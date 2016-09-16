Police motorcade arrives for fallen officer's funeral

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have closed a one-mile stretch of Pineville-Matthews Road between Carmel Road and Baybrook Lane for a homicide investigation in which one of two women shot in a car died early Monday. The road will remain closed through the rush hour.
Police say they were called to the intersection of Baybrook and Pineville-Matthews Road at 2:55 a.m. Monday and found a single vehicle wreck. Inside were two women, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. The second woman was transported by Medic to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.
Several hundred shoppers and workers were evacuated from Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016 after shots were fired. Many of those evacuated gathered near the Marriott across Glenwood Avenue.
Chad Cameron Copley, 39, appeared in a courtroom at the Wake County Judicial Center after being arraigned on murder charges in Raleigh on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. According to police, Copley was inside his garage at 3536 Singleleaf Lane, off Mitchell Mill Road, when he fired a shotgun. The blast struck Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas, 20, who was with a group outside his home. Copley was remanded without bond.
Michael Kerr of Lexington, Ky., had three whiskeys during a flight to Charlotte, on July 21st. Footage shows him becoming impatient in wanting to disembark the plane. An FBI affidavit said it took the pilots and multiple police officers to drag Kerr off the plane after he threatened, shoved, kicked and spat at flight attendants.