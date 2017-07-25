Local students learn first-hand what House pages do

NC Page Program
Local students: Several area students recently served as pages for the North Carolina House of Representatives. The North Carolina House Page Program offers a firsthand experience to students from across the state. Each year, the program provides insight into government by connecting students with elected leaders of North Carolina. Pages are given the opportunity to observe North Carolina lawmakers, lobbyists, staff, and constituents working together in the legislative process. The pages learn how a bill becomes a law, the structure of state government, and the legislative process.
Area students who served as pages include:
▪ Reese Caldwell, a student at Ardrey Kell High School, is the daughter of James and Alison Caldwell and was sponsored by Representative Scott Stone, R-Mecklenburg.
▪ Mary Charlebois, a student at Charlotte County Day, is the daughter of Wynn Charlebois and Katie Charlebois and was sponsored by Representative Becky Carney, D-Mecklenburg.
▪ Jared Diegelman, a student at Independence High, is the son of Gordonand Christy Diegelman and was sponsored by Representative Dean Arp R-Union.
▪ Gavin Gwaltney, a student at Charlotte Latin School, is the son of Larry and Heather Gwaltney and was sponsored by Representative Andy Dulin, R-Mecklenburg.
▪ Shannon Stone, a student at Ardrey Kell High School, is the daughter of Scott and Margaret Stone. She was sponsored by her father Representative Scott Stone, R-Mecklenburg.
Ardrey Kell High
National Competition: The National Speech & Debate Tournament was held in Birmingham, Ala., June 18-23 with more than 4,000 qualifying competitors. The top placing students took home a National Championship title and awards and scholarship money.
In Commentary, Anoova Guthikonda of Ardrey Kell High School, placed second and received a $500 scholarship. Guthikonda is coached by Chris Harrow.
“It is quite an accomplishment to qualify to the National Speech and Debate Tournament,” said J. Scott Wunn, executive director of the National Speech & Debate Association. “Only 3 percent of high school speech and debate competitors qualify, and less than 1 percent of speech and debate students can call themselves a national champion. These students are extraordinarily talented and we look forward to the great things they will do with their talents in the future.”
Military
Basic training: U.S. Air Force Airman Stephen H. Anderes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Anderes is the son of Peter M. and Cammie V. Anderes of Charlotte.
He is a 2015 graduate of Myers Park High School, Charlotte.
Community House Middle School
Student qualifies for Duke Gifted Program: Aarya Nagrani, 12, joined the Duke University Talent Identification Program’s prestigious Seventh Grade Talent Search. Aarya is the daughter of Naresh and Rakhi Nagrani. The family lives inthe Providence Pointe neighborhood in Ballantyne.
Each year, Duke TIP identifies a group of academically talented students in the United States based on their exceptional grade-level standardized test scores. Only those who score at or above the 95th percentile qualify. Those students are invited to participate in the Seventh Grade Talent Search and to take the ACT or SAT, which are designed for college-bound 11th- and 12th-graders. Taking an above-grade- level test is an experience that allows these gifted seventh-graders to more accurately gauge their academic abilities and potential, as they need more advanced examinations than they find in their grade level.
Participants in the Seventh Grade Talent Search also receive a variety of support services and gain access to research and other information about using their academic abilities more effectively.
Charlotte Latin
First Tee: The First Tee of Greater Charlotte is sending Gavin Gwaltney to compete in the 2017 PURE Insurance Championship, an official PGA TOUR Champions event to be contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif., the week of Sept. 19-24.
Gwaltney will join 80 other participants from The First Tee chapters, selected by a national panel of judges. Participants were selected based on playing ability and comprehension of the life skills and core values learned through their involvement with The First Tee. The juniors will be teamed with 81 PGA TOUR Champions players and 162 amateurs as they compete for the pro-junior title at Pebble Beach and Poppy Hills.
Gwaltney is a rising junior at Charlotte Latin School where he plays on the varsity golf team. He has been a participant at The First Tee of Greater Charlotte for six years and has had the opportunity to compete in local, regional and national tournaments. Off the golf course, Gwaltney is a member of his school’s debate team and enjoys volunteering for Teen Court of Charlotte and The First Tee of Greater Charlotte.
“I doubt I could be more excited for this event. Participating in The Pure Insurance Championship has been a goal of mine ever since I joined The First Tee,” said Gwaltney.
