Happening nearby south Charlotte: Aug. 2-9, 2017

Theater
‘Esther’:
The John Paul II Theatre Guild presents “Esther,” an amusing and enthusiastic interpretation of her story from the Book of Esther. at St. Ann Catholic Church. Admission is free, and we will be collecting donations for Daughters of the Virgin Mother. Free. St. Ann Catholic Church, Allen Center gym, 3635 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-523-4641. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5. 4 p.m. Aug. 6.
Art
7th Annual Studio Artists Exhibit and Sale:
Come see what our studio artists have been doing this year. We will fill our walls with their art. Great deals on paintings by local artists. Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. Opening receptions 5-8 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5.
Pottery 51 - local handmade NC pottery:
Handmade ceramic pottery by more than 20 member artists. Wheel thrown and hand built pieces for sale. Classes and workshops offered. Pottery 51, 7714 Matthews, Mint Hill. 704-995-0909. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 5.
Dance
Learn to Square Dance at Baker’s Place:
Looking for something to do? Come have fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square dance — even with two left feet. Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights and learn the calls of mainstream square dancing. Gene Baker is caller; email at gbakercaller@aol.com $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 3.
Music
Exalt! Auditions in Matthews:
All Things Possible Ministries will be holding auditions for our annual Exalt! Vocal Talent Showcase. Local music professionals will hear and judge vocalists from all over the Charlotte region on stage presence, technical ability, song selection and their ability to communicate with the audience. Their scores will determine this year’s Top 10. The Top 10 finalists will receive professional one-on-one coaching from an accomplished entertainment manager as well as coaching on The Heart of Worship by local Praise & Worship Leaders. The Top 3 will win studio recording time and the ultimate winner of Exalt! 2017 will receive the opportunity to sing and be interviewed on City Praise TV hosted by Bishop Carl Weeden.Vocalists can register online at www.AllThingsPossible.org and click on the Talent Showcase page. The Grand Finale is Oct. 14 at Lake Forest Church. Tickets are on sale. New Charlotte Church, 11011 Monroe Road, Matthews. 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
Special Event
Polypharmacy Seminar: Navigating the Hazards of Multiple Medications:
Concerned about taking multiple medications? This seminar is presented presented by Dr. Robert Barrons, hospital pharmacist and university professor who will discuss the potential dangers of taking multiple medications. To register, please call Novant Health Library Services 704-384-6393. Levine Senior Center, 1050 Devore Lane, Matthews. 704-846-4654. www.levineseniorcenter.org. 1-2 p.m. Aug. 2.
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive:
Matthews Town Hall, 210 Matthews Station Street, Matthews. 704-847-4411. www.matthewsnc.gov. 2-7 p.m. Aug. 3.
Movies Under the Stars:
Pre-event activities begins at 7 p.m. Movie “Trolls” begins at dusk. Free. SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte. 704-364-4411. www.southpark.com. 7 p.m. Aug. 4.
GriefShare:
GriefShare meeting seeks to provide support to individuals experiencing grief and loss. Let us help you move from mourning to joy. $15 for participant guide. Wesley United Methodist Church, 3715 Rea Road, Charlotte. 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 7.
Sports
Louisville City FC at Charlotte Independence:
www.charlotteindependence.com. Matthews Sportsplex, 1505 Tank Town Road, Matthews. 704-336-3854. 7 p.m. Aug. 5.
Nature
The Art of Tracking:
Learning how to track is having a special bond between you and the animal. You must become the animal and know where it lives, what it eats, where it might go if chases and more. Learn various tracking techniques in hopes of finding some animals. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 7 and older. Free. 10-11am Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. Aug. 2.
Animal Signs:
Visit McDowell Nature Preserve for a 1-mile guided hike to search for animal signs. Discover the many ways animals leave behind clues about themselves. Registration required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Bring your own water bottle and bug spray. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3.
Summer Nature Bingo: Thursday Series:
This wonderful summer pastime is fun and educational for kids as they learn exciting facts about nature, birds and weather with themed Bingo games. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, McDowell Large Pavilion, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 2-3 p.m. Aug. 3 and 10.
Nature Weather Predictions:
Learn practical and fun ways to predict the weather while you’re outdoors. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 1-2 p.m. Aug. 5.
Life in a Drop of Water:
You will be amazed to see how much life is contained within a drop of water from a healthy pond. Microscopes will be set up in the classroom for you to view this alien microscopic world. Drop in anytime between 2-4 p.m. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-4 p.m. Aug. 6.
Budding Adventures:
Calling all kids and parents. Discover what summer has in store at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more, we will learn about animals and plants that surround us in the preserve. Come and explore with us. Parent participation is encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. Aug. 7.
Summer Nature Bingo: Tuesday Series:
Fun and educational for kids as they learn exciting facts about nature, birds and weather with themed Bingo games! So join us on select Tuesday afternoons this summer to play Nature Bingo. Registration required. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, McDowell Large Pavilion, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 8, 15 and 22.
