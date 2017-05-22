Happening nearby: May 24-30 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Special Event
‘Dear Harvey’:
Celebrate LGBT icon Harvey Milk through a reading of “Dear Harvey - Stories of Harvey Milk.” Free. Levine Jewish Community Center, 5007 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-5007. www.charlottejcc.org. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 24.
Learn to Square Dance:
Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights and learn the calls of mainstream square dancing. Gene Baker caller, email at gbakercaller@aol.com $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. May 25.
Mint Hill Madness:
The 34th annual, family-friendly festival. Free. Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, 8850 Fairview Road, Mint Hill. 704-545-9726. 4-11 p.m. May 26. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. May 27. 12-6 p.m. May 28.
Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive:
More public drives can be found at Community Blood Center of the Carolinas’ website, www.cbcc.us. Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, 108 Church St., Pineville. 704-889-7575. www.pinevillevfd.org. 4:30-8 p.m. May 26.
Pottery 51:
Handmade ceramic pottery by more than 20 member artists. Wheel thrown and hand built pieces for sale. Classes and workshops offered. Pottery 51, 7714 Matthews, Mint Hill. 704-995-0909. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27.
No Politics - Just Patriotism Ride for Veterans:
67-mile ride around Charlotte has two purposes; first being to honor our Veterans at Memorial Day. The second is to show a huge display of public support to our veterans out there living with Post Traumatic Stress. Motorcycles, Mini Vans, Jeeps, Monster Trucks and Luxury Cars are all encouraged to roll with us around the I-485 loop. We’ll ride together (with police escort) to show our love for America. Bring the family; bring the dog. Dress like Uncle Sam, bring your posters and banners. Let’s put our politics aside for one day in the Queen City to simply honor our veterans and enjoy being American. No Politics — Just Patriotism! Free. The American Veteran Foundation, 624 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews. May 28.
Sports
The Patriot Festival 5K & Go the Extra Mile:
Start Memorial Day with a 5K run/walk and Go The Extra Mile, with an additional mile added to the 5K to honor military heroes. Pick up your registration packets 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Run for Your Life — Midtown, 901 S. Kings Dr. $10-$45. 4401 Barclay Downs Drive, 4401 Barclay Downs Drive, Charlotte. 6:45 a.m.-9 a.m. May 29.
Talks & Meetings
John Francis Trump Book Signing:
Author John Francis Trump signing his new book, “Still & Barrel: Craft Spirits in the Old North State.” Park Road Books, 4139 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-525-9239. www.parkroadbooks.com. 7-8 p.m. May 24.
Male Caregiver Support Group at The Ivey:
Men experience being a caregiver differently than women. They benefit when they have a place to share their unique experiences. Come to a free group that provides support and resources for men who care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. May 24.
Caregiver Support Group - Younger Onset Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
If you care for a loved one under age 65 with younger-onset Alzheimer’s or dementia, you now have a free support group to call your own. This facilitated group provides emotional support, new friendships, information and resources. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. May 26.
Nature & Farmers Markets
Hike for Healing:
Studies are showing that there are many healing benefits to walking in the woods. Join us to connect with nature and perhaps heal some of your life stressors in this relaxed hike. We will start our hike with an inspirational nature quote and intention setting. There will be stops along the way for connecting moments, meditation and periods of hiking in silence. Must be able to walk up to 2 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 6-7 p.m. May 25.
Busy Beaver Benefits:
Kick start your metabolism with an early morning hike to our beaver den. Learn about beavers on the hike and the important role they play in their habitats. End the hike with coffee and healthy breakfast finger food. Take home beaver fact sheets to share with your neighbors. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. $2. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 7-8 a.m. May 27.
Huntersville Growers’ Market:
Local produce, baked goods, and the Downtown Market Event Series, makes the market a great Saturday morning destination for the entire family. Shop local and shop fresh with our vendors and enjoy the weekly themes/activities. Huntersville Elementary School, 200 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. May 27.
Grilling Goodness Day:
Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 27.
Talons Summer Flight Show: Flights of the Forest:
Carolina Raptor Center’s high flying, gravity defying summer flight show features trainers putting native and exotic birds through their paces in free flight. Please arrive a half an hour early so that you won’t miss the show. Sign up online until two hours before the show and in the Visitor Center up until 10 minutes before the show begins. Gates to amphitheater open 30 minutes before show time. The free Talons Flight Show program is made possible through a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 1-1:30 p.m., 3-3:30 p.m. May 27. 1:30-2 p.m. May 28.
Birding for Beginners:
Want to start learning your birds? Take a brief hike around the nature center to learn local birds and get tips on how to start birding. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. 2-3 p.m. May 28.
Memorial Day Hike:
Join a McDowell Naturalist on a guided hike to discover the beautiful natural flora and fauna that McDowell Nature Preserve offers. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, waterproof closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 2-3 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring your own water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 10-11:30 a.m. May 29.
Budding Adventures:
Calling all kids and parents. Discover what Spring has in store at Reedy Creek. Through crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more, we will learn about animals and plants that surround us in the preserve. Come and explore with us. Parent participation is encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. May 29.
Trailblaze Challenge Informational Meeting:
Trailblaze Challenge is an endurance event to benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina, and you’re invited to join us. This is a hike, not a race, and caters to all levels from novice to advance outdoor enthusiasts. Participants will hike 28.3 miles and help grant more than 300 wishes this year. For details, attend one of the informational meetings in Charlotte between May 30 and June 17. Fleet Feet Sports, 16620 Cranlyn Road, Huntersville. 704-896-2202. www.fleetfeethuntersville.com.
Sports
World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series: Outlaw Showdown:
Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. 704-455-3200. www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. 3 p.m. May 26.
Coca-Cola 600:
See a pre-race show with a concert featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd plus a patriotic salute to Memorial Day military heroes. Afterward, enjoy the 58th running of the legendary Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s most challenging test of man and machine. Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. 704-455-3200. www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. 6 p.m. May 28.
