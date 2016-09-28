2 more suspects arrested in civil disturbances during Charlotte protests

Police on Wednesday arrested two more suspects in civil disturbances in uptown Charlotte during last week’s protests over the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
Malik Alexander, 16, was charged in connection with the Sept. 21 break-in, theft and damage to Buffalo Wild Wings on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Alexander was jailed on $32,500 bail. another suspect
Late Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Khalil Wallace, 18, on charges of assault inflicting serious bodily injury on a government official, injury to property, breaking and entering of a vehicle, felony conspiracy, misdemeanor larceny and two counts of damage to property. His bail information wasn’t available.
Police have made numerous other arrests or issued warrants on suspects in connection with vandalism to various uptown businesses during last week’s protests.
Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments