Police motorcade arrives for fallen officer's funeral

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have closed a one-mile stretch of Pineville-Matthews Road between Carmel Road and Baybrook Lane for a homicide investigation in which one of two women shot in a car died early Monday. The road will remain closed through the rush hour. Police say they were called to the intersection of Baybrook and Pineville-Matthews Road at 2:55 a.m. Monday and found a single vehicle wreck. Inside were two women, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. The second woman was transported by Medic to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.