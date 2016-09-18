Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigating Sunday morning homicide on Brookshire Boulevard near I-85

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 3600 block of Brookshire Boulevard around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Police said a Metro Division sergeant pulled up to what he thought was a traffic accident on Brookshire Boulevard at I-85 and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man, standing near the vehicle, had been shot in the arm. A man inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. The identities of the victims have not been made public.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Karen Garloch: 704-358-5078, @kgarloch
