CMPD makes another arrest in EpiCentre beating case during protests

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Tuesday announced another arrest in the case of a man beaten by 10 attackers in the EpiCentre parking deck last month in the midst of protests over a fatal police shooting.
The protests, some of which turned violent and led to a state of emergency for the city and National Guard presence, followed the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Sept. 20. Scott, who was black, was shot by a CMPD officer who also is black.
Police said Scott was shot after he repeatedly refused orders to drop a handgun. Some family members say he was not a threat to police and that he was the latest victim of ongoing violence against African-Americans by police.
The Sept. 21 EpiCentre assault was captured on video, which ricocheted to news outlets around the world.
During the assault, police said, the victim’s assailants chased him in the parking deck then hit and kicked him, and pulled his pants down as they kept up the assault.
CMPD said Tuesday it charged Cortney Ward Pinkney, 27, in relation to the assault and a break-in at a nearby CVS.
The Charlotte man was charged with two counts of assault inflicting serious bodily injury, two counts of ethnic intimidation, as well as false imprisonment, felony conspiracy, felony breaking and entering, two counts of common law robbery, larceny after breaking and entering, and injury to property. The victim is white; Pinkney is black.
Pinkney remains in Mecklenburg County Jail.
CMPD arrested another man in the EpiCentre case, Antonio Gatewood, last week.
Pinkney’s previous court history includes four temporary restraining orders against him, three convictions of misdemeanor drug-related charges, a misdemeanor financial card fraud conviction and an assault on a female conviction. He has a separate assault on a female case pending, records show.
Observer researcher Maria David contributed
