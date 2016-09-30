Florida attempted-murder suspect arrested in Statesville

Statesville police on Friday arrested a Florida teenager wanted on two counts of attempted murder.
Just after 12:30 p.m., police set up a safety perimeter around an apartment in the 200 block of Jonathan Lane where Marcus Donte Frazier Jr., 19, was suspected of staying with a relative.
Police in St. Petersburg, Fla., called Statesville police earlier Friday to say Frazier might be staying there.
Police had begun evacuating neighboring apartments when Frazier left his apartment in the Myrtle Place Apartments and was arrested without incident.
Frazier was jailed on $5 million bail pending extradition to Florida.
“Serious precautions such as an evacuation, perimeter and the use of the Special Response Team unit are put in place for high-risk arrests to ensure the safety of not only officers, but for citizens as well as the suspect,” Statesville police Capt. Bryan Johnson said in a statement. “This arrest is an example of just that. A wanted attempted-murder suspect was safely taken into custody without incident nor injury to anyone involved.”
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
