life. Free. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-362-2796. www.templeisraelinc.org. 4-5 p.m. May 14.
Sports
Run 4 Their Lives - Charlotte:
Run 4 Their Lives is a Freedom 4/24 event that raises awareness about human trafficking, and provides funds to bring sexually exploited women and children into freedom. $24. McAlpine Creek Greenway, 1128 Johnston Road, Charlotte. 9-11 a.m. May 13.
Talks & Meetings
Influences And Gems Of Yiddish Music And Culture:
From Klezmer to Bubbe Mayses: Have you ever wondered or marveled at the oversize impact Yiddish culture and music have had on American popular culture? Do you remember some choice Yiddish words or expressions from your grandparents, and wish you knew more? Is there a connection between Klezmer and cartoon music? $36; free for members. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-362-2796. www.templeisraelinc.org. 7-8:30 p.m. May 10.
Lupus Foundation Support Groups - Central Charlotte:
This group meets the second Wednesday of each month.There is no charge to attend the meetings and drop-ins are welcome. Myers Park Presbyterian Church Outreach Center, 1073 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-927-1284. wellness.myersparkpres.org. 1-2:30 p.m. May 10.
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the unique experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. May 16.
Nature & Gardens
Backyard Trail Cleanup:
Charlotte residents are invited to join local apparel company Mountain Khakis and the Tarheel Trailblazers to restore the Backyard Trail, Charlotte’s first mountain bike trail. The trail cleanup, open to outdoor enthusiasts of all ages, will include repairing damage, building bridges and adding new features to the trail. The event is being held in collaboration with Mountain Khakis’ Hell Yeah! national tour partner, the Outdoor Alliance. Volunteers should meet at Park Road Park. Free. Park Road Park, 6220 Park Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org. 5-8 p.m. May 10 and 11.
The Nature of Greenways: Torrence Creek Greenway:
This is a relaxed walk with stops along the way to discover the natural side of these active green spaces. On street parking at 13121 Bradford Hill Lane, Charlotte 28078. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Torrence Creek Greenway, 13121 Bradford Hill Lane, Charlotte. 10-11:30 a.m. May 12.
Strawberry Day:
Annual Strawberry Day at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market. We will be passing out free strawberry ice cream provided by the NC Strawberry Association and the NC Dairy Producers Association. We will have stickers, coloring books, and free strawberry recipes. Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. May 12.
Hikyoga @ Crowders Mountain:
Come join us as we Hikyoga around Short Lake on the Lake Trail at Crowders Mountain State Park. Please bring your yoga mat and a water bottle. We will be in the woods and in the sun so remember your bug spray and/or sunscreen. This event is limited to 12 people. $16. Crowders Mountain State Park, 522 Park Office Ln., Kings Mountain. 704-853-5375. www.ncparks.gov. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 5/13
Mother’s Day Craftacular:
Make this year’s gift truly unique by making it yourself. We will supply everything you need to create a beautiful work of art for mom to cherish for years to come. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. $2. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5/13
Gardeners’ Garden Tour:
Purchase your advance tickets for Wing Haven’s 23rd year of the Gardeners’ Garden Tour. The tour features private, inspiring gardens as well as open visitation both days and live music on Saturday at Wing Haven. Garden Tour Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $30 in advance; $35 the day of the event. Ticket price includes both days. Wing Haven Gardens and Bird Sanctuary, 248 Ridgewood Ave., Charlotte. www.winghavengardens.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.May 13; 1-5 p.m. May 14.
Huntersville Growers’ Market:
Local produce, baked goods and the Downtown Market Event Series makes the market a great Saturday morning destination for the entire family. Shop local and shop fresh with our vendors and enjoy the weekly themes/activities. Huntersville Elementary School, 200 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. 5/13
Mad Hatter Tea and Garden/Art Tour:
Wake Forest Garden Club will host its’ Mad Hatters Tea Party & Garden and Art Tour. A $20 traditional plated tea will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Historic Wake Forest Museum building and a $15 Garden Tour featuring 10 area gardens and artists. Free festivities include a plant sale and classic cars. More info: Wakeforestgardenclub@aol.com or www.wfgardenclubevents.org. $20 for High Tea, $15 for Garden/Art Tour. Wake Forest Historical Museum, 414 N. Main St., Wake Forest. 919-556-2911. wakeforestmuseum.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 13.
International Migratory Bird Day:
International Migratory Bird Day celebrates the importance of habitats and encourages everyone to get involved in protecting these areas. Your own backyard may serve as a stopover site, especially if it provides the food, water and shelter birds need, along with a haven that is safe from threats, such as free-roaming cats and pane glass. Join the center this year as it helps birds along the way. $12, $10 seniors, teachers and military, $8 students ages 4-18, free younger than 4. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 13.
McDowell Sunday Striders:
Join staff from the McDowell Nature Center on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of each month for our new adult hiking club. These hikes are for those who are new to hiking or even the more skilled participant and will cover 2-3 miles on uneven terrain. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 1-2:30 p.m. May 14.
Sunday Nature Happenings: Motherhood in Nature:
Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike, scavenger hunt, craft and more. Dress for the weather and bring your sense of adventure. Registration is not required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3-3:45 p.m. May 14 and 28.
Sunday Stroll: Mother’s Day Edition:
Slow down and soak in the beauty of Reedy Creek Nature Preserve. Join one of our park educators, as we take a slower paced hike on the Dragonfly Pond Trail. Ask questions, share observations, and spend some time outdoors. Come dressed for weather and be prepared to hike about 1 mile on moderate terrain. Meet inside the Nature Center. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 1:30-2:30 p.m. May 14.
Budding Adventures:
Discover what Spring has in store at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more, we will learn about animals and plants that surround us in the preserve. Come and explore with us. Parent participation is encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. May 15.
Volunteer Work Day:
Help the Carolina Waterflowl Rescue spruce up the rescue and meet your favorite animals. Registration is open for our monthly work day. Free lunch for all volunteers; vegetarian options available. Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, 5403 Poplin Road, Indian Trail. 704-668-9486. www.carolinawaterfowlrescue.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 16.
Art
Oil Mixes with Wood:
Oil artist and curator Joni Purk will be one of our featured artists with wood turner David Terpening. Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. Reception: 10 a.m.-2 and 5-8 p.m. May 13.
Luncheon with Victoria Wyeth:
Please join us for a luncheon with Jonathan Stuhlman and Victoria Wyeth, in celebration of The Wyeths: Three Generations from the Bank of America Collection. There will be a reception at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch and remarks by Victoria Wyeth and concluding with time in the galleries. $150. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12.
Bilingual Stories & Music:
These fun, interactive bilingual (Spanish/English) mornings incorporate music, plays, and stories geared specially for families with children ages 0-6. All families interested in raising bilingual and globally-minded children are welcome. $5 for up to 6 family members; free for Mint members. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. May 13.
Dance
Learn to Square Dance at Baker’s Place:
Looking for something to do? Come have fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square dance — even with two left feet! Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights and learn the calls of mainstream square dancing. Gene Baker Caller - email at gbakercaller@aol.com $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. May 11.
Want more South Charlotte News?
