Happening nearby south Charlotte: July 12-18, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Special Event
Succulent Terrarium Workshop with Pottery Barn + Colonial House of Flowers:
Join Pottery Barn and Colonial House of Flowers for a hands-on succulent workshop and learn how to construct your own one-of-a-kind arrangement to take home. A private, interactive workshop with one of Georgia’s top floral design teams who will teach you how to care and design with these luscious plants. $75 workshop fee includes fresh plants, materials, a Pottery Barn vase and instruction. Refreshments. Space is limited. Please purchase a ticket to reserve your spot. Proof of purchase required. Returns prohibited. #pbevents SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte. 704-364-4411. www.southpark.com. 6-7 p.m. July 12.
Learn to Square Dance at Baker’s Place:
Looking for something to do? Come have fun, meet new people, make new friends and learn to square dance. Join us on Thursday nights and learn the calls of mainstream square dancing. Gene Baker Caller - email at gbakercaller@aol.com $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. July 13.
Concert:
Chris Jones & The Night Drivers performing. Free; a love offering will be received. South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church, 8601 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte. 704-544-0404. www.smpchome.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 15.
The Art of Illustration with Ashley Teets, Children’s book Illustrator:
This class begins with an intro to illustrating for children with examples of works and publications. Discuss strengths and weaknesses of various pieces and move to fundamentals of the creating process and bringing an original character to life via a series of prompts and experimentation using a variety of illustration materials and mediums. Leave with a finished piece and newfound knowledge of what constitutes a successful illustration for children, adults, publishers, editors, art directors, and of course, the artist themselves. Cost $60 adults; $50 kids/teens. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m. July 15. 10-11:30 a.m. July 15 and Sept 16 for ages 10-13; 12-1:30 p.m. July 15 fand Sept. 16 or ages 14-18; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. July 22 and Aug. 26 for adults.
Pottery 51 - local handmade NC pottery:
Handmade ceramic pottery by more than 20 member artists. Wheel thrown and hand built pieces for sale. Classes and workshops offered. Pottery 51, 7714 Matthews, Mint Hill. 704-995-0909. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 15.
Carolina Voices’ Impromptu Auditions:
The 2017/2018 season is right around the corner and we are looking for talents that are both vocal and local. For those who love to perform, Carolina Voices’ is where you want to be. To sign-up: www.carolinavoices.org/auditions.asp or call 704-374-1564. For information about Carolina Voices, www.carolinavoices.org. Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte. 704-334-7232. mpbconline.org. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. July 15
Blk Grl Fly + The Beauty Standard:
Join us for an expo created for women by women. “The Beauty Standard” aims to uplift women of color with guest speakers, more than a dozen workshops, a beauty lounge, performances, shopping, short film viewings, dance classes and food trucks. Although this event is for women by women, all are invited to attend. $30. Pfeiffer University at Charlotte, 4701 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-521-9116. charlotte.pfeiffer.edu. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 15.
Talks & meetings
Richard Meier is the presenter:
Discussion on Achieving Race Unity Free. Baha’i Center, 3514 Marvin Road, Charlotte. 3-4 p.m. July 16.
GriefShare:
GriefShare meeting seeks to provide support to individuals experiencing grief and loss. Let us help you move from mourning to joy. $15 for participant guide. Wesley United Methodist Church, 3715 Rea Road, Charlotte. 6:30-8 p.m. July 17.
Sports
Blake Boehringer - Accelerate Basketball:
Myers Park High School, 2400 Colony Road, Charlotte. 704-343-5800. pages.cms.k12.nc.us/mphs/. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 12.
Nature
Art of Clay Pinch Pots:
Discover how the pioneers and Native Americans used clay to make pots. We will go through how to process natural clay found here at Reedy Creek and create your own pot to take home. Parents required. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2- 3 p.m. July 12.
Cocktails & Gardens Happy Hour at The Duke Mansion:
Summer cocktail hours are back at The Duke Mansion. No reservations required. Just bring your friends and have a great time. Free. The Duke Mansion, 400 Hermitage Road, Charlotte. 704-714-4400. www.dukemansion.com. 5- 8 p.m. July 12, 13, 17 and18.
Hike for Healing:
Studies are showing that there are many healing benefits to walking in the woods. Join us to connect with nature and perhaps heal some of your life stressors in this relaxed hike. We will start our hike with an inspirational nature quote and then hit the trails. There will be stops along the way for connecting moments. Must be able to walk up to 2.5 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 6- 7 p.m. July 13.
Introduction to Kayaking:
This kayak workshop is a brief introduction to paddling a kayak. Participants are presented with basic information on dressing to paddle safely and potential hazards. A minimal paddle skill set is presented and practiced, allowing participants to safely and comfortably maneuver on still water. This course will be taught by an ACA certified instructor. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. $20. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11:30 a.m. July 15.
Reedy Creek Adult Naturalist Club at Boone’s Cave Park:
Are you curious about the natural world around you. Are you interested in what you are seeing in our local nature preserves or your backyard? Have you ever taken an hour just to walk a mile because you are stopping to look at/identify what you see? If so this is the group for you. We will come together to explore various Nature Preserves throughout the county and beyond as we take a closer look at our surroundings. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Boone’s Cave Park, 3552 Boone’s Cave Road, Lexington. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 15.
Huntersville Growers’ Market:
Huntersville Elementary School, 200 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. July 15.
Talons Summer Flight Show: Flights of the Forest:
Carolina Raptor Center’s high flying, gravity defying summer flight show features trainers putting our native and exotic birds through their paces in free flight. Experience the whoosh of feathers over your head. Learn about the natural history, habitat and natural behaviors of birds of prey. Interact with birds as you never have before. Owls, vultures, hawks and falcons are the stars in this show.Please arrive a half an hour early so that you won’t miss the show. Sign up online until 2 hours before the show and in the Visitor Center up until 10 minutes before the show begins. Gates to amphitheatre open 30 minutes before show time. Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 1- 1:30 p.m., 3- 3:30 p.m. July 15. 1:30- 2 p.m. July 16.
Corn Day:
Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. July 15.
Animal Care Behind-the-Scenes:
Thinking of getting a pet turtle or snake? Want to see what it takes to care for a variety of reptiles and amphibians? This behind-the-scenes program gives you the opportunity to feed, water, clean and care for McDowell’s resident animals. As a reward for all your hard work you will be able to work closely with your favorite animal! Registration required. Adults may stay to observe or drop off; paperwork required if dropping off. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 2- 4 p.m. July 16.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable as we read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as we learn about the wonders of nature. After the story we will hike into the forest to do an activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. July 17.
Volunteer Work Day:
Help the Carolina Waterflowl Rescue spruce up the rescue and meet your favorite animals. Registration is open for our monthly work day, Free lunch for all volunteers. Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, 5403 Poplin Road, Indian Trail. 704-668-9486. www.carolinawaterfowlrescue.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 18.
Comments