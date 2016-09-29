Shotgun found in Lincoln County felon’s car

A Lincoln County felon was back in the slammer this week after authorities said they stopped his car for having a fake registration plate and found a shotgun in the vehicle.
Sheriff’s investigators stopped Phillip Eugene Thomas, 31, of Iron Station on Gastonia Highway near U.S. 321 on Wednesday. They found a 20-gauge shotgun whose stock had been modified to be a pistol-grip style.
Thomas was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor driving while licensed revoked and felony and misdemeanor probation violation. He was jailed on $25,000 bail.
“No drugs were found during this stop, but the suspect has a history, including a prior conviction of selling drugs, sheriff’s narcotics Lt. Jon Propst said. “We are happy to get another gun out of the hand of a convicted felon.”
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments