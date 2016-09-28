No explosive device in package mailed to CMPD headquarters, police say

A suspicious package mailed to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters this week did not contain an explosive device, CMPD’s Arson Unit has determined.
“Although there were general indicators of an explosive device, there was not an actual explosive device inside of the package mailed to police headquarters,” CMPD said in a news release Wednesday.
Police evacuated the headquarters on East Trade Street Tuesday afternoon and some streets near the building were closed. The headquarters and streets were closed until after 8 p.m.
At about 8:30 p.m., a robot removed what CMPD spokesman Rob Tufano called a “suspicious device” from the building. That happened after a bomb dog “alerted on the package,” according to a CMPD tweet.
The device contained a cell phone, flashlight and bulb, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
The suspicious package was sent to CMPD via FedEx with no specific name on the package, just to “CMPD,” the station reported.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” the department said.
Anyone with information about the package is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704.334.1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067
