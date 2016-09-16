Woman assaulted in Union County home invasion; 3 arrested

Two women and a man have been arrested in connection with a Sept. 8 Union County home invasion and assault.
The victim told sheriff’s investigators that a masked man awakened her in her home in the Villages of Wesley Chapel neighborhood, hit her and took firearms and other items. A woman was with the man, and the pair stole her vehicle, the victim said. Deputies found the vehicle abandoned nearby.
The victim identified the male intruder as Tyler James Greco, 22, of Indian Trail. He was arrested late Sunday on charges of second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, assault inflicting injury, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and vehicle theft.
Greco was in the Union County Jail on $100,000 bail on Friday and has an Oct. 6 court date.
Early Wednesday, sheriff’s investigators found Katrina Ann Taylor, Greco’s suspected accomplice, hiding in a home in Waxhaw.
Taylor, 31, was charged with kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, larceny of a vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and multiple counts of failure to appear in court on unrelated charges. She was jailed on $179,000 bail.
Cathy Michelle Blankenship, 44, of Waxhaw, was jailed on a felony charge of harboring a fugitive. Her bail information was unavailable.
