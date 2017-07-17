Happening nearby south Charlotte: July 19- 25, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Special Event
Learn to Square Dance at Baker’s Place:
Looking for something to do? Come have fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square dance - even with two left feet! Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights and learn the calls of mainstream square dancing. Gene Baker Caller - email at gbakercaller@aol.com $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. July 20.
Girls’ Night Out — Ink on Stone “Get your Zen on”:
Join us for this relaxing, meditative evening as we use permanent ink pens to create art on stone. Finished stones can be more than just decorative. Use them as paperweights, garden markers, or even tic tac toe pieces. $40. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 7-8:30 p.m. July 21.
Pottery 51 - local handmade NC pottery:
Handmade ceramic pottery by more than 20 member artists. Wheel thrown and hand built pieces for sale. Classes and workshops offered. Pottery 51, 7714 Matthews, Mint Hill. 704-995-0909. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 22.
Kimberly Mohns Roberts:
Meet “Just Perfect” Childrens book author Kimberly Mohns Roberts at Sleepy Poet Charlotte. Sleepy Poet Antique Mall - Charlotte, 4450 South Blvd., Charlotte. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. July 22.
Ivory Latta Children’s Book Signing:
Come meet WNBA Washington Mystics basketball star and author Ivory Latta as she signs copies of her debut book. Brilliant Sky Toys & Books, 9882 Rea Road, Charlotte. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. July 21.
Ivory Latta Children’s Book Signing:
Come meet WNBA Washington Mystics basketball star and author Ivory Latta as she signs copies of her debut book. Barnes & Noble at Carolina Place Mall, 11025 Carolina Place Parkway, Pineville. 704-544-9985. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 22.
Talks & Meetings
Alzheimer’s Support Group:
When someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or Dementia, it takes a toll on so many people close to them. Join others that have been effected by Alzheimer’s and other Dementia’s in a support group where stories are shared, questions are answered and new friendships are made. Free. Elmcroft Senior Living, 7745 Little Ave., Charlotte. 704-541-9333. www.elmcroft.com. 6 p.m. July 20.
GriefShare:
GriefShare meeting seeks to provide support to individuals experiencing grief and loss. Let us hep you move from mourning to joy. $15 for participant guide. Wesley United Methodist Church, 3715 Rea Road, Charlotte. 6:30-8 p.m. July 24.
Nature
Survival: Tool Making:
Learn how to create useful tools from materials that nature provides. Bring your own knife or we will lend a knife to work on the tools. Parents required. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. July 19.
Cocktails & Gardens Happy Hour at The Duke Mansion:
Enjoy a cash bar and more than four acres of spectacular gardens and grounds to stroll. No reservations required. Just bring your friends and have a great time. Free. The Duke Mansion, 400 Hermitage Road, Charlotte. 704-714-4400. www.dukemansion.com. 5-8 p.m. July 19, 20, July 24 and 25.
Peach Day:
Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. July 21.
Open Classroom:
Who lives in that skin? What is the difference between a carnivore and an herbivore? Whose tracks are those? Stop by our classroom anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. to explore a variety of minigames and natural specimens that answer these questions and many more. A naturalist will be on hand. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 1-3 p.m. July 22.
Huntersville Growers’ Market:
Shop local and shop fresh with our vendors & enjoy the weekly themes/activities for free. Huntersville Elementary School, 200 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. July 22.
Talons Summer Flight Show: Flights of the Forest:
Learn about the natural history, habitat and natural behaviors of birds of prey. Interact with birds as you never have before. Owls, vultures, hawks and falcons are the stars in this show. Please arrive a half an hour early so that you won’t miss the show. Sign up online until two hours before the show and in the Visitor Center up until 10 minutes before the show begins. Gates to amphitheater open 30 minutes before show time. Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 1-1:30 p.m., 3-3:30 p.m. July 22 and 1: 30 p.m. 23.
Animal Feeding:
Ever wonder what the animals at your Nature Center eat? Well, come find out. We will start gathering at 2 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall for a feeding at 2:15 p.m. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-2:30 p.m. July 23.
Budding Adventures:
Calling all kids and parents. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more, we will learn about animals and plants that surround us in the preserve. Parent participation is encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. July 24.
Let’s Go Birding!:
Join a naturalist as we take to the trails with our binoculars and look to the trees. Learn about the diversity of birds we have here at McDowell. Registration required. Notes: Please dress appropriately for the weather. Bring your own water bottle and bug spray. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 10-11:30 a.m. July 25.
Want more South Charlotte News?
To receive a weekly email of stories from Ballantyne, Cotswold, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville and SouthPark, go to http://signup.epiodata.com/subscription-management/CharlotteObserver/index.html. Choose “South Charlotte Community News - Weekly news from around South Charlotte”. The newsletter email is sent Wednesday afternoon.
Comments