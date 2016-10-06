Homicide investigation begins in Concord after woman found dead in home

A woman was found dead inside a home in Concord Wednesday night, authorities said.
Concord police said they received a call around 10:05 p.m. about a woman, identified as Gilma Goodman, who was found dead inside her McKinnon Avenue home.
Investigators went to Goodman's home and say they are investigating the case a homicide. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.
