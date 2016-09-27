Former physician’s assistant sentenced to prison on teen sex charges

A former physician’s assistant at a Monroe urgent care center was sentenced to at least a year and four months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
Kim Marie Latterner, 44, of Matthews was sentenced on Monday to an additional minimum year and four months in prison, but that sentence was suspended pending her successful completion of three years of supervised probation, said Meghan Cooke McDonald, spokeswoman for the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office.
As a condition of her probation, Latterner must wear an electronic monitor for six months once she’s released from prison. She also must register as a sex offender for 30 years, McDonald said.
Public records indicate Latterner was a physician assistant with FastMed Urgent Care in Monroe. In a statement after her arrest in December 2015, FastMed said Latterner no longer worked for the practice, and “the alleged action has no connection to FastMed.”
As part of Latterner’s plea agreement, prosectors dropped 11 counts of felony statutory rape/sex offense and nine counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, court records show. The statutory rape/sex offense charges involved a 13-, 14- or 15-year-old, according to the state statute under which the charges were filed.
Latterner had no prior criminal charges in either North Carolina or Pennsylvania, where she previously lived.
She had been licensed as a physician assistant by the N.C. Medical Board since 2012.
In an agreement with the North Carolina Medical Board in March, Latterner was ordered to stop providing medical services as a physician’s assistant on anyone under age 18.
Staff Researcher Maria David contributed.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments