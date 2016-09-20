Gallery: Charlotte police shooting at The Village at College Downs

Charlotte police work the scene at The Village at College Downs apartments on Tuesday, September 20, 2016. According to a media release, the Charlotte Metro Division Crime Reduction Unit were searching for a suepect with an outstanding warrant at the complex when officers observed a subject get back into a vehicle at which time they began to approach the subject. The subject got back out of the vehicle armed with a firearm and posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers who subsequently fired their weapon striking the subject. The officers immediately requested Medic and began performing CPR. The Village at College Downs is located in the 9600 block of Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC.
People gather on a hill as Charlotte police work the scene at The Village at College Downs apartments on Tuesday, September 20, 2016. According to a media release, the Charlotte Metro Division Crime Reduction Unit were searching for a suepect with an outstanding warrant at the complex when officers observed a subject get back into a vehicle at which time they began to approach the subject. The subject got back out of the vehicle armed with a firearm and posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers who subsequently fired their weapon striking the subject. The officers immediately requested Medic and began performing CPR. The Village at College Downs is located in the 9600 block of Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC.
