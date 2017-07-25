Happening nearby south Charlotte: July 26-Aug. 1, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Art
Mint Hill Arts - New Faces in Photography Exhibit:
Featuring the work of eight new members of Mint Hill Arts who express their creative talents through photography. Those featured are Jay Alexander, Carol Hambridge, Sharon Houck, Patricia Joyner, Steve Lindenman, Dale Mayberry, Howie Silinski, and Jacob Thomas. Mint Hill Town Hall, 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane, Mint Hill. 704-545-9726. www.minthill.com. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 26-Aug. 1.
Animal Stories - Solo Art Show by Josh Brown:
Don’t miss your chance to win an original painting at the opening reception for “Animal Stories,” featuring new work by artist Josh Brown. Free. Shain Gallery, 2823 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte. 6-8 p.m. July 27.
Pottery 51 - local handmade NC pottery:
Open Saturdays 10-4. Handmade ceramic pottery by more than 20 member artists. Wheel thrown and hand built pieces for sale. Classes and workshops offered. Pottery 51, 7714 Matthews, Mint Hill. 704-995-0909. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 29.
Whole Art at Whole Foods with Modern Craft Collective:
Join Modern Craft Collective for a creative Tuesday afternoon in Ballantyne with a variety of food + earth inspired art workshops at Whole Foods Waverly. See schedule and reserve tickets on www.moderncraftcollective.com. $45+. Whole Foods Market - Waverly, 7221 Waverly Walk Ave., Charlotte. 1:30-3 p.m. Aug. 1.
Special Event
Lupus Foundation Fundraiser at Kendra Scott:
Meet new CEO Jenny Prince. Cupcakes, champagne and celebration! 20 percent of proceeds will benefit the Lupus Foundation. Free. Kendra Scott, Fairview Road, Charlotte. 5-8 p.m. July 27.
Learn to Square Dance at Baker’s Place:
Looking for something to do? Come have fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square danceGene Baker is caller; email at gbakercaller@aol.com $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. July 27.
Paws for the Cause:
The Humane Society of Charlotte invite you to attend the Paws for the Cause fundraiser that includes a casual hot dog dinner and a silent auction. The event has been organized for the past five years by Molly Green one of the HSC’s youngest and most dedicated supporters. A minimum donation of $10 per person is required to attend. Please reach out to Molly Green at mollygreenn@gmail.com to RSVP or get tickets at the door. $10. Cedarwood Country Club, 5000 Pineville-Matthews Rodd, Charlotte. 704-542-0206. www.cedarwoodcc.com. 6-8 p.m. July 27.
Many Faces of Chocolate Exhibit and Reception:
Join The Secret Chocolatier for the debut of its “Many Faces of Chocolate” exhibit. For information, visit https://www.thesecretchocolatier.com. Free. The Secret Chocolatier, 2935 Providence Road, Charlotte. 6-9 p.m. July 29.
Talks & Mfeetings
Book Signing with Jaimal Yogis:
Jaimal Yogis, an award-winning writer and surfer will sign and read from his new memoir, “All Our Waves Are Water.” Free. Park Road Books, 4139 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-525-9239. www.parkroadbooks.com. 7-8:30 p.m. July 26.
GriefShare:
GriefShare meeting seeks to provide support to individuals experiencing grief and loss. Let us hep you move from mourning to joy. $15 for participant guide. Wesley United Methodist Church, 3715 Rea Road, Charlotte. 6:30-8 p.m. July 31.
Nature
Cocktails & Gardens Happy Hour at The Duke Mansion:
Summer cocktail hours are back at The Duke Mansion. Enjoy a cash bar and more than four acres of spectacular gardens and grounds to stroll.No reservations required. Just bring your friends and have a great time. Free. The Duke Mansion, 400 Hermitage Road, Charlotte. 704-714-4400. www.dukemansion.com. 5-8 p.m. July 26 and 27.
Hike for Healing:
There will be stops along the way for connecting moments. Must be able to walk up to 2.5 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 6-7 p.m. July 27.
Summer Nature Bingo: Thursday Series:
Calling all Bingo lovers. This wonderful summer pastime is fun and educational for kids as they learn exciting facts about nature, birds and weather with themed Bingo games. Registration required. Program will be held at the McDowell Large Pavilion. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 2-3 p.m. July 27.
Piedmont Ecology Hike:
Visit McDowell Nature Preserve for a 2-3 mile guided hike and discover some of the Piedmont’s unique flora and fauna. Registration required. Please bring a water bottle and bug spray. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 2-4 p.m. July 29.
Huntersville Growers’ Market:
Huntersville Elementary School, 200 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. July 29.
Talons Summer Flight Show: Flights of the Forest:
Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 1-1:30 p.m., 3-3:30 p.m. July 29. 1:30-2 p.m. July 30.
There’s Gold in Them Thar Hills:
Did you know that many farmers in this area used to spend some of their down time looking for gold? Learn the skill of panning for gold. Dress to get wet. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. July 29.
National Lasagna Day:
Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. July 29.
Nature Through your Smart Phone Camera:
Taking pictures with your phone can be fun and easy to capture the hidden beauties along the trail. We will go over some technical basics and then walk for 30 minutes outside. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. July 30.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable as we read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as we learn about the wonders of nature. After the story we will hike into the forest to do an activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. July 31.
