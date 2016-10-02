CMPD files murder charge 4 days after victim shows up at hospital

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged a man with murder in connection with Tuesday’s death of William Lynn Phillips.
A family member brought the 45-year-old man to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center on Tuesday night, and police determined he had been the victim of homicide.
On Sunday police announced they had arrested Daliamontray Decarlo Strother, 38, on Saturday and charged him with murder in Phillips’ death. Police say “the incident” occurred in the 2500 block of Pinckney Avenue, a residential street in north Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood.
Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Department records show Strother has been arrested four other times in 2016 on misdemeanor or traffic charges, including possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, driving without a license and failure to pay child support.
Police did not release any details about the nature of Phillips’ injuries or his connection to Strother. The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-8477 and speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
