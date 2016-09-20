Fire department fined in rescue diver’s death

The N.C. Department of Labor has fined Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire & Rescue in connection with the death of firefighter Bradley Long, who drowned while searching for a missing swimmer in Lake Norman in June.
“The Labor Department cited Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire & Rescue for two alleged serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina with a total penalty of $5,600,” Department of Labor officials said in a release Tuesday.
The citation states, in part, that on June 6 in Lake Norman “the air supply for two public safety divers was not monitored at intervals adequate to prevent a low- or no-air emergency while conducting underwater recovery operations to a depth of 80 feet.”
The citation also states that “at least one member of the dive team conducted a recovery dive with the body recovery bag and search rope bag attached to his rig setup, creating an entanglement hazard,” and “at least one diver failed to perform and document an equipment check prior to conducting underwater recovery operations to a depth of 80 feet.”
WBTV
