Dallas, N.C., man jailed on child porn charges

A Dallas, N.C., man was arrested this week on child pornography charges.
Paul Stephen Hallman, 34, was charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Gaston County Police said Tuesday. Hallman was in the Gaston County jail on $150,000 bail on Tuesday.
The investigation focused on the downloading and sharing of digital images, police said. Gastonia police and the FBI assisted in the investigation.
Police encourage anyone with information about the case to call Gaston County Police Detective W.M. Sampson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
