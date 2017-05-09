Mecklenburg Eagle Scouts who earned rank in March 2017

These Boy Scouts achieved their Eagle Scout rank recently. The Scout’s name, hometown, Troop number, sponsoring group and parents’ names are listed as provided by the Mecklenburg Council of Boy Scouts of America. Some Scouts also provided information on their Eagle projects.
Michael Christopher Baxas, Charlotte 28270, Troop 33, Sardis Presbyterian, Sandra Baxas.
Jackson Lee Cooksey, Davidson, Troop 10, Mt. Zion United Methodist, Tim Cooksey.
Jacob Crunk, Waxhaw, Troop 133, Sardis Presbyterian Church, John and Pamela Crunk.
“My Eagle Scout project was a community service project for Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation benefiting Reedy Creek Nature Preserve. The project consisted of replacing and refurbishing five existing benches and installing four new benches which were inserted into concrete pads throughout the park. The benches provided visitors a safe place to rest and enjoy the panoramic view of the park. Eight directional posts were also installed throughout the park to give hikers a sense of safe and clear direction.
The most important thing I learned in completing my Eagle project was how to plan, organize and execute a successful project by using all the leadership skills I learned throughout my Scouting career.”
William DeCramer, Charlotte 28270, Troop 33, Sardis Presbyterian, Cathie DeCramer.
Tyler David Ebersold, Denver, Troop 19, Huntersville Presbyterian, Mark Ebersold.
Thomas David Gjertsen, Charlotte 28277, Troop 119, South Mecklenburg Presbyterian, Kristin & Ken Gjertsen.
David Gjertsen, Charlotte 28277, Troop 119, South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church, Kristin and Ken Gjertsen.
“My project involved creating an outdoor classroom at the James K Polk Historic Center. The classroom will help teach elementary school children about President Polk, who was born here in Pineville, North Carolina.
“I learned that you have to lead by example. If you’re the first one in the dirt, they rest are more likely to follow.”
Daniel Haller, Waxhaw, Troop 8, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Dan and Christa Haller.
“I organized and led a Used Instrument and Music Supplies Drive benefiting local underprivileged music programs. With the assistance of the Charlotte Symphony’s Instruments for Kids Program, the drive collected used instruments, sheet music, and instrument supplies from the community, as well as established a system for future instrument collection. All told, 31 instruments were collected. They will go to benefit Charlotte- area elementary and middle schools, as well as other music programs. The drive provided instruments and supplies to students who would not otherwise have had the chance to play a musical instrument, meeting a critical need in the community. Additionally, the instrument collection system developed through this project is perpetual. Anyone interested in donating an instrument should visit http://www.charlottesym phony.org/engagement/instruments-for-kids for more information.
“Service is at its best when connected with something that you are passionate about.”
Dillon Helms, Huntersville, Troop 23, Christ United Methodist Church, Chad and Nerissa Helms.
“Building a staircase to the church’s youth group meeting place, tearing out dead bushes and replacing with azaleas and rose bushes putting pine needles down and pressure washing sidewalks.
Benjamin Caleb Joyner, Charlotte 28273, Troop 80, Pleasant Hill Presbyterian, Doug Joyner.
Charles Pepine Monroe, Charlotte 28209, Troop 256, Quail Hollow Presbyterian, Michael & Anne Monroe.
Michael A. Palma, Charlotte 28217, Troop 357, Lexington Green Apts., Lynn Palma.
Arjun Parmar, Charlotte 28277, Troop 8, St. Matthews Catholic Church, Sanjay and Yogini Parmar.
“For my project I made a meditation garden and renovated the playground at the Hindu Center of Charlotte. I designed and made the benches for the meditation garden with the help of my volunteers. Later with a group of volunteers we installed the benches and planted a tree at the temple. For the playground, we replaced aging parts. repainted it, and added mulch in the playground area.
“Through this ordeal I learned and practiced the traits of a leader, and experienced how much preparation and coordination it takes to carry out a project of this nature.”
“I learned how to manage time effectively.”
Elliott Amadeus Rivette, Charlotte 28269, Troop 333, Homeschool Parents Support Group. Dagny & Richard Rivette.
Nicholas James Rossini, Huntersville, Troop 19, Huntersville Presbyterian. James & Patty Rossini.
Matthew David Rouse, Charlotte, Troop 35, Hickory Grove UMC, Jeff Rouse.
William Edward Tibbals, Charlotte 28277, Troop 119, South Mecklenburg Presbyterian, Merrill Tibbals.
Noah Alan Williams, Troop 333, Harrisburg, Homeschool Parents Support Group, Kim Williams.
Trevor Williams, Matthews 28270, Troop 15, St. Frances, Janice and Randy Williams.
“I built five large shelving units to hold food for the Matthews Help Centers Backpack program that provides food to area school kids to take home over the weekend so they are not hungry.
That everyone is excited and willing to help a worthy project no matter how big or small if it helps others.”
