Lincoln County sheriff’s dog Anya sniffs out drugs, man jailed

K9 Anya needed only to sniff the air outside a man’s car on Tuesday to alert Lincoln County sheriff’s investigators to methamphetamine inside.
Investigators said they stopped the car near South Laurel Street and South Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton because it was being driven erratically and veered left of center multiple times.
After a “free air” sniff around the car by Anya, sheriff’s detectives found methamphetamine hidden in the driver’s side door frame and a handgun and digital scales in the engine compartment beneath the hood.
“Anya not only alerted to the presence of drugs but pinpointed where we needed to look,” sheriff’s narcotics Lt. Jon Propst said. “We are very proud of her and her handler. Their hard work continues to pay off.”
Nathan Charles Ross, 34, of Vale was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on $20,000 bail.
